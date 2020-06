BLIZANCI PRISTALI NA LUDI EKSPERIMENT: Jedan jeo samo meso, a drugi postao vegan. Nakon 12 tjedana otkrili razliku

View this post on Instagram

How will our bodies differ on a plant and meat based diet?⁣ 💪💪 ⁣ Not sure? Then we can't help you either but we're looking forward to finding out. ⁣🔎 ⁣ This picture documents our size and shape before our training program.⁣ ⁣ #menshealth #fitness #training #bodypositive #virginactive #twins #⁣plantvsmeat #vegan #veganrecipes #mindfulchef #breitling #topless #fitnessmotivation #trainingmotivation #january2020 #gym #healthylifestyle #health #diet #dietfood #muscle #healthylifestyle #twins #brothers #gymlife #gymmotivation #gymfood #plantbased #plantbaseddiet #meatdiet #trainingdiet