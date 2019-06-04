NAPOKON SAVRŠENA DIJETA: Gubite 2500 kcal bez da prstom mrdnete, a pritom jedete sladoled i pijete pivo

Poanta je u tome da unosite manje kalorija nego što ih trošite. Pritom nije važno iz čega dobivate te kalorije
Svatko tko je ikad pokušavao izgubiti kilograme zna da je najgori dio dijete odricanje od svojih omiljenih namirnica, a osobito slastica. Sladoled, pivo, čokolada… male ljetne radosti kojih se uime dobrog izgleda morate odreći – ili ne morate?!
Pa, čini se kako možete jesti apsolutno sve što poželite i uz to mršavjeti. Trebate samo napraviti nekoliko sitnih prilagodbi koje ćete zaista jedva osjetiti. Stručnjak za fitness Graeme Tomlinson, kojega njegovih pola milijuna pratitelja na Instagramu nazivaju Fitness Chefom, redovito objavljuje zanimljive ilustracije koje prikazuju male trikove za zdraviju prehranu.
Tag a biscuit eater and keep them informed on the basic calorie values of their favourite pick(s). 🍪 – There are definitely more nutritious snacking options than this assortment of biscuits. But there’s a reason you’ve heard of all (or most of) these items. It is unequivocally because people enjoy consuming them. Therefore, instead of assuming biscuits are nutritionally deadly, we are better placed to understand their relationship inclusive of our overall nutritional compass. A compass that includes balance of micronutrients, optimal energy intake for one’s needs and satisfaction. Additionally, to simply appreciate that a biscuit tastes good, but that it is accounted for. – – That said, it is easy to see how consumption of multiple biscuits in short periods of time can quickly contribute to excessive caloric consumption. For example; consuming 6 chocolate digestives in one day (which takes a combined total of 250 seconds), adds 510 calories to one’s daily intake. Though this can be facilitated, it is a large chunk of most individual’s daily energy intake. Being aware of lower calorie choices which allow us to consume similar portion sizes means that one does not have to change learned behaviour as such, but instead strategically supports their energy intake better. – – Understand that whilst there are more nutritious snacking options such as fruit and nuts, biscuits can absolutely be a valid option if the overall diet is universally supportive of it’s respective elements. The key driver is awareness and adherence to ensure that progress is always possible. 🙂🍪 – Which one is your favourite??? – – #thefitnesschef #biscuits #calories #caloriecounting #snacktime #diet #flexibledieting #oreo #treat #balanceddiet #nutritioncoach #caloriedeficit #fatlosscoach #fatlosstips #biscuitlove #custardcream #snacking #dietplan
Ovaj 31-godišnjak tvrdi kako diskretna zamjena visokokaloričnih namirnica njihovim gotovo identičnim, ali nešto laganijim varijantama može činiti veliku razliku u vašoj težini. Tomlinson ne želi da se ljudi koji žele smršavjeti odriču ukusne hrane, već ih uči da osjete koliko kalorija njihovo tijelo traži i koliko kalorija unose.
View this post on Instagram
Last year I was slated for 13 minutes in a YouTube video made by a well known ‘master of juicing’, criticising my views on his juice diet. – – His main criticism of me was that I hadn’t read his books – But I didn’t need to. Because the master of juicing’s rationale for advocating sole consumption of juice for days and weeks at a time was “to give the body a chance to do what it naturally wants to do”. Despite not being a doctor, I recognize this statement as pseudoscience enforced bullsh*t. – – No doubt many people have had ‘success’ on a juice diet – though their interpretation of success is likely warped. The master of juicing rebuffed by questioning of the necessity and sustainability of his methods, ensuring me in his video that sustainability is something ‘he covers in his book.’ This was apparently exemplified by some case studies of people who had lost weight over a few months (after the initial juice only phase of his programme). He said that the sole consumption of juice for days/weeks was “the kickstart needed to go on and lose weight for good…” – – My response to this is; the majority of the weight that these ‘success stories’ lost was in the period AFTER the ‘juice only’ phase. Subsequently, individuals simply returned to consuming food whilst being in a calorie deficit – the latter being the critical pathway to sustainable weight loss. – – Furthermore, using a juice diet may ingrain unhealthy relationships with required protocols for weights loss and consumption of nutrient dense ingredients. – – Therefore, it makes perfect sense to skip a ‘juicing kickstart’, instead eating food in a calorie deficit from the beginning of the fat loss journey. Satisfying our primal necessity to digest food, learn and above all, not donate our money to celebrity paying charlatans. – – To conclude, there are no known benefits to juicing that haven’t derived from the pseudoscientific business meeting between a charlatan and a business agent. 🙂 – – #thefitnesschef #juicecleanse #juicing #juicediet #fatloss #caloriedeficit #detox #fatlosstips #losebellyfat #nutrients #smoothie #eatwell #diet #weightloss #detoxjuice #nutritioncoach
Diskretne zamjene koje nećete ni osjetiti
Fitness Chef objašnjava kako je jedini način da izgubite kilograme – smanjenje broja unesenih kalorija. Poanta je u tome da unosite manje kalorija nego što ih trošite. Pritom nije važno iz čega dobivate te kalorije, ističe Tomlinson.
View this post on Instagram
We rely on the media to inform us about global events and matters close to our heart. We need such sources to build our opinions in the world we live in. – – Most of what is shown before our eyes is somewhat contorted, subjectively poised and motivated by agenda – after all it is human beings who direct the narrative of any particular story. – – When it comes to health, our holistic lack of understanding endears is towards a fear mongering, click bait environment which feeds our obsession with nutritional heresy – “drinking protein shakes must be why I’m overweight, nothing to do with the fact that I stopped exercising and go out every weekend.” – – Are we to accept those reporting issues related to health as truly understanding of what they report? And do the reporter’s sources apply enough context to their claims. In 2019, the answer is probably no. – – And so here we are, drinking our morning coffee to the chime of some of assortments of inaccurate, radical, in-cohesive statements. Gasping with fear. – – Because the fundamentals of health and nutrition are too boring to report. Echoes of eating a balanced diet in moderation whilst enforcing calorie control are a distant din overpowered by slap stick chunks of attention seeking, headline grabbing, perspective free misinterpretations. – – Each claim being of the smallest possible relevance to our overall diets, lifestyles and health. Ignoring what ultimately matters and playing on our insecurities and lack of education. – – Headlines have no room for description or context. Therefore, more responsibility is required by those who make and document claims to reiterate that correlation does not equal causation. And that for any risk to health there are many variables in play. – – The mass accessibility of mainstream media is undoubtedly one of the main reasons nutritional misinformation becomes one’s belief. It is therefore our prerogative to challenge everything we see. Question where it’s came from, it’s aim and it’s context. – – Perhaps then, there will be less appetite and more revolt towards those who misinform us with disastrously disconnected information that does more harm than good. 🙂
Postoji nekoliko trikova s kojima možete uživati u punini okusa hrane, a ipak znatno smanjiti unos kalorija. Tako, primjerice, možete zamijeniti dvije kriške slanine (108 kcal) dvama medaljonima slanine (43 kcal) i uštedjeti 63 kalorije, a da i ne primijetite.
View this post on Instagram
Whilst many seek body fat reduction by researching and paying for ‘prodigious’ advice, there lurks something stupendously simple which could provide a formidable opportunity for progress – NEAT. – – One’s total daily energy expenditure is comprised of their basal metabolic rate (energy burned by existing), thermic effect of feeding (energy burned during metabolization of food), exercise activity thermogenesis (energy burned during exercise) and NEAT. The latter, often overlooked for its significance, is the abbreviated term for non-exercise activity thermogenesis. This refers to the energy one exerts during menial tasks such as walking. – – The graphic above shows two identical dietary intakes of 2000 calories. But crucially, due to the increase in NEAT on the right side, the energy expenditure becomes higher than the left. Therefore, in this example, NEAT is the significant variable that creates a greater energy deficit, resulting in greater reduction of body fat. – – Contrary to our perception, energy is not solely burned via HIIT, excruciating DVDs with with Shaun T or demolishing our rotator cuffs during a CrossFit class. In fact, though favourable to the goal, such strenuous activity will likely only count for 5-10% of total daily energy expenditure. – – The beauty of NEAT is that we do not need to pay a gym membership. Or learn perfect technique. Or pay a PT £50 an hour. Or do burpees. Instead we simply need to move on our own terms with more regularity. – – And for those frantically trying to adhere to poverty calorie targets, lack of energy will naturally reduce capacity for NEAT output. In contrast, a realistic, achievable calorie target will make the likelihood of significant NEAT output not only more likely, but increase sustainability. – – Adherence to sustained change is nurtured by creating minimal upheaval with maximum rewards. Increasing NEAT to reduce body fat goes against everything the industry tells you to do – but it’s simplicity may just be the catalyst in your success. 🙂 – – #fatloss #fatlosstips #neat #10000steps #losefat #diettips #weightloss #exercise #nutritioncoach #cardio #dieting #calories #caloriedeficit #fitbit
Volite dobar odrezak? Samo zamijenite pečenicu fileom i unijet ćete oko 200 kalorija manje. Ne želite li se odreći sira, zamijenite cheddar laganijom vrstom itd. Kalorije možete smanjiti i u kavi, ako se jednostavno odreknete mlijeka.
View this post on Instagram
The point of consuming food is to remain alive. The point of controlling our intake of food is to manage our physique and overall health. The point of consuming fewer calories is to reduce body fat across our composition. But one constant in all of the above should be our enjoyment of the food we eat. – – When an individual embarks on fat loss, each of the above are important. One must enjoy their energy consumption, be aware of energy intake in relation to their energy output, and consistently ensure that they are in a state of caloric deficit. To ensure progress, one may have to change and adjust their dietary habits. But instead of completely radicalising the diet, adherence to change may be more likely if one makes subtle changes over time. For example: consuming the same volume of lower calorie foods and drinks that replicate higher the calorie versions in experience. – This graphic shows two groups of foods/drinks. One group contains over double the calorie amount of the other, yet quantity of both remains the same (apart from the freddo). Crucially, the lower calorie versions resemble the same palatable offering as their higher calorie counterparts (or at least very similar). – – Whilst consumption of lower calorie versions may not be immediately significant, they can be over a period of time. For example, if one swapped daily consumption of 300ml of whole milk for semi skimmed milk for 1 year, they would consume 17520 fewer calories whilst the ‘milk experience’ is minimally compromised. – – We must make such choices with the knowledge that lower calorie items may contain less of a particular macronutrient. And in the case of low calorie beverages, awareness that sweeteners are included. – – Losing fat is not straightforward. It requires a change of habits. But if an individual recognizes opportunities to make small changes which reap handsome long term rewards, it’s seems short sighted not to take them. 🔥 – – #fatlosstips #halotop #eatsmart #meat #lowcalorie #calories #fatloss #weightlosshelp #caloriedeficit #caloriecounting #losefat #dietplan #dieting #flexiblediet #nutritionfacts #losebellyfat
2500 kcal manje, a da prstom ne mrdnete
Tomlinson ide toliko daleko da se, prema njemu, ne morate odricati ni gaziranih pića. Samo savjetuje da, recimo, Coca-Colu zamijenite Coca-Colom Zero i slično. Čokoladu zamijenite keksima, čokoladnu tortu voćnom…
View this post on Instagram
In a study conducted by Ducrot et al in 2017, they found that those who planned their meals more often reduced their risk of obesity, improved their diet quality and were more likely to increase variety. It was noted that though the data could not infer causality, that meal planning could be relevant for obesity prevention. – – Study aside, it can be said that ‘meal prep madness’ can appear psychotic on Instagram at times (such is the perfection of perfectly laid out assortments of foods in £249.99 sets Tupperware), but planning one’s meals need not be so glamorous – or arduous in order to support us. – – The value from understated, ‘designer Tupperware free’ planning of meals will undoubtedly aid adherence to a nutrition related goal. And situations whereby food choices conflict with dietary goals can be reduced. Consumption of 974 micronutrient bereft calories may fit a nutrition goal in moderation, but organisation can instead regularly align one’s needs more specifically. – – Lunch is often the most malleable of main meals. Situated in the middle of the day, it’s presence is often an inconvenience to our plans (usually in the parameters of the workplace). Therefore, whilst supportive items can be found in shops, sometimes they are not. And sometimes they are not enjoyed. Preparing enjoyed food in advance can remedy this regular predicament. – – Though every calorie acquired does not need to be planned or ‘meal prepped’, the more our behaviours act in the interest of our goals, the more the chance of success. – – Recipe: – – 1. Add 10ml olive oil to preheated pan before adding 150g chopped chicken breast. Cook for 10 minutes. 2. Meanwhile, add 50g uncooked pasta to boiling water and simmer for 5-7 minutes until tender. 3. Add 50g reduced fat sundried tomato pesto, oregano and black pepper to chicken. 4. Chop up 1 bell pepper, 5 cherry tomatoes & 2 spring onions 5. Drain pasta and mix into chicken before adding vegetables, 5g of pine nuts and storing in the fridge. – – #lunchideas #worklunch #mealprep #mealprepping #mealprepmondays #nutrients #caloriecounting #nutritiousrecipes #quickrecipe #macros #iifym #highprotein #lunchrecipe #healthyeating
Dolazi ljeto, pa zašto biste se odricali piva s ekipom?! No, i tu ima pomoći. Primjerice, zamijenite li obično pivo Becks njegovom laganijom varijantom Becks Premium Light, uštedjet ćete 61 kaloriju, piše Mirror.
View this post on Instagram
The point of this post is not to strike fear into those who love to slurp regular caramel macchiatos. Instead the point is to inform with use of perspective. – – Though we refer to all of our coffee themed drinks as ‘coffee’, it is clear that one person’s preference compared to another’s may represent a monumentally different nutritional acquisition, especially over time. – – Simply put, coffee in its purest form contains 0 calories, a caloric calculation over time is therefore redundantly pointless. But should consistent selection of calorie inclusive coffee related beverages be consumed multiple times per day in bids to ‘wake up’, ‘perk up’ and enjoy a palatable drink, the caloric calculation may be significantly higher. And therefore, over time, an important dietary consideration. – – There is nothing wrong with consuming cappuccinos, lattes or caramel macchiatos. But if one is persistently bemoaning lack of progress regarding composition, reduction of such beverages offer a very easy opportunity to support a caloric deficit without upheaval of habitual eating habits. – – Furthermore, selection of alternative coffee inclusive drinks at lower (or no) caloric cost can ensure that one still ‘gets their fill’ of daily coffee whilst also getting more progress in their compositional goal. – – With greater the upheaval of one’s diet comes reduced chances of long term adherence. But with smaller upheaval comes greater chance of long term adherence. For fat loss, long term adherence is the catalyst in building meaningful, educated eating patterns that support incremental change over time. – – Whether it’s coffee, a biscuit or any given food, seemingly insignificant alternations to minuscule parts of overall diet are likely to be the tweaks that finally deliver significant results. But more importantly, make the results last forever. 🙂 – – #coffee #coffeelover #cappuccino #fatloss #diettips #calories #caloriedeficit #weightloss #coffeebreak #thefitnesschef #latte #flexiblediet #macchiato #caloriecounting
Ako primijenite sve navedene promjene, koje, realno, nećete ni osjetiti, Fitness Chef tvrdi kako možete u svoj organizam unijeti i do 2500 kalorija manje, što je nevjerojatno dobar rezultat, kakav ćete teško postići i ekstremnim izgladnjivanjem.
View this post on Instagram
By original definition, the word ‘diet’ means: ‘The food and drink usually eaten or drunk by a person or group.” – – As per the original definition, whether it is goal driven, supportive or detrimental to our health, we all have a diet – because we all habitually consume food. In fact, if one was to tell their friend “I’m dieting today”, the friend could respond with “I’m living today” and both would theoretically mean just as much. Because we eat. And we breathe. – – In recent decades the use of the word ‘diet’ or ‘dieting’ has become exclusive to individuals attempting to alter body composition – usually in the form of fat loss. – – Naturally, as the world becomes more extreme, so do the diets. A ghastly assortment of companies have turned an innocent, descriptive verb into a concoction of extreme, restrictive and unsustainable eating patterns. Naturally, this has morphed its way into how we adopt our own eating strategy to achieve our goal – e.g. “I need to lose fat so I’ll not eat.” – – Instinctively, one extreme is likely to be met with another. Because extreme depletion of caloric intake will require extreme acquisition of calorie intake at some point. Whilst moderate consumption of any calorie dense food is allowed, here they represent extreme necessity brought about by extremely insufficient caloric intake. – – This tale of woe could be avoided if more attention was afforded to balance. Instead of assuming that fat loss means ‘going on an extreme, sacrificial diet’, calm patience is suited for slower, but consistent progress. We need to be willing to accept small, incremental calorie deficits, built on adherence cornerstones such as satiety and macronutrient balance. We need to enjoy all food, but be educated about it’s relevance to our goal. – – Our concept of the word ‘diet’ has been unnecessarily spoiled. It’s original meaning is worthless. Perhaps it is time for a new term. If we can enjoy of a variety of food along with self recognition that extremity cannot be sustained, we can finally settle for slower, but crucially, consistent progress. Once we are on this track, winning is the only outcome possible. 🔥
