OPUŠTENE GRUDI NJEZIN SU ZAŠTITNI ZNAK: Isprva ih je mrzila, a sada na njima ‘okreće’ ogroman novac

‘There's a reason why the gender wage gap hasn’t been solved yet, and it's because men don’t want to make the same amount of money as women. Considering that money is something that men wrap their masculinity around — how would they be able to assert that power in an equal society? They would resort to literal violence. So that's why I'm like if we as women, are going to choose to date men knowing that they have more access to power, money, and resources, we need to start engaging in these partnerships more wisely. Start thinking about what you can get out of it, because when he's looking at you, he already wants something from you. Most men want you to do their laundry or cook for them or be their therapist… so why not get what you can out of the deal as well?…’ (Read more of my @salty.world interview via newsletter subscription at saltyworld.net!) Photo: @jesspettway Styling: @emilyodesser Hair: @Iam_thechong Makeup: @keikobeiko ⁣⁣⁣⠀ Interview: @Makisaskye