DJEVOJKA (24) UMRLA ZBOG PROPUSTA LIJEČNIKA: ‘Šopali’ su je antibioticima, a onda otkrili da ima rak. Bilo je prekasno

Blogerica je pomoć liječnika zatražila nakon što je napipala kvržicu na području zdjelice
Irska blogerica i influencerica Jayda McCann, koja je sa 60.000 pratitelja dijelila svoju borbu s rakom, preminula je u 24. godini života, javlja The Sun. Jayda je prije stravične dijagnoze na Instagramu objavljivala fotografije vezane uz zdrav život, modu i ljepotu, no onda joj je dijagnosticiran leiomiosarkom, rijedak oblik raka mišića.
Everyone uploading their bikini photos and I’m here like this😂 Today I got marked up for emergency lung radiation. I came in with a kidney infection and as usual, things have escalated🤷🏽♀️ So, I won’t be getting out of here anytime soon. We’re unsure whether I’ll start the treatment today or Monday and I’ll be having four intense sessions to my largest tumor on my lower left lung. Apparently, there won’t be many side effects🙌🏽This tumor is pressing against my rib cage when I breathe and causing pain so that’s the reason behind the decision to radiate the area👍🏽 I’m just keeping everyone updated as things go along because to be honest, I don’t know very much myself🙈 I’m trying to keep as positive as I can and I’m blessed with a good family and great company💞 Sending you all positive vibes & hope you all have a nice weekend✨ #JaydaMcCann #Sarcoma #LungCancer #Stage4Sarcoma
Inspirativna objava u rujnu
U to vrijeme završavala je studij, a njezinu je ocu gotovo istodobno dijagnosticiran tumor prostate. Posljednju fotografiju objavila je u rujnu, a uz nju je poručila kako je naučila nešto iz činjenice da je izgubila kosu i dobila kilograme tijekom liječenja.
𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙧𝙚 a 𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙙 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙧, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝘊𝘈𝘕 𝘕𝘖𝘛 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪'💍✨I am a VERY TIRED little lady😐 My last day of brain radiation is tomorrow and it has knocked the socks off me💉🤷🏽♀️🔨 tomorrow we also have a meeting in Dublin to find out more about whether or not there are genetic factors that we can target in my disease. So please say a prayer for a miracle. Let us pray that this will be over soon. 🙏🏽 I may be paralyzed, I may be getting harsh treatments but I AM NOT GIVING UP 💪🏽🙌🏽🎗💕 I am still meditating, journaling & exercising while and when I can 🧘🏽♀️ I am eating so much fresh fruit, veg & supplements and staying so hydrated💦 BOW DOWN BITCHES, this is MY TIME 🦄🦋💕✨ I have still been seizing up so unfortunately won’ be getting home any time soon😫 BUT I WON’T BE MUCH LONGER THOUGH SO HANG IN THERE! Mama loves you, I will be back at it before we know it 🙈🥰 Love you all dearly and am feeling so grateful for your love and support🌻 I’ll never forget the good ones♥️🍒 I also won’t be replying to messages until I come around a good bit more. And if all visitor requests could go through mum and dad personally that would be greatly appreciated #JaydaMcCann #Stage4 #Sarcoma #RealFriends #Tuesday #update
DJEVOJKA (25) UMIRE OD RAKA ZBOG PROPUSTA LIJEČNIKA: ‘Odbili su mi napraviti pretrage jer sam premlada’
“Ja sam i dalje ljubazna. Ja sam i dalje hrabra. Ja sam i dalje darežljiva. I dalje sam ja ja, a ono što je izvana, ne čini ono što sam ja. Moja osobnost i moje srce čine”, napisala je tada. Jučer je njezina obitelj objavila da je Jayda preminula “mirno, u snu”.
This is something that I never thought I’d type but I’m only doing it in the hope that it might help someone else🤷🏽♀️ Because of how paralyzed my left side was, once I got let out of hospital my whole home and life had to be re-evaluated and made appropriate for someone with a disability (me)🙈 The Occupational Therapy team in my community have been amazing in making this whole experience comfortable but it was not without its tears, tantrums & upsets😭 First of all, the manual and amount of things/precautions are LENGTHY. Ramps, bars, wheelchairs (both electric and manual), bath chairs, shower chairs- the list really does go on😆 As a 23 year old, it breaks my heart to think this is where my life is😩 The embarrassment, shame & upset that comes with seeing old friends drive past or sometimes even just wave🥵😳 This isn’t a poor me post (y’all know me better than that)🤓 I know I am BLESSED that my feeling has improved on my left side and I’m doing really well mobility wise! But this whole experience has changed how I think about disability more than I’d ever imagined it would🤯 Disability comes in all different shapes and sizes and does not discriminate, it can happen to anyone at anytime🤷🏽♀️ LIKE NOW I AM SO AWARE OF HOW RUDE PEOPLE can be around disabilities or how to handle them. You’d swear some people have never seen a chair before😂🙌🏽 ANYWAY, my point being that yesterday I COMPLETED my training on my electric wheelchair and although I am sad that this is my version of all the festivals people are at, I am so proud of myself😩🙏🏽 I put my pride, ego, sadness and self-sorrow to the side and constantly reminded myself that this is important for my safety. F%#-WHAT PEOPLE THINK, THIS IS MY LIFE❌👊🏽 And lastly while I have you, please just be a bit more mindful of people that may be less able-bodies than you☹️😩For e.g.: keep your phone in your pocket in shopping centers, HOLD THE DOOR- NO, get off your bum and GET THE DOOR for someone that may be struggling😫🤯 This photo makes me feel extremely vulnerable AND THAT IS OKAY 💘. We are all vulnerable sometimes but that’s why KINDNESS IS FREE. BE KIND TO EVERYONE & GRATEFUL YOUR ALIVE🌈🌞🥰
Kvržica na području zdjelice
Lani je u razgovoru za “The Irish Sun” ispričala da se i njezin otac u njezinim godinama borio s rakom te da je pobijedio. “Totalno sam tatina curica, oduvijek smo bili bliski. Ne biste nikad željeli prolaziti kroz ovo s nekim tko vam je blizak, ali ja bih uvijek izabrala njega. Razumijemo se potpuno, on je osoba koja mi najgori dan može pretvoriti u najbolji”, kazala je tada.
💗Important Daddy update💗 I know it’s only Wednesday but holy moly it has been a HELL of a week🤮😩 Unfortunately, Dad was hospitalized via ambulance yesterday because of pain and not being able to breathe. A lot of you might not know this but Dad’s cancer, although it is still prostate cancer, has now spread to his liver, lungs and central spine😪 Prognosis wise, this means that Dad is now in the same boat as me… meaning that he is now officially terminal😩 This means that like me, they can treat the disease and hopefully hold it under control for the rest of his days but will not be able to cure it. Without treatment or if the treatment doesn’t work, the doctors are saying that Dad’s looking at less than a year😓 But we’ve got a good few tricks up our sleeves and once again, WE WILL NOT GIVE UP- there are a few treatment options available🙌🏽 At the moment, Bren & I are on the way in to see him for a pizza party🎉🍕😂 So, he is in much better form and I’m sure I’ll be able to cheer him up🤣☺️ We’re hoping that he will be let out by the end of the week but of course, we won’t happy until Dad is completely comfortable as can be. HE STARTS HIS NEW CHEMO TOMORROW! This is with the aim to get things under control both growth and pain so fingers crossed and prayers said PLEASE! 😭💕 He’s a little bit nervous but he’s okay & of course we are all behind him 100%🥰 COME ON DAD… let’s do this☺️♥️ #jaydamccann #daddy #fuckcancer #cancerwarriors
Blogerica je pomoć liječnika zatražila nakon što je napipala kvržicu na području zdjelice, za koju je isprva mislila da je cista. Inzistirala je na tome da liječnici obave sve pretrage kada je kvržica nastavila rasti. Naime, liječnici su joj isprva uporno propisivali antibiotike. Na kraju je laboratorijska analiza pokazala da Jayda ima neizlječivi oblik raka.
Post-op update featuring a bald little Jadey🐣🏥🙌🏽 Well, it’s been a rough few days to say the least🤷🏽♀️ Post-surgery, I went into excruciating head and back pain which left me lying down in a dark room crying for 3 days😩 Meningitis was suspected so I ended up needing yet another lumber-puncture😭 Thank God it ended up being a low pressure headache and today I feel so much better!🙈 The pump is also working wonders- I go up in dose daily as we monitor the pain levels but so far so good!👏🏽 My scars are also healing up nicely & I am much more mobile today than I have been🙃 SO, once my headache and backache has completely subsided & once the pumps dose is stable, I CAN GO HOME!😩🙏🏽 We are looking at either tomorrow or the next day🥳 I’m also on a lot of IV antibiotics just to be sure that I haven’t any type of infection but I’ll hopefully be coming off those today or tomorrow👍🏽 I haven’t been replying to everyone because tbh, it would be impossible! But I do appreciate your messages, tags & comments and wish I could reply to each message❤️🥰 With all of the complications this time around, I feel like I am never going to get home or pain-free. But I am finally starting see the light end of the tunnel🚉🚦👏🏽 I hope everyone is keeping good & had a nice weekend! Sending you all positive vibes & lots of love! And thank you for all of your lovely messages❤️🥰 #update #painpump #sarcomawarrior #cancerthriver #jaydamccann
