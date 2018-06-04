DJEVOJKA OBJAVILA SELFIE NAKON ŠTO SE UPIŠKILA: Iza incidenta s mokrim gaćicama stoji potresna priča koju morate pročitati

Umjesto da se srami, hrabra djevojka otvoreno ukazuje na svoj problem
U svijetu u kojem su ljudi spremni na radikalne poteze kako bi dobili savršenu fotografiju za društvene mreže, Emma Carey (25) je svojom prilično šokirala. Naime, na selfieju iz kupaonice jasno se vidi da je djevojci “pobjeglo” u gaće, a ona se nije nimalo potrudila to sakriti. Štoviše, javno je pokazala svoje mokre kratke hlačice.
I’m soooo excited and a little bit nervous because tomorrow night I’m doing my first EVER solo talk… no big event, no other speakers, just little old me sharing my story to anyone who wants to listen. If you’re on the Gold Coast, join me tomorrow at 7.30-8.30pm at @thestudioupstairs_ in Burleigh. You don’t need to book in or anything, just rock up and pay $15 at the door which goes towards the studio. It will be super casual and open to anyone and everyone… guys, girls of absolutely any age. Can’t wait to meet some of you tomorrow for a chat and to answer any questions you might have. See you there! ☺️🙈🌈💛
Za nju to, nažalost, nije ništa novo ni neuobičajeno. Kao posljedica padobranske nesreće iz 2013. godine, Emmi se javila inkontinencija, što znači da njezino tijelo nije u stanju zadržavati mokraću. Umjesto da se srami, hrabra djevojka otvoreno ukazuje na svoj problem.
Sometimes ya just gotta lol at life 😝 Yesterday morning I was sitting on the floor packing my bag and was about to run out the door to catch a flight. As you can probably tell from the half-packed bag still on my floor… I never made my flight. I tried to stand up and all of a sudden my knee locked and I couldn’t straighten it. I yelled out to @elle_fit to come and help me straighten it and we did. I thought it was fine but as soon as I tried to put weight on it, I felt the most intense pain and felt like it was going to crumble. I fell to the ground aaand haven’t been able to walk on it since 😬 I just had an MRI so fingers crossed it’s nothing major because these legs are beyond ready to roll 😅😅😅 #healtheknee #yakidding
Padobran se nije otvorio
“Samo zato što hodam, ljudi misle kako sam se u potpunosti oporavila od ozljede leđne moždine, ali istina je da su ostale trajne posljedice. Jedna je od njih to da uopće ne kontroliram ni svoj mjehur ni crijeva. Mjehur mi može zadržati najviše 100 ml mokraće prije no što procuri. To je manje od pola šalice tekućine, što znači da doslovno stalno piškim u gaće”, objasnila je u statusu na Instagramu.
I was writing down goals for 2018 when I realised that this year all I really want to do is have fun. For me, the last few years have been quite intense and even though I’ve been having the best time, they have definitely been a little heavy. Last year especially. A lot of the time I feel like I’m a lot older than I am and find it hard to relate to people my age. When I see people at uni, working part time in bars, travelling around europe… I forget that this could be me too and feel like I skipped 50 years and went straight to 70. I miss my days of bartending, studying and saving every dollar I had to travel. This year I just want to be young, I’m 24 and I want to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time having to be serious and now all I want is to enjoy the life I’m so lucky to have. I’m very aware of the things that bring me instant happiness and make me feel alive but a lot of them were tainted by my accident so I don’t do them as much as I would like to. It’s time to remind myself of the things that make me ME. The first thing is travel. As weird as it sounds, I feel most at home in a bed that’s not my home at all. I want to see every ocean, cliff edge and mountain top I can. Travel became a little less exciting for me after my accident (it happened while I was travelling around Europe). I get major anxiety every time I have to pack a bag and say an airport goodbye because it reminds of the time I nearly didn’t come back. The second thing is surfing. My entire life I’ve wanted to surf but I never lived near the ocean and then when I moved here, my balance wasn’t good enough to stand on land, let alone a moving surfboard, so it’s something I’ve never really had to chance to try. Being in the ocean makes me happier than anything, so this year I want to get salty everyday and practise surfing until I’m an absolute shredder (watch this space 😝). 2018 is going to be the year of getting back to and finding my old self. Never think it’s selfish to do things purely for yourself. The happier and more joyful you are, the more you give to those around you and that happiness has a domino effect throughout the whole world. My year of fun, I’m SO excited for you 🌏✈🌞💦
Godine 2013. Emma i njezin instruktor padobranstva ispali su iz helikoptera, a ona je pala na trbuh jer joj se padobran nije otvorio. Od pada joj se zdrobila leđna moždina, nakon čega je ostala paraplegičarka.
So… classic story. Remember how I thought I tore a ligament in my knee? Well the doctors sent me for an MRI to see what was up and turns out I only had a tiny tear in my ligament which isn’t actually a big deal buuuut they also happened to find a tumour (sounds dramatic but I don’t think it is). So I’m about to go into surgery now to get it out. How lucky that I somehow managed to tear my ligament from doing absolutely nothing which meant I had to get an MRI. The body does crazy things when it needs to! 🙏🏻✨ See ya soon with a new tumour-free knee 😊💛 #lol
Svi su je već vidjeli mokrih gaćica
Iako su joj govorili kako više nikad neće hodati, poslije godina operacija, fizioterapije i rehabilitacije, Emma danas hoda bez ikakvih pomagala, izvještava Mamamia. Djevojka je istaknula i kako se jako sramila svoje inkontinencije, zbog čega je prestala i izlaziti.
This is the first photo taken of me from 2017. Looking ridiculously happy and confused to be on a gigantic paddle board in the ocean at midnight with @livphyland and a bunch of people I'd never met 😂. When this was taken, I had such high hopes and hugeeee dreams for the year ahead of me. I had been through what I thought was the tough few years of my life and was sure that this was now my year to have fun, relax and enjoy the ride. As you would know, 2017 didn't go at all like I planned. It turns out my good mate Life had some other plans for me, as she always does. This year has been hard been but it has definitely not been wasted time. I know enough to know that time spent moving through challenges is time spent growing. So obviously that's just what I needed to do this year. Maybe you can relate, or maybe you've had the best year of your life. Maybe things didn't go to plan, or maybe they turned out even better. Wherever YOU are in your year, remember that it's not over yet. May the last 4 months of 2017 be a period of positive transformation. May they fulfil all of the dreams you set out to achieve at the start of the year, before you knew what other plans life had in store. May these last 4 months be the plot twist you have been hoping for. There's absolutely no reason at all why they won't be 💭✨
Međutim, došla je do točke u kojoj se umorila od skrivanja i bilo joj je dosta ljutnje na samu sebe. “Prošlo je pet godina od tada i mislim da ne postoji prijatelj koji me nije vidio kako mokrim. Obično napomenem ljudima da sam inkontinentna unutar prvih 10 minuta od upoznavanja, a sada objavljujem sliku svojih mokrih hlačica javno i uopće se ne kajem zbog toga”, zaključila je Emma.
I’ve seen this photo floating around the internet lately so thought I’d take a moment to chat about my pee covered pants. This is what I look like every. single. day. Multiple times a day. I think because I can walk, people tend to think I have completely recovered from my spinal cord injury but the truth is I still have many lasting effects, one of them being that I am completely incontinent with both my bladder and bowels. At first I was so embarrassed by this and tried to keep it a secret. I didn’t leave the house because I was so worried that people would find out. I wouldn’t tell anyone why I had to be near a toilet at all times. I wouldn’t let anyone see my catheters or pads. I would run away and hide every time I had an accident. It was exhausting trying to keep it a secret, so instead I just didn’t let anyone close to me. It wasn’t long until I realised that if I was going to get upset and angry every time I peed myself, it would mean that I would be upset and angry every single day of my life. For the rest of my life. And that’s when it hit me.. I survived a bloody skydiving accident. I don’t know how or why but I know that it certainly wasn’t to live a depressing life. I owed myself way more than that. Now it’s five years later and I don’t think I have a single friend that hasn’t seen me pee. I tell people about my incontinence generally within 10 minutes of meeting them. And now I’m posting a picture of my pee covered pants to over 100,000 people without a second thought. The point of this isn’t for sympathy or for praise, it’s to show you that it is completely and entirely possible to not give a single sh*t about the things that people expect you to care about. Just because we have grown up to believe that certain things are taboo or shouldn’t be spoken about, doesn’t mean that they are. Just because people think you should feel embarrassed about something, doesn’t mean you need to. Just because people might judge you on a certain thing, doesn’t mean you need to care. How you feel about certain situations is entirely up to you. If you own your life and all your ‘flaws’, they will never be able to own you. It’s the most freeing thing in the world.
