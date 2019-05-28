MANEKENKA POKAZALA CELULIT I POSLALA SNAŽNU PORUKU: ‘Prije bi me ovo slomilo i bacilo u plač…’

View this post on Instagram

CHESSIE, can you handle this? (She can defs handle it😉) @chessiekingg Jiggling was literally always one of my worst fears in life. I remember in primary school I would pinch my thighs and calves wondering why they were so much bigger than the other girls. Why did I have to wear sizes that were so much bigger? Why was I so much taller and broader? Diet culture somehow had already weaved its way into my adolescent brain and I was dieting from a very young age. I used to eat plain wheat-bix for breakfast because sugar was the enemy and I would run on a treadmill after school until I couldn’t go any further desperately wanting to look like the girls who always won cross country. When I failed I blamed my willpower, my lack of self control and just kept thinking that the next week when I started all over that this time would be different. THIS is what I want young girls to avoid, to teach them that there are far worse things in life than a jiggle or a roll. If you are jiggling YOU ARE LIVING! And that in itself is incredible. I’m not going to lie, posting this slightly terrified me but I wanted to prove to myself that no matter what others think I still am capable of loving myself. Can YOU handle that? I challenge you to take a little video and send it over to @chessiekingg she’s about to make THE most iconic film clip🕺🏼🌞✨ Summer is coming ladies. Get that bikini body out, we’ve all got them. No matter what size you are🎉🎉🎉 #bodyconfidence #bodylove #jiggle