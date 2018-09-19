ZAMOLILA STRANCE DA JE FOTOŠOPIRAJU: Nutricionistica testirala što se smatra lijepim, rezultat ju šokirao

‘Nevjerojatno je koliko su mi kilograma maknuli s fotografija’
Kada je nutricionistica Lyndi Cohen (28) provela društveni eksperiment, nije očekivala da će rezultat biti toliko šokantan. Bujna Australka podijelila je nekoliko fotografija sebe u badiću te zamolila strance da je fotošopiraju kako bi izgledala ljepše. “Oni su kreirali slike za koje su smatrali da su prekrasne i zdrave, a to me najviše brine”, kazala je za Daily Mail.
As you may have seen from my previous posts, I did a social experiment 😒 I asked a bunch of strangers to photoshop images of me. And without me asking, they all made me slimmer. They removed my birthmark from my shoulder. They even made my bone structure smaller. They created an image of what they thought was beautiful and healthy – and the result worries me. When all we see is photoshopped images of already slim people – it’s difficult to think of beauty or health as anything else. I tell you my friends… there’s nothing wrong with my bone structure or my birthmark or my stomach or my natural body shape. The problem is that every photo we see is photoshopped, causing us to question whether the girl in this picture, with the stomach rolls is actually healthy. My stomach rolls are not the problem. Our cultures obsession with the thin ideal and photoshop is.⚡️It’s no longer radical for magazines to include a photoshop free cover or shoot in their magazines. I’d love to live in a world where our media does more and where photoshop is the exception, not the rule. 💫 Comment below if a world without constant photoshop would help you feel more comfortable, healthy and confident in your already beautiful body. ❤️
U dorađenoj verziji sebe, Cohen je znatno mršavija. I ne samo to, “uklonili su mi madež s ramena i čak smanjili strukturu mojih kostiju”. “Zdrave sam težine iako nećete vidjeti ženu moje građe u medijima – osim ako je o pozitivnosti tijela i tada će se smatrati hrabrom”, rekla je nutricionistica.
I’m not plus size. And I’m not model size. I am right in the middle size. ❤️ And I’m wonderfully healthy. I eat well, I exercise often. Yet – we never see bodies like mine, unphotoshopped, in the media. So we go through life thinking that healthy means we need to look a certain way… yet no matter how much you exercise or how little or well you eat – you never end up looking like your expected, you never look like the photoshopped images you see in health magazines or the curated, filtered and posed images on your highlights real. 😒 Happiness is expectations minus reality. So instead of constantly trying to chase a goal that doesn’t exist, I say we change our expectations so that we can finally learn to be happy with what a normal and healthy body can look like. 💕 P.s. see my last post as well 💕
Iskrivljena slika u medijima
“Nevjerojatno je koliko su mi kilograma maknuli s fotografija. Procjenjujem da su skinuli negdje između 10 i 20 kila u ružičastom bikiniju, što bi značilo da sam prema indeksu tjelesne mase pothranjena”, objasnila je.
I did a social experiment 😒 I asked a bunch of strangers to photoshop images of me. And without me asking, they all made me slimmer. Seeing the before and after photos side by side, you can see how much has been changed. Ah, perspective 🙌. Problem is – in real life – you only ever see the ‘after’ photos. And it’s easy to forget that almost EVERY photo you see in the media is photoshopped. This conditions you to believe you’re never good, pretty or thin enough – so you literally waste your life lying in bed feeling guilty for eating more than you wanted and hating yourself on holidays because you can’t stand how you look in photos. We have to stop chasing a goal that DOESN’T EVEN EXIST. Question: What if you saw more normal, healthy bodies like mine in magazines or on tv or on social media? Would you find it easier to accept your body as it is? I definitely would. Here’s to making the world a better place so that the next generation can spend less time obsessing about food and yo-yo dieting and spend more time being truly healthy and happy within themselves. 💕
Slike je objavila na društvenim mrežama jer je željela da javnost za promjenu vidi normalno ljudsko tijelo. “Kada stalno gledamo fotošopirane verzije već mršavih ljudi, teško je razmišljati o ljepoti i zdravlju. Kažem vam, prijatelji, nema ništa loše u mojoj strukturi kostiju, mom madežu, trbuhu i prirodnom obliku tijela”, poručila je Cohen.
Perhaps if cellulite wasn't photoshopped out all the time, it'd be easier to feel ok about our own. It's estimated that around 80-90% of women have cellulite… Models, celebrities and ultra-fit people do too. It seems cellulite has got nothing to do with your weight, but more about how you store fat. As for me, I always wanted dimples but only just realised I've had them all along 🌟 Wearing a @cottononbody swimsuit! 📷Photo by the amazing @lucaprodigo_ph
Što bi bilo kad bi bilo
“Problem je u tome što je svaka fotka koju vidimo uređena i zbog toga se pitamo jesu li ‘šlaufići’ na trbuhu zapravo zdravi. Ja nisam plus size, nisam ni manekenske građe. Taman sam u sredini i pucam od zdravlja”, ustvrdila je mlada stručnjakinja.
❤️ Imaginary life VS real life ❤️ I know you’ve seen a lot of these before but I think learning to love your body and yourself is like learning a new language! It’s easier when you’re immersed in the culture so you get practice. So here I am 👋 Hello! Wanting to remind you not to compare yourself to strangers on social media. For every photo that makes it to the newsfeed, there’s hundreds that don’t. 🧐 The way I see it, you’ve got two choices. You can either keep chasing a goal you never seem to ever reach (I mean, honestly – how many years have you been losing and regaining the same few kilos?!) OR you can choose to be happy with yourself and try a new approach. ❤️ Loving your body doesn’t mean giving up on your fitness goals and it’s not ‘letting yourself go’. Truth is, when you love your body and yourself, you take better care of it. Naturally. Easily. You want to exercise to feel good, not as punishment for eating. You make healthier food choices because you realise ‘I can eat this if I want, but is it what I feel like’? If you’ve been hating your body for years and it’s gotten you no where, why not try loving yourself and see where that gets you. ❤️ As for me, I am deciding to love myself unconditionally. I am deciding to love myself when I get things right and when I don’t, when I look good and when I see photos and think ‘do I really look like that?’ 🧐 I know I bang on about body love and self acceptance a lot but I believe we need to be reminded, so we can learn a new language, a new way of living where we finally stop chasing a constantly moving goal post and accept ourselves when we get it right… and when we don’t ❤️ Take home message: You don’t need to look perfect to be healthy or good enough.
Ovo nije prvi put da je simpatična Australka poslala svoju poruku o pozitivnosti tijela. U prošlosti je također objavljivala usporedne fotografije sebe kojima je dočarala što ljudi obično objavljuju na društvenim mrežama, a što brišu. “Što kad bi u medijima bilo više tijela poput mojega? Bi li tada bilo lakše prihvatiti svoje tijelo kakvo jest?”, pita se Cohen.
Just a quick example of how your social media feed can feature the highlights reel instead of real life 💫❤️ Photos taken moments apart. Take note when you see photos on social media and spare a moment for all the photos that never made it to the feed. 🧐 I love my body equally in both photos (guys, it’s so cool to be able to say that!) and I think this is part because I’m taking control of my Instagram feed. There are some easy steps you can take to control you feed so that what you subscribe to boosts your confident and helps you realise that you are worthy, and good enough, instead of tearing you down. 💕 From now on… and over the next few weeks, @instagram are rolling out some changes from allowing you to see how long you spend scrolling (and get reminded when it’s been to long 🙈) to letting you control who comments on your posts to prevent body bullies… or just normal kinda bullies! You know that I recommend you unsubscribe to anyone whose feed does not inspire you. Because it works. Take control of your feed. And given than its #loveyourbodyweek, its the perfect time to do this. ☺️💕 I so loved speaking alongside @thebutterflyfoundation and @reachout_aus this morning at the @sportsgirl and @instagram event this morning. #controlyourfeed
