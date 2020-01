ON SE NIJE TUŠIRAO MJESEC DANA I O TOME JE VODIO DNEVNIK: Evo što se promijenilo i kako je na koncu mirisao

View this post on Instagram

I’m 37 years old today. Here I am saying something at a Partnership for a Healthier America event. I remember around the time this group was founded, feeling like there was forward inertia for public health that was inevitable, and I could just ride along and add some jokes. Now I feel like we’re struggling just to minimize lost ground every day. I appreciate you keeping up with my work even when it’s not funny, and I hope we get back to a lighter place again soon.