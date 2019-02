OVU SU ŽENU BRUTALNO PONIZILI NA INSTAGRAMU: ‘Eto zašto si sama! Fuj, nijedan frajer ne želi to gledati!’

View this post on Instagram

sooo i literally would have never have posted this picture this time last year, i was so caught up in looking "perfect" for the gram that i was loosing myself so much. Today i received a troll in my DM's, and for the majority of my day i was dwelling on everything they was saying and doubting myself, then i received these pictures back from my agency and i was like yasssssssssss, im so proud of myself for how far ive come with appreciating my body, i know its not the greatest body you will have seen on your timeline, but its my body and Amara's home. I picked myself back up and reflected on my journey, No one can make you feel great apart from yourself, no one can make you achieve greatness but yourself. No one can motivate you to go out and get everything you have dreamed of but yourself. so stop looking for excuses and love your self, once your mindset is in a good place and you appreciate your worth, you will achieve everything you set out to get and never let anyone take anything away from you. You struggle is what makes you, YOU 🙂