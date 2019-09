[VIDEO] PROZVALI JE LAŽLJIVICOM, ONA IH MAESTRALNO UŠUTKALA: ‘Da, moje lice zaista ovako izgleda!’

So it took me years to overcome acne. I finally posted before and after pictures showing my progress, and quite a few people felt the need to say I was wearing makeup in the after photos.

Here is my response, you assholes.

✨🙂✨ pic.twitter.com/mFjGoiZnn5

— Mooncaller Leda Muir (@LedaCMuir) September 2, 2019