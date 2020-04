‘OPORAVAK OD COVIDA TRAJE PUNO DULJE OD DVA TJEDNA’: Izliječeni ispričali koje tegobe osjećaju čak mjesec dana poslije

View this post on Instagram

COVID recovery: we don’t know a lot about it bc the virus hasn’t been around for that long. In many ways I’ve recovered – my worst symptoms have been gone for almost 2 weeks. Yet, I’ve been grappling with what feels like a long dark road toward who knows what, and fear of relapsing into old, worse symptoms. It’s complicated and I wish the media were giving us more detailed realistic stories of what overcoming this virus really looks like and how long that takes.