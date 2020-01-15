JE LI BRIJANJU ODZVONILO? Sve više žena okreće se ‘čupavom’ izgledu. Instagram vrvi eksplicitnim fotografijama

Određuje li nužno žensku ljepotu koža poput bebine guze?
Trend ženske depilacije na velika je vrata stigao pedesetih godina prošloga stoljeća, a odonda do danas, to je postalo društvenom normom. Proizvođači britvica i ženskih brijača gotovo agresivno propagiraju tijelo bez ijedne dlačice, a danas bi se malo koja žena usudila izaći u javnost neobrijana.
A very hairy birthday to our founder, Laura! This woman is changing the world, one hair at a time, and she is also one of my bestest friends in the entire world! Her constant activism and positive attitude are what drive this project forward and so to celebrate Laura’s birthday, please comment a way in which either Januhairy, or Laura personally have had a positive impact on your life! Hairy hugs as always – Ruby 💫
Bilo kako bilo, u ovim modernim vremenima, žene su se počele zapitkivati koliko taj trend utječe na sliku žene i je li zaista tako važan. Dok neke o tome samo raspravljaju, druge su se odvažile i prestale depilirati, a fotografije svojih dlakavih tijela objavljuju na društvenim mrežama.
Kampanja protiv depilacije
Prije dvije godine, Lauri Jackson je dosadilo da joj društvo govori kako joj tijelo treba izgledati te je pokrenula “Januhairy”, kampanju koja ohrabruje žene da odbace britvice i barem mjesec dana ne briju svoje pazuhe. Također, potiče ih da objavljuju fotografije pazuha kako bi i drugima pokazale da se to može.
“I feel powerful and beautiful with my hairy pits. I feel even more powerful when it’s colorful. It makes me feel so powerful knowing that just some hair can cause an uproar, make people uncomfortable or angry. That they cannot stand hair on a woman. We’re all human beings and grow hair for a reason. So why is it okay for men but not women? I don’t think it makes me any less of a woman having it. I feel beautiful, sexy, comfortable, glowing, a goddess with or without it. I don’t care if you like it or not. I don’t care what you have to say on it. I don’t care what anyone thinks on it except me. As long as it makes me happy, that’s what matters.” @lovelylsd ❤️ #januhairy #acceptance #bodyhair #bodyhairpolitics #bodyhairmovement #inspiration #loveyourbody
Njezina stranica na Instagramu danas ima više od 23.000 pratitelja, a žene dijem svijeta ovdje se mogu opustiti i bez srama pokazati kako žensku ljepotu ne određuje isključivo koža poput bebine guze. Ili ipak…? Pogledajte neke od fotografija i procijenite sami.
“It’s incredibly validating to see this image Alex took of me shared with the intention to create a conversation how we see hair and femininity. Since this image has started to be shared I’ve gotten a lot of questions around the journey of my body hair. It’s something I’ve run from my entire life until about 3 years ago. To the point where I had developed anxiety around hair & didn’t want to even be around people who had a lot of it too. It was a deep self hatred reinforced through bullying & overall beauty standards. The last day I shaved was actually Valentine’s Day. I was told by my current boyfriend he would never take me anywhere nice with facial, armpit or leg hair so in order to please him I shaved everything so we could “have a nice date”. HE FUCKING DUMPED ME ON THAT DATE. And from that point on I made the decision to NEVER alter my body to appease someone else. That decision was probably one of the best I’ve ever made regarding my relationship with my body. Which only grew stronger when I was starting to be approached about modeling & making adult content. Modeling was something I’d wanted to do since I was a child but when I started maturing I noticed even after shaving how prominent my leg hair was so I literally just didn’t bother before. I grew up hating & hiding a part of my body that now people were LITERALLY worshiping. There are still hateful people yelling what they think of me in public but honestly who doesn’t deal with that? People will always find a reason to dislike who you are & what you’re about. That’s why I hang on to the people who love me & the kind words people send me. There’s also another reason I don’t shave that many don’t think of. I have Lyme Disease which causes chronic fatigue & an overall weakness of the immune system. So it takes a lot of energy for me to shave allll the hair I have that grows SO FAST. And when I did shave I got ingrown hairs & infections all over. My body literally had to deal with more bacteria on it JUST from shaving. This isn’t a PSA to shave or not shave. This is a PSA to choose to do what makes you happiest with your body. Thanks for reading my lil journey.” ~ @bramstrokeher 📸 by @alexandrakacha
“There’s a lot of talk in the body-posi movement about women + non-binary folks* embracing their body hair, which is great. but every time this conversation comes up, the bodies & hair that’s used as an example for this embracing are light-skinned and/or with straight & fine hairs.⠀ ⠀ so I wanna shout out the babes with the 4C pubes, with the thick & coarse bushes, with the razor bumps & ingrown lumps from strands that coil into themselves, & the body hair so dark & defiant that it refuses to be hidden or tamed.⠀ ⠀ your body & the journey to love & accept the hair that grows out of it is a radical act of body sovereignty. I see you.⠀ #decolonizepubichair #effyourbeautystandards #mybodyisnotanapology #notjusthair “~ @evyan.whitney ❤️
‘Vaginal hair is normal 🤷🏽♀️ Shave or dont shave. – But dont shave coz you think its nasty or because your afraid of other people's opinions, that's just highlighting internal issues you have yet to face within yourself. – Society brainwashed you into thinking your natural body hair is nasty you need to unlearn that shit.’ @kalinawatsonroberts 👆👏👆👏
The inspirational @samira_medioriente ~“I have palestinian heritage so I’m really hairy; I hate waxing cuz it’s pain, time and money; and I love my hairy legs cuz they make me feel like a bee (bees have really hairy legs and that’s one of the reasons they are the best pollinators) 🐝💛”
Sonia from Poland has a fantastic Instagram page inspiring the #bodyhairmovement… here is one of her posts ❤️🌵 ‘Today I woke up with one thought: "I should SHAVE MY LEGS!" 😖 Today I had a dream in which my female friends and I had a photoshoot 📸, like some kind of special day celebrating our friendship 👭👭👭. We were almost naked, we were only covered with white blankets, and the scenery was delicate, bright and beautiful! 😍 We were in good mood and we were just ourselves, like nothing need to be hidden. Ofcourse I was 100% natural and hairy and noone cares… except the photographer. He took few pics and suddenly said: "OMG have a look on those legs! 😱 (Pointing at me) They are so dark! YOU CAN'T SHOW THIS LEGS TO THE WORLD, YOU ARE SO GROSS! 😲" Then I woke up. 😧 I really wanted to go to the bathroom and shave everything. 😞 For a moment I felt like a hairy monster who don't feet to the world, not like a "modern woman I should be". I gave myself 5 more minutes ⏳ to think again what I WANT TO DO, not should. I realized that I like my hairy armpit, my full hairy eyebrows, my soft hairy pubes, even my hairy belly and back.❤ I accept them and I am not ashamed of them. ❤So should I leave all of them and shave only legs?? I was confused. 😕 I asked my husband what he thinks about it and he gave me an advice 😉 "Put on black tights, you have some time until it will be summer.☀ You don't have to decide now."…’ @bodyhairmovement January has ended but #januhairy is here to stay. I encourage everyone to still send in their stories/experiences/topic of discussion around body hair, so we can share them with the world… This is an educational space to help us to understand and learn from one another… We are also now blocking any inappropriate/nasty commenters to enable the Januhairy page to be a safe space to share your story. Watch this space… we ain’t going nowhere. 😉 #januhairy #bodyhairmovement #feminine #letstalk #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #bodygossip #thenaturalrevolution #gethairyfebruary #shareyourstory #loveoneanother
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli • • • @i_am_morgie~ “…Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others.”👏 • • • All the girls joining in januhairy are shaving off their body hair on New Year’s Eve (Monday 31st) ready to kick start the new year with a new challenge! We have many women who have signed up for this charity project so far, from the age range of 16-60! ✨💃✨💃 Sign up and join in while you can! #3daysleft #januhairy #thenaturalrevolution #bodyhairmovement #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste#hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood #bodygossip
"see me // within it all I never saw myself seen I didn’t know of a language to make it make sense, feel real, to make it stick. surface living to quell the anxieties of not knowing who you are and where you come from. a void is not a dormant soundless hole, it can be a chaotic dissonant space, it can be a vortex at your core that wrings you out and leaves you broken. if I don’t see me, am i real? our stories buried and burned, histories willfully misrecorded, bodies brutalized and distorted. the heavy labor of our existence, the work that works to piece the pieces. our tongues cut, leaving us speechless, their language was never meant for us, our work is our narratives in flux, sounds, words, images, movement that is us. all new but rooted in a knowing that is before us all. even in my younger days where I never knew a world like this could exist for me, I felt a stirring that pushed me forth despite no blueprint or support, whatever that force was I thank it every day, and I work to nourish it." — @monicagreatgal via @girlgaze
