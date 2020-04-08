POKAZALA STRAŽNJICU PRIJE I POSLIJE PHOTOSHOPA: Ova cura je čudo, pogledajte što se usudila objaviti bez imalo kompleksa

Evo što redovito čine brojne instagramuše kako biste vi mislili da imaju bogomdana tijela. Lakše je nego što mislite
Karina Irby sakupila je gotovo milijun pratitelja nakon što je podijelila stvarne, neuređivane fotografije svojega tijela, na kojima je bez srama pokazala celulit i ožiljke. Njezine objave i fotografije podsjetnik su ženama diljem svijeta da prihvate svoja tijela i da se ne uspoređuju s onim što vide na Instagramu.
NEGATIVES VS POSITIVES It seems whenever I come out of the shadows so can some negative Nellys. 90% of who are men. For every one trolling male negative comment I receive when I flaunt my lady lumps I get at least ten positive comments from the ladies! I normally tell these men that I’m not normalising my cellulite for you, I do this for all the women out there. However after seeing these comments so consistently I think you need a wake up call more than us ladies! Women are not barbie dolls, we come in all different shapes, sizing and textures. It’s people like this that try and convince us that we are all those nasty things. And it’s simply NOT TRUE. Ladies, never let these kind of comments online get you down on yourself. I think the only women these men have seen naked are on Porn Hub. PS – All the positive vibes on these posts I do are so special! Thank you so much for helping my normalise the female body! Together we are making more and more women accept their curves are we are also giving a few men I wake up call🤪 Here’s to no longer standing in the shadows 🥂 #NORMALISENORMAL
Pokazala snimke prije i poslije photoshopa
Ova fitnes influencerica nedavno se otvorila o tome zašto je važno da žene pokazuju svoje istinsko i autentično “ja”, piše portal Shape.
SWEATING WITH EXCITEMENT 😆 Today I was working on something new, exciting and fresh at workies! I’ll give you a few clues. You’ve been asking about it! It’ll make you feel AMAZING! It’ll increase your heart rate! Any ideas? 😆 PS – Seeeeeee. I’m not always bloated like a few of you think Iam 🤪 I just like to talk about bloating because it’s something that almost every girl deals with ❤️
“Volim objavljivati sadržaj na internetu koji ja želim vidjeti na društvenim mrežama”, napisala je Irby na Instagramu uz video u kojemu pokazuje svoje tijelo. Kao i u mnogim drugim njezinim objavama, i ova snimka prikazuje influencericu kako prirodno pozira u bikiniju u usporedbi s njezinim retuširanim tijelom, gdje je uklonila celulit i izgladila kožu.
HOW I WANT INFLUENCERS TO POST Hey girl. Yes YOU! I just wanted to remind you that just like you, I have cellulite! I don’t post my cellulite that much because naturally I want to upload the best version of myself online✨ It’s nothing personal, I just feel more confident posting pics where I feel I look my best! Just like all of us! However I understand how brainwashing only seeing posed and edited photos can become🤯 So I’m posting this to show you that I am human, I have cellulite and it’s totally normal! Don’t be so hard on yourself beautiful girl and make sure you only follow people online how make you feel SPECIAL! #Tag and nominate an influencer who you’d love to see a more real and vulnerable side of👇🏽
‘Da je barem u moje vrijeme toga bilo’
“Ne radim ovo radi pozornosti ili ‘lajkova’. Radim to jer su mi tijekom tinejdžerskih i ranih 20-ih godina isprali mozak govoreći da je ovo prelijepo i da moram tako izgledati kako bi me voljeli dečki. Da bih bila popularna, moram nositi i lijepu odjeću i tako dalje. Voljela bih da sam tada vidjela nekoga tko ističe svoje prirodne ‘nedostatke’, samo da mi pokaže da to uopće nisu nedostaci”, dodala je.
5 YEARS VS NOW! I’ve been getting attacked online for 3 years now being accused of surgery and photoshopping my body to look thicker. I here by declare this video as proof that you should never make assumptions about anyone when you know nothing about them 😉 Left videos are from 2015 when I first started working out. Hence the scary form🤪 I was too skinny, weak and not 100% healthy. Right videos are from 2019/2020. I’m a happy healthy girl now. Despite is people call me fat (LOL) I might have more tummy rolls, cellulite and weight 10kgs heavier BUT I’m the healthiest and happy I’ve ever been🦄❤️
Često se ženama govori da sakriju svoje nedostatke, bili to “šlaufići” na trbuhu, dlake na tijelu ili mlohava koža. Irby želi svojim objavama potaknuti žene da prestanu gledati određene dijelove svojega tijela kao mane i da se prestanu uspoređivati s drugima. Na kraju dana, svatko se treba osjećati ugodno u svojoj koži.
HELP ME NORMALISE THIS Tag a friend and help spread the word! EVERY DAY I get message after message from women giving themselves a hard time over their lady lumps. Sometimes it even stems from their partners, which makes it even more upsetting! CELLULITE IS NOTHING! It’s so normal! I don’t get all the fuss. Supermodels have it. Your friends have it. Your role model has it. Your partner probably has it too. I wish this video could be seen by AS MANY EYES as possible so women worldwide can see that they’re not alone. Quite the opposite actually. Give your body a break. You’re only human❤️
