Najvažnije je upoznati vlastito tijelo i razumjeti što mu je potrebno. Vježbanje vam treba biti užitak, a ne mučenje
S blistavim tenom, nevjerojatnom snagom i zavidnom figurom, može se reći kako je australski fitness model i bivša zvijezda ‘Ninja ratnika’ Katie Williams usavršila svoju fitness rutinu. Iako naporno radi, ona se trudi imati uravnotežen i ugodan životni stil. Sada je za Daily Mail otkrila svojih devet top savjeta za odličnu formu bez prevelikog truda i naprezanja.
When I was asked who my #oneconnection would be, so many names came to mind. So, I’ve gone back to the very start to my first athlete manager @andre.slade. At age 15 all I knew was sprinting but I also had a passion for the media world. Andre helped me land sponsorship deals, encouraged me to write and the most impactful of all he got me in front of the camera. Without him I wouldn’t have had the experience that I have today, or probably the confidence to take on new business ventures @bumblebizz – Wearing @glamcornerau
Izaberite najbolju vrstu aktivnosti za sebe
Dosljedno je vježbanje važno za postizanje rezultata, a održavanje je motivacije možda najteža bitka. Zato je od velike važnosti da pronađete aktivnost u kojoj zapravo uživate. Vježbate li vani, gledajte da to činite za sunčana vremena. Puno je teže odvažiti se na znojenje dok je vani tmurno i hladno.
I wasn’t going to voice this but I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity to bring up this online troll situation considering the social media backlash happening right now with the Australian cricket. A few days ago a Daily Mail (@femail ) article went live on me, talking all things health, fitness, nutrition and mindset. I noticed the comments on this image were about my body, my age and my gender… “I look like a dude, I was too lean, and had I too many muscles for a women….” blah blah blah. These comments didn’t personally bother me especially because the names of the commenters were “Suck my knob” and other ridiculous names. However, I’d like to use this space right now to express the impact that these “Key Board Warriors” can have on people who may not have thick skin. ———————————————————————- Bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and beauty isn’t only skin deep. – Spread LOVE – the world needs more of that 🤘🏻❤️ – #ByeFelecia
Naučite kako funkcionira vaš tjelesni sat
Jeste li jutarnji tip ili se grozite ranog ustajanja? Više ćete izvući iz tjelovježbe u doba dana kad ste najsvježiji. Iako mnogi ne svrstavaju vježbanje u jutarnju rutinu, s vremenom im to spontano ukliže u raspored tako da odlaze vježbati i prije no što popiju prvu jutarnju kavu.
Naučite reći ‘da’
Posvetite se sebi. Ako ste si zacrtali da ćete vježbati, onda održite riječ. Nemojte se preispitivati da li vam se ili ne – jednostavno krenite! Nemojte tražiti izgovore i okretati leđa svojim fitness ciljevima. Snaga je volje poput mišića i s vremenom raste. Imajte na umu kako ste sa svakom sesijom korak bliže svom cilju.
Slijedite raspored treniranja
Na početku svakog tjedna detaljno isplanirajte što ćete koji dan raditi i onda se toga držite. Stvorite zdravu naviku tako da se svakodnevno držite plana treniranja.
The LAST day of 2017…✨ The end of the year marks a threshold and invites a pause for reflection. ————————————————————— Ask yourself these questions: ————————————————————————— • WHO NEEDS TO BE ACKNOWLEDGED? Who helped you this year, did anyone teach you a valuable lesson that has stuck with you? This is the perfect time to express gratitude to friends, family etc.. ————————————————————————— • HOW DID YOU GROW THIS PAST YEAR? By the end of the year you should be a better version of yourself in some way. Maybe smarter, fitter, mentally more resilient, or more skilled in some areas? Remember that change is inevitable, growth is optional. ————————————————————————— • WHAT WERE YOUR PEAK MOMENTS FOR YOU AND WHY? This is about identifying the stand-out moments where life just felt "right and good." Then ask why they were so meaningful. Reflecting on these ‘moments’ will strengthen self-awareness of your values and character strengths and give you a deeper understanding of what truly makes you happy. ————————————————————————— • WHATS NOT WORKING? Whoa! What happened to all that positivity from those earlier questions? This question is just as important, but make sure you reflect on it without judgment. Resist the whine-fest and instead just take an honest look to acknowledge what isn't working. ————————————————————————— ✨ SUM UP YOUR YEAR WITH 1 WORD. 2017 was the year of _______? 2017 for me was the year of ‘DISCOVERY’, what was yours?
Postavite ciljeve
Doslovno zapišite na papir što očekujete od svog treninga i što na koncu želite postići. Na taj način uvijek možete zaviriti u te natuknice kad god pokleknete ili izgubite inspiraciju.
Day 7 💥 of #5Keveryday ! Thank you everyone for jumping on board, together we completed 35km. Proud to say we had runners from every state jump in with us, and people from all different ages and fitness levels. – Hungover / running or walking, nonetheless committing to yourself everyday is impressive especially during the holiday season. 5k everyday was an initiative I created to encourage people to stay moving or get moving during the holidays when the majority of people quit exercise. Using social media to connect with others and celebrate their progress – I’m proud to say this week was a huge success. – Thank you for joining me, and congratulations for holding yourself accountable and myself for that matter! – Merry Christmas – Bring on the Turk & Egg Nog! – Now it’s time to really let loose 👅🍸👅 #Balance
Vježbajte s nekim
Ponekad vam samo treba prijatelj koji će vam biti vjetar u leđa. Planiranje treninga večer prije s nekim drugim izvrsna je motivacija. Ako jednom od vas dvoje dođe da bi odustao od svega, na ovom je drugom da mu vrati energiju.
Proslavite napredak
Postavljajte si male i dostupne ciljeve kako biste ostali motivirani. Kako ih ispunjavatae, tako se počastite nečim što vam pričinja zadovoljstvo, bio to komad odjeće, kolač ili čaša vina. Ali ne pretjerujte jer ne želite zbog trenutka slabosti poništiti sve što se dosad postigli.
Slušajte svoje tijelo
Ako vam se baš danas nikako ne ide u teretanu, nemojte se siliti. Izađite van i prošetajte, ili odradite jogu. Osnažite um podsjećajući se koliko će vam biti bolje nakon vježbanja. Istezanje, plivanje i joga mogu biti dijelom aktivnog odmora. I nikad ne podcjenjujte važnost kvalitetnog i dovoljnog spavanja.
Odmorite se i oporavite
Osjećate li se tjelesno iscrpljeno ili emocionalno dotučeno, preskočite jedan dan i odite ranije spavati, a sutra nastavite s uobičajenim programom. Za napredak je ključno slušati svoje tijelo, svima je potreban odmor za oporavak mišića. Uostalom, najviše ćete postići kad se osjećate svježe i puni energije.
