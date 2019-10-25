DJEVOJKA (24) UMRLA ZBOG PROPUSTA LIJEČNIKA: ‘Šopali’ su je antibioticima, a onda otkrili da ima rak. Bilo je prekasno

View this post on Instagram

Everyone uploading their bikini photos and I’m here like this😂 Today I got marked up for emergency lung radiation. I came in with a kidney infection and as usual, things have escalated🤷🏽‍♀️ So, I won’t be getting out of here anytime soon. We’re unsure whether I’ll start the treatment today or Monday and I’ll be having four intense sessions to my largest tumor on my lower left lung. Apparently, there won’t be many side effects🙌🏽This tumor is pressing against my rib cage when I breathe and causing pain so that’s the reason behind the decision to radiate the area👍🏽 I’m just keeping everyone updated as things go along because to be honest, I don’t know very much myself🙈 I’m trying to keep as positive as I can and I’m blessed with a good family and great company💞 Sending you all positive vibes & hope you all have a nice weekend✨ #JaydaMcCann #Sarcoma #LungCancer #Stage4Sarcoma