MANEKENKA POKAZALA CELULIT I POSLALA SNAŽNU PORUKU: ‘Prije bi me ovo slomilo i bacilo u plač…’

‘To je ono na što se fokusira modna industrija – kako tvoja vanjska ljuštura utječe na tebe’
Bivša natjecateljica australskog “Top modela” po završetku showa se posvetila blogerskoj karijeri s ciljem promicanja pozitivnog stava prema tijelu. Taylah Roberts (24) svoje fotografije na Instagramu ne fotošopira, već bez problema pokazuje sve mane kojih se većina žena srami.
CHESSIE, can you handle this? (She can defs handle it😉) @chessiekingg Jiggling was literally always one of my worst fears in life. I remember in primary school I would pinch my thighs and calves wondering why they were so much bigger than the other girls. Why did I have to wear sizes that were so much bigger? Why was I so much taller and broader? Diet culture somehow had already weaved its way into my adolescent brain and I was dieting from a very young age. I used to eat plain wheat-bix for breakfast because sugar was the enemy and I would run on a treadmill after school until I couldn’t go any further desperately wanting to look like the girls who always won cross country. When I failed I blamed my willpower, my lack of self control and just kept thinking that the next week when I started all over that this time would be different. THIS is what I want young girls to avoid, to teach them that there are far worse things in life than a jiggle or a roll. If you are jiggling YOU ARE LIVING! And that in itself is incredible. I’m not going to lie, posting this slightly terrified me but I wanted to prove to myself that no matter what others think I still am capable of loving myself. Can YOU handle that? I challenge you to take a little video and send it over to @chessiekingg she’s about to make THE most iconic film clip🕺🏼🌞✨ Summer is coming ladies. Get that bikini body out, we’ve all got them. No matter what size you are🎉🎉🎉 #bodyconfidence #bodylove #jiggle
Nakon što je objavila svoju fotografiju u donjem rublju pri slaboj svjetlosti i pokazala celulit, oduševila je svojih 47.000 pratitelja. “Mogla bih napisati dug status o tome koliko bi me ovo prije slomilo i koliko bih plakala nezadovoljna svojim izgledom, ali radije ću objaviti ovo s namjerom da prikažem celulit kao nešto normalno, u nadi da će netko shvatiti kako je i to prekrasno”, priznala je Taylah.
I could write a long ass caption and talk about how this once would have made me break down and cry but instead I’m just gonna leave it here with the intent of normalising flaws in the hopes that someone will see this at the right time and know they are beautiful too, no matter how you look in an awfully lit changeroom🌞✨ #bodyconfidence
Fotografije prije i poslije
Njezini su pratitelji odmah pohvalili ovaj hrabar potez i nagradili je s 5500 lajkova. “Puno ti hvala na ovoj objavi. Promjena osvjetljenja u prostoriji može srušiti samopouzdanje u sekundi”, jedan je od komentara. “Kao majka četvero djece, zahvaljujem ti na ovome. Ljudi kao što si ti trebaju budućim generacijama prenijeti da je OK ne biti savršen”, pohvalila je manekenku pratiteljica.
The famous belly pouch🤩 Ever since I can remember I’ve hated this part of myself. I pinched, poked and pulled it in hopes that maybe it might just come off. When I did lose so much weight that it disappeared I would wake up every day and graze my hand over my belly to make sure it hadn’t suddenly returned. And when it did (because it needed to!!!) I hated it more than before and continued to try and lose it not realising by focusing so much on this that I was also losing myself. Then, I found body positivity – I tried to be as neutral as possible with my body. I avoided mirrors like the plague, threw out all the clothes that didn’t fit me and every time I said something nasty about my body I pulled myself up and then said something kind and thanked it for all it does for me. Then!!! THEN I found out (thank you @bodyposipanda) that we hold more fat in this area to protect our reproductive organs😱💛 I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, thank you belly pouch for keeping my baby making organs safe. I will never wish you away again✨✨ #belly #bodyconfidence #london
Ranije ovoga mjeseca, Taylah je otkrila kako ju je nastojanje da postane model odvelo u “mračno mjesto”, odakle se konstantno ispitivala hoće li ikad biti dovoljno mršava. Objavivši fotografije prije i poslije, napisala je: “Sve što vidim na lijevoj slici jesu tuga, iscrpljenost, nesigurnost te nedostatak samopoštovanja. To je ono na što se fokusira modna industrija – kako tvoja vanjska ljuštura utječe na tebe.”
❗️TW❗️All I see in the photo on the left is sadness, exhaustion, insecurity and lack of worth beyond size. This is what an industry only focusing on what your outer shell looks like does to you. Especially to someone that is not supposed to be that small, I was always always fighting to stay that way. Terrified that in an instant my dreams would be ripped away from me if the number on a measuring tape had increased by half an inch. I feel blessed to have almost fully recovered from this dark place I once called home but I still get glimpses of it and it’s usually around this time of year.. Fashion week. I see past the glossy backstage images of playful smiles, toned fit bodies, the most elite of the industry and remember the 5am wake ups, your face prodded with makeup all day, on and off until your eyes are bloodshot and can’t take it anymore. Your hair is pulled, curled, straightened, gelled, brushed, broken, extensions put in then ripped out, handled like it’s not attached to a person underneath. If you don’t smoke already now is the time to contemplate it, maybe that will make me not want to eat the sweets put out whilst I stand around in a bikini, waiting to be pushed onstage in shoes that are 2 sizes too small. These are just half the physical limits you’re pushed to don’t get me started on the emotional ones. Being told “if you’re not opening or closing the show that you’re just a filler.” Feeling humiliated in a room full of models when the castings director doesn’t even bother to look up from his desk when you’ve waited in line for hours. Comparing yourself to every single other girl and racking your brain as to why you didn’t book the show that you’ve always wanted. Questioning if it was my walk, am I not pretty enough, I must not be thin enough, I’m definitely not good enough. And this is only in Australia! Where it’s deemed “not as serious,” “not as bad” and “chill in comparison to FW overseas.” I cast for couture one show season in Paris and I thank fuck I didn’t book any of those shows. Don’t get me wrong there were some highlights, some smiles and memories shared with friends but all the shit that comes with it outweighs those moments CONT.
