ZGROZILA JU FOTKA NA FEJSU PA NAPRAVILA REZ: ‘U godinu dana izgubila sam 26 kg, a jedem i čokoladu i brzu hranu’

Happy hump day 🤙🏼 your body will do amazing things if you treat it well! #humpdayvibes #humpday #throwback #weightloss #fatloss #followmyjourney #fitspo #fitness #motivation #humpdayfeels #progress #bekmeadowsfitness #flabtofab

A post shared by Crystal (@crystalfitnessjourney) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:36pm PST