When I was asked who my #oneconnection would be, so many names came to mind. So, I’ve gone back to the very start to my first athlete manager @andre.slade. At age 15 all I knew was sprinting but I also had a passion for the media world. Andre helped me land sponsorship deals, encouraged me to write and the most impactful of all he got me in front of the camera. Without him I wouldn’t have had the experience that I have today, or probably the confidence to take on new business ventures @bumblebizz – Wearing @glamcornerau

