TESTIS MU JE NARASTAO DO VELIČINE AVOKADA: Jadnik je trpio pune tri godine; ‘Ljudi su mislili da sam samo vrlo obdaren’

TONIGHT – I'll be going on as Pompey (my understudy role) in The RSC's Measure for Measure at The Barbican Centre in London.

It's be great to have some friendly faces in the audience – so if anyone's around London and has a free evening, come on down! pic.twitter.com/wSu2KTMU6D

— Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) December 20, 2019