VIDITE LI RAZLIKU? Odbacila šampon prije tri godine, kosu pere isključivo ovim i tvrdi – ‘Mnogo je bujnija’

Ako vam je dosadilo bjesomučno pranje i stiliziranje kose, koja se za dan ili dva ponovno zamasti, pogledajte trik ove domišljate djevojke
Medicinska sestra Rachel de Rond (28) tvrdi da joj je kosa mnogo zdravija otkad je prije tri godine prestala koristiti šampon i počela je prati samo vodom i jabučnim octom. Svoju je tajnu podijelila za britanski Mirror.
Before and after the curly girl method! 🎉 Samen met deze before and after foto heb ik de mededeling dat er weer een nieuwe blog online staat! 🤩 • Een blog voor alle mensen met krullen of voor diegene die graag krullen willen creëren ♥️ • Een blog die er al een lange tijd aan zat te komen, maar ik zelf maar niet de tijd voor nam om af te maken 😬 • De blog staat vol met de verschillende curly girl technieken die een enorm veel verschil hebben gemaakt bij mijn haar en mijn natuurlijke haarverzorging 😊 Ik zeg ook alvast sorry voor de lengte van de blog…. Hij is een beetje lang geworden.. 🤭 Er is ook gewoon zoveel te vertellen over krullen 💗 Maar niet getreurd… Als het je aanvliegt of het wordt je teveel, kom dan gewoon langs voor een consult of een kuurbehandeling en dan neem ik alles rustig met je door 😉 (Dit is helemaal geen reclame hoor) Link is in de bio! #curlyhair #curlygirl #curlygirlmethod #curls #curlscurlscurls #squishtocondishmethod #cgm #cg #scrunchoutthecrunch #happycurls #nopoo #nopoomethod #allnatural #naturalhair
Osmislila jedinstvenu recepturu
Mlada Nizozemka kaže da je prije kosu prala šamponom svaka dva dana, zatim pranja prorijedila na jednom tjedno, a najzad odlučila potpuno izbaciti šampon iz uporabe. Razlog je bio, objašnjava, to što je uočila da joj kosa više nije kvalitetna kao što je nekad bila.
Otkad je prestala koristiti šampone, kosa joj je mnogo bujnija, a prirodne lokne bolje definirane. Primijetivši dobre rezultate, svoju je metodu odlučila još malo unaprijediti pa sada na kosu stavlja mješavinu koja se sastoji od mljevenih orašastih plodova i lišća ayurvedskog bilja. To ostavlja na kosi 30 minuta, a zatim ispere vodom.
KOLIKO ČESTO TREBATE PRATI KOSU? U koji god od ova četiri tipa spadali, budite sigurni da opasno griješite
9 years ago! 😱 • Today Facebook showed me a photo from 9 years ago. Do you still remember this? Yes I remember this … I had a photo shoot with my sisters as a surprise for my parents. 9 years ago, I dyed my hair, I washed with shampoo and I didn't know how to handle my hair at all and why I had one day more waves than the next. In the meantime, much has changed. After a while I stopped dying my hair, I went back to my own hair color. My hair was still in very bad condition then. I did get a little more curl when I radically cut my hair very short, but to get these curls I had to use a lot of hair products. And those hair products also made my hair greasy😬 Sometimes I even used a curling iron to create more curls After a while I was fed up with all those hair products and I desided to only use shampoo. I did that until I was so tired of my hair that I completely stopped using shampoo! My scalp was itchy and my hair was dry and frizzy. That was my start of the no-shampoo method. And now? It's already 3 years that I don't wash my hair with shampoo. I only use pure natural products to wash and condish my hair. The last few months I have been using the curly girl techniques to condish my hair, and look what a bunch of curls I actually have… My parents have already started the discussion of who I have these curls from… 😬 I sometimes get the question from customers what kind of curls I had before I started the no-shampoo method and whether they can also get my curls? My answer is always: Every hair is different, but if you condish your hair well and do not clean it too much, there is a lot to be achieved and you will once be amazed by the result! ♥️ But this change does not happen after 1 night's sleep 😬 Dutch translation is in the responses. #nopoomethod #naturalhair #allnatural #natuurlijkehaarverzorging #curls #curlygirlmethod #cgm #curlscurlscurls #curlyhair #curlygirl #noshampoo
Ljudi joj hvale kosu
Rachelin primjer slijedi i njezin dečko, koji kosu zasad pere samo vodom. “Moja kosa nije voljela šampon i govorila mi je da prestanem. Šampon sadrži sulfate, koji čiste sve, čak i vašu kuću, a vrlo su jaki i mogu isušiti vašu kožu i kosu”, tvrdi ona i dodaje kako se na početku brinula da će je ljudi smatrati neurednom, ali da sada dobiva samo komplimente na račun svoje kose.
Iako njezina najnovija metoda pranja kose iziskuje mnogo više vremena nego pranje običnim šamponom, ova Nizozemka tvrdi da se trud isplati i da nakon pranja kosu ne mora dirati barem četiri dana.
Before and after!🎉 • I'm so happy that I stopped using that junk they call 'shampoo'!♥️ • Two pictures, both taking on a holiday. The one on the left is from 7 years ago. I just bleached and dyed my hair from almost black to my own color. I really didn't know what my hair needed or which products I needed to use. NOT ONE hairdresser tested my hair or could tell me what my hair needed. Nobody told me that curly hair is dry hair and needs a lot of moisture and regular deep conditioning. And nobody told me that my hair needed protein after I dyed it or that sea water dries your hair out. I thought that this was my true hair. I thought it was normal that I went from a little girl with a lot of ringlets to a woman with waves. The picture on the right is from a few weeks ago. I just washed with a natural hair soap and used flaxseed gel as a leave-in. I'm 3 years in the no-shampoo method and because of this method I know what my hair needs and how I need to treat it! 🙌 Never give up! Dutch translation is in the responses. #noshampoo #nopoo #nopoomethod #nopooblogger #nopoohair #curlyhair #curls #cg #cgm #cgmethod #cgmethode #curlscurlscurls
