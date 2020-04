MUŠKARCI RADE NEŠTO ČUDNO SA SVOJOM SPERMOM: Strah da će zbog koronavirusa ostati neplodni tjera ih na očajnički potez

Dr. Brian Levine from @CCRMfertility, a partner clinic, shares how the #coronavirus has led to requests to freeze their sperm. This, as well as delayed #IVF cycles, is why TMRW believes in software-guided embryology, significantly reducing human error. https://t.co/27GUILCaZa

— TMRW ivfOS™ (@TMRWLifeSci) April 3, 2020