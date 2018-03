POGLEDAJTE ŠTO JEDE ZVIJEZDA ‘NINJA RATNIKA’: Glumica otkrila tajnu seksi tijela: ‘Za doručak masno, za večeru sladoled’

The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We stand together as athletes to raise each other up, share our stories, our victories and our struggles. Somewhere behind the athlete you’ve become, after countless hours of training and sacrifice, is a little girl with a dream…. do it for her 👊🏻💗@womenshealthaus #WHWins #SupportWomenInSport

A post shared by Katie Williams (@katiewilllly) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:09am PDT