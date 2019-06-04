NAPOKON SAVRŠENA DIJETA: Gubite 2500 kcal bez da prstom mrdnete, a pritom jedete sladoled i pijete pivo

View this post on Instagram

There are definitely more nutritious snacking options than this assortment of biscuits. But there's a reason you've heard of all (or most of) these items. It is unequivocally because people enjoy consuming them. Therefore, instead of assuming biscuits are nutritionally deadly, we are better placed to understand their relationship inclusive of our overall nutritional compass. A compass that includes balance of micronutrients, optimal energy intake for one's needs and satisfaction. Additionally, to simply appreciate that a biscuit tastes good, but that it is accounted for. – – That said, it is easy to see how consumption of multiple biscuits in short periods of time can quickly contribute to excessive caloric consumption. For example; consuming 6 chocolate digestives in one day (which takes a combined total of 250 seconds), adds 510 calories to one's daily intake. Though this can be facilitated, it is a large chunk of most individual's daily energy intake. Being aware of lower calorie choices which allow us to consume similar portion sizes means that one does not have to change learned behavior as such, but instead strategically supports their energy intake better. – – Understand that whilst there are more nutritious snacking options such as fruit and nuts, biscuits can absolutely be a valid option if the overall diet is universally supportive of it's respective elements. The key driver is awareness and adherence to ensure that progress is always possible.