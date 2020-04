U IZOLACIJI IMATE PROBLEM SA SPAVANJEM? Fenomen je stvaran i ima naziv – evo kako se izboriti s koronasomnijom

Insomnia night looking at the #COVID19KE numbers of confirmed cases rising, and I can’t help but feel we are sitting ducks for the deadly coronavirus 🦠 with the worst yet to come 😩

[sitting duck: a person or thing with no protection against an attack or other source of danger] pic.twitter.com/lKIPxpIKWL

— Dr Ahmed Kalebi (@DrAhmedKalebi) April 17, 2020