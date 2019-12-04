SARA SVOJE FANOVE NE OBMANJUJE: Pokazala je kako joj tijelo stvarno izgleda i otkrila trikove instagramuša

View this post on Instagram

Hi friends, so I’ve been a little MIA again 😬 I’ve been wanting to post but It’s been a weird year so far and a lot has happened that has affected my mental health. I’ve been struggling to keep up with life and I feel like I’ve lost myself along the way. I know it’ll take time to get back to where I was, but I’m proud of myself for acknowledging that I need to get my life back in order. I’ve been in a bad headspace for the past half year and keep wanting to get out of it but I continually make excuses and don’t really do anything to properly get myself out of it. I’m constantly beating myself up for being negative and anxious because I really want to be a badass positive bish. But we have to accept that our emotions are valid. It’s okay to feel sadness and fear. In general, when difficult times arise you think it’s the worst thing that could happen, but you forget that you’ve been through difficult times before and you’ll be able to get through them again. It’s okay to not feel strong everyday but please realise that every day that you get through, you’re becoming a stronger person. You’re learning to get through more each day. I can choose to view things in a positive way. I can choose to not consume my thoughts with negativity. I know shitty things happen in life. You’re completely allowed to be sad, angry, hurt by them. But all these things have positive aspects in them and teach you life lessons, even if you can’t see that right now. Thinking about the negatives is easy. We all go through really rough patches that help us figure out who we are and get our goals in order. You don’t have to have it all figured out. You don’t need to live your life in accordance to others. It’s your life and you’re allowed to “mess up” and take time to do things. It’s not all going to be easy and life throws things at you that you don’t think you can handle. But I promise you can get through this. You will feel better again. Sometimes all you can do in a day is get up and that’s okay. Be kinder and gentler with yourself. You’re human and your emotions are valid. —————————————— . . . #somethoughts #rant #seethegood