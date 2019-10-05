MUŠKARCI SE ZAGRCNU KAD IM KAŽE KOLIKO IMA GODINA: Seksi baki stalno ulijeću mlađi frajeri. Ovo je njezina tajna

Svoje tijelo tretira kao hram pa tako intenzivno vježba, zbog čega drugi često misle kako su ona i njezina 32-godišnja kći sestre
Alejandra Labastida-Shapiro (55) baka je četvero unučadi, koja radi kao instruktorica pilatesa. Njezin fantastičan izgled ne prolazi neopaženo pa je tako stalno meta muških pogleda i poziva, a kaže i kako joj neprestano prilaze mlađi muškarci.
“Frajeri se jako iznenade kada me vide. Bilo da držim satove pilatesa ili idem na neko mjesto, daju mi komplimente, koje dobivam čak i na društvenim mrežama. Komentiraju mi kako izgledam na Instagramu”, ispričala je ova fit majka i baka za portal Metro. Kaže da nerijetko dobiva cvijeće od tajnih obožavatelja, no privatno je u sretnom braku.
Nema posebnu tajnu dobrog izgleda
Od svoje 10. godine života, Alejandra živi zdravo i tvrdi da tome može zahvaliti što odlično izgleda. Jede isključivo organsku i sirovu hranu, a izbjegava i lijekove te se radije okreće prirodnim sredstvima i biljkama kako bi izbjegla bolesti i ozljede. Svoje tijelo tretira kao hram pa tako intenzivno vježba, zbog čega drugi često misle kako su ona i njezina 32-godišnja kći sestre.
Osim svega navedenog, Alejandra nema posebnu tajnu dobrog izgleda. “Treba piti dosta vode i biti pozitivan. Uvijek pokušavam pronaći pozitivnu stranu onoga što se događa. Najvažnije je biti autentičan sebi i voditi zdrav život”, savjetuje atraktivna 55-godišnjakinja.
