TRENERICA OTKRILA ISTINU O ‘PROCJEPU IZMEĐU BEDARA’: ‘Tri su načina da ga postignete i neće vam se svidjeti’

Feeling so much more put together now that I have painted my toenails go me 💁🏼‍♀️ Totally unrelated, but let’s talk thigh gaps! I’ve given it a really clickbait name on my YT because I’m hoping that girls that actually want a thigh gap will watch it and realise it is bullshit. Link in bio 💖

A post shared by Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:01am PDT