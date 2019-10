NE FOTOŠOPIRA SVOJE TIJELO PA JE SUMNJIVA: Djevojku su zasuli bezobraznim pitanjima, ona ih maestralno ušutkala

View this post on Instagram

Asking a woman if she’s pregnant isn’t nice. I know most people mean well, but it’s completely inappropriate. Pointing out what you might perceive as a ‘baby bump’ is not cool. It’s actually quite rude. Asking a couple when they want to have children should also be off limits. It’s not like they can click their fingers and make a baby appear. This topic is deeply personal and loaded for most couples and quite frankly it’s none of your business 🤷🏽‍♀️. Please don’t ask. Anyone. Ever. This is my body. It looks different depending on what I’m wearing. What angle a photo is taken. I have lumps, bumps and everything in between. FYI I’m not pregnant. This is what a perfectly healthy belly looks like. I’ll let you know in my own time when it happens for us ❤️