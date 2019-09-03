VIDITE LI RAZLIKU? Odbacila šampon prije tri godine, kosu pere isključivo ovim i tvrdi – ‘Mnogo je bujnija’

View this post on Instagram

Before and after the curly girl method! 🎉 Samen met deze before and after foto heb ik de mededeling dat er weer een nieuwe blog online staat! 🤩 • Een blog voor alle mensen met krullen of voor diegene die graag krullen willen creëren ♥️ • Een blog die er al een lange tijd aan zat te komen, maar ik zelf maar niet de tijd voor nam om af te maken 😬 • De blog staat vol met de verschillende curly girl technieken die een enorm veel verschil hebben gemaakt bij mijn haar en mijn natuurlijke haarverzorging 😊 Ik zeg ook alvast sorry voor de lengte van de blog…. Hij is een beetje lang geworden.. 🤭 Er is ook gewoon zoveel te vertellen over krullen 💗 Maar niet getreurd… Als het je aanvliegt of het wordt je teveel, kom dan gewoon langs voor een consult of een kuurbehandeling en dan neem ik alles rustig met je door 😉 (Dit is helemaal geen reclame hoor) Link is in de bio! #curlyhair #curlygirl #curlygirlmethod #curls #curlscurlscurls #squishtocondishmethod #cgm #cg #scrunchoutthecrunch #happycurls #nopoo #nopoomethod #allnatural #naturalhair