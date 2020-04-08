Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Zdravlje i ljepota

MOĆ ZAVARAVANJA

POKAZALA STRAŽNJICU PRIJE I POSLIJE PHOTOSHOPA: Ova cura je čudo, pogledajte što se usudila objaviti bez imalo kompleksa

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 16:28 08.04.2020

Evo što redovito čine brojne instagramuše kako biste vi mislili da imaju bogomdana tijela. Lakše je nego što mislite

Karina Irby sakupila je gotovo milijun pratitelja nakon što je podijelila stvarne, neuređivane fotografije svojega tijela, na kojima je bez srama pokazala celulit i ožiljke. Njezine objave i fotografije podsjetnik su ženama diljem svijeta da prihvate svoja tijela i da se ne uspoređuju s onim što vide na Instagramu.

KAKO JOJ JE OVO MOGLO PROMAKNUTI? Slavnu manekenku optužuju za preloš fotošop; ‘Ne mogu vjerovati da je to objavila’

View this post on Instagram

NEGATIVES VS POSITIVES It seems whenever I come out of the shadows so can some negative Nellys. 90% of who are men. For every one trolling male negative comment I receive when I flaunt my lady lumps I get at least ten positive comments from the ladies! I normally tell these men that I’m not normalising my cellulite for you, I do this for all the women out there. However after seeing these comments so consistently I think you need a wake up call more than us ladies! Women are not barbie dolls, we come in all different shapes, sizing and textures. It’s people like this that try and convince us that we are all those nasty things. And it’s simply NOT TRUE. Ladies, never let these kind of comments online get you down on yourself. I think the only women these men have seen naked are on Porn Hub. PS – All the positive vibes on these posts I do are so special! Thank you so much for helping my normalise the female body! Together we are making more and more women accept their curves are we are also giving a few men I wake up call🤪 Here’s to no longer standing in the shadows 🥂 #NORMALISENORMAL

A post shared by KARINA🦄IRBY (@karinairby) on

Pokazala snimke prije i poslije photoshopa

Ova fitnes influencerica nedavno se otvorila o tome zašto je važno da žene pokazuju svoje istinsko i autentično “ja”, piše portal Shape.

“Volim objavljivati ​​sadržaj na internetu koji ja želim vidjeti na društvenim mrežama”, napisala je Irby na Instagramu uz video u kojemu pokazuje svoje tijelo. Kao i u mnogim drugim njezinim objavama, i ova snimka prikazuje influencericu kako prirodno pozira u bikiniju u usporedbi s njezinim retuširanim tijelom, gdje je uklonila celulit i izgladila kožu.

SPEKTAKULARNI PHOTOSHOP FAILOVI NIKADA NISU BILI SMJEŠNIJI: U ovoj galeriji našla su se i neka nama poznata lica

View this post on Instagram

HOW I WANT INFLUENCERS TO POST Hey girl. Yes YOU! I just wanted to remind you that just like you, I have cellulite! I don’t post my cellulite that much because naturally I want to upload the best version of myself online✨ It’s nothing personal, I just feel more confident posting pics where I feel I look my best! Just like all of us! However I understand how brainwashing only seeing posed and edited photos can become🤯 So I’m posting this to show you that I am human, I have cellulite and it’s totally normal! Don’t be so hard on yourself beautiful girl and make sure you only follow people online how make you feel SPECIAL! #Tag and nominate an influencer who you’d love to see a more real and vulnerable side of👇🏽

A post shared by KARINA🦄IRBY (@karinairby) on

‘Da je barem u moje vrijeme toga bilo’

“Ne radim ovo radi pozornosti ili ‘lajkova’. Radim to jer su mi tijekom tinejdžerskih i ranih 20-ih godina isprali mozak govoreći da je ovo prelijepo i da moram tako izgledati kako bi me voljeli dečki. Da bih bila popularna, moram nositi i lijepu odjeću i tako dalje. Voljela bih da sam tada vidjela nekoga tko ističe svoje prirodne ‘nedostatke’, samo da mi pokaže da to uopće nisu nedostaci”, dodala je.

Često se ženama govori da sakriju svoje nedostatke, bili to “šlaufići” na trbuhu, dlake na tijelu ili mlohava koža. Irby želi svojim objavama potaknuti žene da prestanu gledati određene dijelove svojega tijela kao mane i da se prestanu uspoređivati s drugima. Na kraju dana, svatko se treba osjećati ugodno u svojoj koži.

