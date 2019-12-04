SARA SVOJE FANOVE NE OBMANJUJE: Pokazala je kako joj tijelo stvarno izgleda i otkrila trikove instagramuša

Pored fotke koja ‘zadovoljava’ estetske kriterije uvijek stavi i onu ne tako bajnu, a sve s ciljem da naglasi koliku razliku mogu načiniti određeni trikovi poziranja
Sva sreća pa postoje ljudi u masovnome ludilu zvanom Instagram koji svakodevno dokazuju da nije sve što nam se servira na toj društvenoj mreži prikaz stvarnoga stanja stvari. Blogerica Sara Puhto (20) iz Finske jedna je od njih koji svoje fotografije ne dorađuju u Photoshopu. Konkretno, uređuje ih, ali iskreno objavljuje i kako to izgleda u stvarnosti.
Hi friends, so I’ve been a little MIA again 😬 I’ve been wanting to post but It’s been a weird year so far and a lot has happened that has affected my mental health. I’ve been struggling to keep up with life and I feel like I’ve lost myself along the way. I know it’ll take time to get back to where I was, but I’m proud of myself for acknowledging that I need to get my life back in order. I’ve been in a bad headspace for the past half year and keep wanting to get out of it but I continually make excuses and don’t really do anything to properly get myself out of it. I’m constantly beating myself up for being negative and anxious because I really want to be a badass positive bish. But we have to accept that our emotions are valid. It’s okay to feel sadness and fear. In general, when difficult times arise you think it’s the worst thing that could happen, but you forget that you’ve been through difficult times before and you’ll be able to get through them again. It’s okay to not feel strong everyday but please realise that every day that you get through, you’re becoming a stronger person. You’re learning to get through more each day. I can choose to view things in a positive way. I can choose to not consume my thoughts with negativity. I know shitty things happen in life. You’re completely allowed to be sad, angry, hurt by them. But all these things have positive aspects in them and teach you life lessons, even if you can’t see that right now. Thinking about the negatives is easy. We all go through really rough patches that help us figure out who we are and get our goals in order. You don’t have to have it all figured out. You don’t need to live your life in accordance to others. It’s your life and you’re allowed to “mess up” and take time to do things. It’s not all going to be easy and life throws things at you that you don’t think you can handle. But I promise you can get through this. You will feel better again. Sometimes all you can do in a day is get up and that’s okay. Be kinder and gentler with yourself. You’re human and your emotions are valid. —————————————— . . . #somethoughts #rant #seethegood
Ona u svojim objavama na Instagramu želi pokazati kako su nesavršenosti normalne te da svatko treba prihvatiti svoje tijelo onakvim kakvo ono jest. Sarinu misiju oduševljeno pozdravlja njezinih 318.000 pratitelja.
There’s always certain parts and types of bodies that are idealised and put on a pedestal which makes us dislike certain aspects of ourselves. In photos I constantly suck in my tummy or try and hide it and stick out my booty as much as possible. But why? We’re constantly flooded with photos of “perfection” on social media and see advertisements about ways to change your body to fit a certain idealised body trend. We constantly work on changing our bodies, but why don’t we focus more on changing the way we look at our bodies. Don’t focus on negativity, focus on accepting and loving what you dislike about yourself. You have this body and it allows you to live life. Look at yourself and realise that this is who you are, you are unique, incredible and capable of loving all your quirks. Most of the time we’re harsher on ourselves and our bodies more than anybody else’s. It's hard to remind ourselves that things like tummy rolls, weight gain and bloating are normal things to have and happen to your body. Ignore those thoughts that you have to be or look a certain way. You don’t have to workout like crazy and eat clean in order to wear a bikini on your next holiday to look good in photos, you don’t have to stress about going on a diet to wear certain clothing. Focus that energy on realising that you already are and have what you are trying to achieve because you and your body are already capable of these things, we just have to strip the idea that you have to change your body to achieve these things. We should all allow ourselves to experience life to the fullest without the fear of judgement about our bodies, by ourselves or by others. 🌿 ——————————————————— . . . Picture credit: @ritapuhtophotography . . #mentalhealthawareness #effyourbeautystandards #lovewhoyouare #beconfident #flawsandall #bodypositive #nobodyshame
I sama uvlači trbuh i strateški pozira
“Teško je podsjetiti se u današnje vrijeme da su stvarri poput šlaufića na trbuhu, viška kilograma i nadutosti normalne i da je to nešto što se događa svakomu. Ignorirajte one misli da morate izgledati ovako ili onako. Ne morate vježbati kao luđak ni jesti uvijek zdravo kako biste smjeli odjenuti bikini i izgledati super na fotkama”, stoji u jednoj od njezinih objava.
Arm fat 🌿 Ive noticed a lot of people pose in ways to make their arms look smaller and get highly insecure when their arms look bigger than normal. Due to weight gain, I’ve been highly aware of how I pose my arms in photos to make them look smaller. I would call myself fat and tell myself I look gross whenever they did look big in photos. But we have to remember that arms have fat and muscle on them and will look different in different postures and poses. Don’t view one as negative and the other as positive. Allow yourself to realise that other people don’t see us how we see ourselves. They don’t see the negative thoughts and insecurities we have. We don’t see theirs. We are over critical of ourselves and let that negative voice in our heads make us feel ugly. It’s possible to ignore that voice and avoid constantly looking at yourself negatively. Become aware of how lovely you are as a person. How amazing you truly are and that these things you pick apart are not as bad as you make them out to be. Realise that these things are actually completely normal and human. You are great the way you are and that negative voice can’t tell you otherwise. Don’t obsess too much over these things and miss out on all the amazing things in life that are right in front of you. 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #effyourbeautystandards #lovewhoyouare #beconfident #iambeautiful #flawsandall #bodypositive #nobodyshame #embracethesquish
Sara ipak priznaje kako je i sama žrtvom takvih uvjerenja. “Na fotografijama se uvijek trudim uvući trbuh ili ga vješto sakriti strateškom pozom. Stražnjicu, pak, pokušavam maksimalno isturiti prema van kako bi izgledala veće”, otkrila je mlada blogerica.
Weight gain 🌿 I’ve been struggling with the weight gain that I’ve had over the past few months. I couldn’t get myself to view it as something that I knew had to happen. I was underweight and had lost my period for a few months. I was going through a rough time, didn’t have an appetite, constantly binge drank and didn’t take care of my health. People idealise weight loss as if it’s this goal that we all need to be as small as possible. We’ve been socialised to think skinny is the epitome of beauty. That it doesn’t matter how that person lost the weight, as long as they’re lean and toned, they must be healthy. But that’s not true. A number on a scale doesn’t determine your health. We all come in different shapes and sizes. Healthy looks different on everyone. Weight gain can be difficult to accept. But your body is amazing even if you don’t believe it is all the time. I feel like we have this constant need for approval. We have ideas of what a ‘perfect’ body looks like. It stems from things we see in society and we have this innate drive to want to be what society promotes. Realise that this is a constructed idea and that you can find this approval and love for your body within yourself. You are able to be your own support system. You don’t need to be criticising yourself constantly. You can accept and love your body no matter what 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #weightgainiscool #mybody #flatstomach #loveyourbody #selfesteem #lawofattraction #weightgain #youareworthit #youareunique
Ako pogledate njezin profil na Instagramu, vidjet ćete da Sara redovito objavljuje fotografije prije i poslije, odnosno pored one koja “zadovoljava” estetske kriterije uvijek stavi i onu ne tako bajnu, a sve s ciljem da naglasi koliku razliku mogu načiniti određeni trikovi poziranja.
Instagram isn’t reality 🌿 It’s really frustrating when you’re having a bad body image day and you take photos of yourself and can only focus on the bad photos and all the “flaws” you see in them. It’s difficult to get out of a bad body image rut. Especially when we compare our everyday bodies to posed and seemingly flawless photos on social media. Its hard to control our thoughts and lately I’ve been thinking things like “you shouldn’t be eating that. You looked better before. You should work out more”. These thoughts aren’t productive. Stop bullying yourself into thinking you aren’t allowed to enjoy life. Nobody is flawless and everyone has “bad photos” we just choose what and what not to share on social media in order to put out a good image of ourselves. You are beautiful the way you are, including the “bad” photos because they’re still you and you’re amazing. Don’t obsess too much over these things and miss out on all the amazing things in life that are right in front of you. 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #candidphoto #instagramvsreality #mybody #flatstomach #loveyourbody #selfesteem #lawofattraction #thankyourbody #youareworthit #youareunique
Ni Kardashianke ne izgledaju super iz svih uglova
Kada je objavila fotografiju svoje stražnjice, objasnila je čime se služe brojni celebovi kada žele izgledati što je moguće “oblije” i “bujnije”. Fora je u tome, kaže, da je potrebno isturiti nogu koja je bliža fotoaparatu i pozirati sa strane.
Instagram booty 🌿 Theres such a huge obsession with having a big booty and getting the perfect insta pic nowadays. All these Instagram photos of perfect bums used to make me insecure about mine and felt like I needed to gym like crazy to have one as well. But with majority of these photos it all comes down to posing. I had to sit in the most uncomfortable and unnatural position to get the left photo. Let’s not even get started on the pain of this bikini wedgie. I remember going to the beach and stressing about not looking good in photos or seeing a bad photo and thinking “omg this is the worst thing. I shouldn’t be in a bikini.” But don’t let small things like this get to you. Getting a good insta picture and likes don’t dictate your worth. Getting a specific body type won’t suddenly make you happy. You’ll always find a reason to be unhappy unless you work on appreciating yourself and the body you have now first. You have to realise that you are a person with insecurities like everyone else. Your body is incredible the way it is and we really are our own worst critics. So don’t be so hard on yourself. Don’t change your body. Change the way you look at your body. This is a thing I also have to work on. 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #loveyourbody #selfesteem #lawofattraction #thankyourbody #youareworthit #youareunique #flaws #insecurities
“Osjetila sam potrebu pokazati trik sa stražnjicom jer u svijetu u kojemu svi glorificiraju Kardashianke, valja imati na umu da njihove bujne guze ne izgledaju tako iz svih uglova”, napisala je Sara u opisu još jedne svoje objave.
Negative thoughts 🌿 Whenever I went to the beach or a pool, I would suck in and sit really unnaturally to make myself look as small as possible because I was insecure about my tummy because I thought it was “too big”. I would think that if I worked out enough or ate healthy enough that I would just start feeling better about how I looked. The truth is, when I worked out and ate healthy I just kept thinking I need to do more and what I was doing wasn’t enough. I only started feeling comfortable in my skin when I realized everyone had these thoughts. Everyone has insecurities. Most people suck in their tummies, flex constantly or sit in an uncomfortable way or hide their insecurities to make themselves “look better”. But there is nothing wrong or unnatural about how we look without these things. Our relaxed bodies are normal, they look good!!! We should all just slowly start flaunting our insecurities. Because the more people that sit without sucking in their tummies, or start posting photos of themselves not sucking in/flexing, we can start becoming comfortable with the idea that our bodies are actually completely fine and beautiful the way they are. Next time you’re in a bikini or in swimming shorts, just relax your body, don’t worry about how you look!!! You could be helping someone else who is insecure by relaxing your body and helping them realise that they shouldn’t care about what other people think either! The thing that needs changing is the way we view our bodies and insecurities!! 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #bikinibody #bikiniready #instagramvsreality #noshameinmygame
Njezini pratitelji zahvaljuju joj što širi pozitivan stav prema tijelu i trudi se promijeniti bolesne ideale ljepote. “Tvoje su mi objave toliko mnogo pomogle, osobito one o nadutosti. Uvijek sam se ljutila i sramila kada bih bila naduta. Hvala ti što si stvarna”, poručuju blogerici fanovi na Instagramu.
Body fat 🌿 No matter how much you workout, no matter how much healthy food you eat, you will always have body fat. We are meant to have fat on our bodies. There is nothing wrong with it. There are thousands of search results and ads on how to lose tummy fat but not nearly as many on how to love your body and accept it as it is. These articles telling you normal things like tummy fat, cellulite, wrinkles are things you should be ashamed of, should hide, and get rid of. Making us obsessed with hiding and getting rid of them. Don’t live your life constantly hating the way you look or constantly wanting to change yourself just to “look good”. Thinking you’ll “look good” and “be happy” when you change yourself. There is so much more to life than constantly stressing about what other people think about your body. Don’t get brainwashed into thinking that its common to have no fat on your tummy and that abs are visible 24/7 if you “work out hard enough”. Don’t let yourself think that you’re not trying hard enough and that you have to keep trying harder. Don’t let food and working out control your every thought. It’s also not our job to police other people’s bodies. Healthy is different on everyone. Being happy with your body is possible no matter what shape or size. You are beautiful and worthy. You do not need to change yourself. 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #bodyfat #instagramvsreality #perfectlyimperfect #workoutmotivation #obsession #flaws
Being “Bikini ready”🌿 Don’t let society pressure you into thinking you need to change your body in order to be happy. You don’t need to crash diet or start working out excessively just to look good for summer!!!!!!!! We constantly see filtered, flexed bikini bodies on Instagram. But in reality nobody walks around life posing and flexing all the time with a filter slapped on. I remember dreading being in a bikini because I thought I was being judged constantly because I kept telling myself negative thoughts, comparing my body to everyone else’s, wishing I had what they had, worrying about how my tummy looked naturally when I wasn’t flexing. You don’t need to look like anyone else or any type of way to be “worthy”. You are allowed to feel confident and cute at any size. No matter what your body looks like. Because your body does not define you. There is no one size fits all when it comes to beauty. We are all uniquely beautiful. You don’t need to change your body. Change the way you look at your body. 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #bikiniready #beautyisallaround #summerready #bekindtoyourself #positiveliving #beautystandards
Changing the way you see yourself🌿 I used to get so influenced by other people’s comments on my body, by comments and photos I saw all over media about other people’s bodies. It shaped the way I thought about what an “ideal body” was. Yet I never saw my body as “ideal”. There was always something I wanted to change about myself and thought if I changed that I would be happy. I thought my body was wrong and odd. I usually get told my stomach is too bloated looking. My stomach sticks out a lot, it’s just the way it is and I can’t change that. When I relax my body, my tummy just sticks out. Because of this I would always suck in my tummy and pose in certain ways to make it appear smaller. Some people will always have something negative to say, if I relax my body, many people say I’m fat. When I used to post fitness photos people would say I looked better before. When I was younger and didn’t gain weight easily, people would call me too skinny, or tell me to “go eat a burger”. We a have different shapes to our bodies. Just because someone’s body doesn’t look like yours doesn’t mean that it’s ugly or wrong. We keep seeing comments and hearing words that influence the way we see ourselves. They shape the words we say to ourselves and what we eventually believe and see ourselves as. We’re so used to focusing on negativity and letting it rule out all the positivity. We need to stop listening to these negative things. Start only focusing on the positive things, start believing the positive things you tell yourself and learn to love yourself the way you are now. Because even if you change something you don’t like, you’ll always find something else that you want to change. You don’t need to change yourself in any way. Change the way you talk to yourself and the way you view yourself. We are all different and can’t all look the same. There is no one “ideal body”. Your body is perfectly ideal the way it is no matter what anyone says or what the negative thoughts in your head tell you. 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #instagramvsreality #changethewayyouthink #focusonyourself #bodygoals #idealbody #powerofpositivity
