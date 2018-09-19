ZAMOLILA STRANCE DA JE FOTOŠOPIRAJU: Nutricionistica testirala što se smatra lijepim, rezultat ju šokirao

View this post on Instagram

As you may have seen from my previous posts, I did a social experiment 😒 I asked a bunch of strangers to photoshop images of me. And without me asking, they all made me slimmer. They removed my birthmark from my shoulder. They even made my bone structure smaller. They created an image of what they thought was beautiful and healthy – and the result worries me. When all we see is photoshopped images of already slim people – it’s difficult to think of beauty or health as anything else. I tell you my friends… there’s nothing wrong with my bone structure or my birthmark or my stomach or my natural body shape. The problem is that every photo we see is photoshopped, causing us to question whether the girl in this picture, with the stomach rolls is actually healthy. My stomach rolls are not the problem. Our cultures obsession with the thin ideal and photoshop is.⚡️It’s no longer radical for magazines to include a photoshop free cover or shoot in their magazines. I’d love to live in a world where our media does more and where photoshop is the exception, not the rule. 💫 Comment below if a world without constant photoshop would help you feel more comfortable, healthy and confident in your already beautiful body. ❤️