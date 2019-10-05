MUŠKARCI SE ZAGRCNU KAD IM KAŽE KOLIKO IMA GODINA: Seksi baki stalno ulijeću mlađi frajeri. Ovo je njezina tajna

View this post on Instagram

One of the reason I post in IG and Facebook is because I want to inspire people for a healthy and positive lifestyle by teaching by example and giving advices that can help people to a better quality of life. This morning I received a text from one of my clients saying: “Good morning Alejandra, I was reading the news and I saw this article about you” The story is: Two weeks ago I received a email from a UK 🇬🇧 online magazine who wanted to interview me to know about how I keep myself in shape at my 55 years old , having 3 kids and being a grandma. I wasn’t sure if was a scam and my hubby researched and told me looks like is authentic. So in the last 2 weeks they were asking me for a Fitness Bio, answered some questions and asking me photos. Yesterday they said they will publish about me what I thought will be just in UK 🇬🇧 on line magazine. My surprise this morning was that was for Apple News! The link is: https://apple.news/Asx4je1jlSgugvvEC8VOyYQ Also in the Mirror magazine (that I didn’t know was them): https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/gran-55-looks-young-shes-20379681 I hope I my experience can help people to have a better quality of life, doesn’t matter the age. And btw: Everybody needs Pilates! #fitmom #fitgrandma #fitat55 #pilates #yoga #personaltrainer #pilatesmasterinstructor #carbon38ambassador #youareasoul #yourbodyisyourtemple #loveyourlife #bethechange #healthyliving #healthylifestyle