IZGUBILA 8 KG ZA MJESEC DANA BEZ IZGLADNJIVANJA I VJEŽBANJA: Mlada majka otkrila svoju tajnu, tvrdi da to možete i vi

4 weeks and 2 bags of spuds… . I wasn’t in a great place. I hid it well though. I felt pretty overwhelmed with everything and as a result, put me last. I kept saying that I wanted to make a change, morning after morning but as the day went on, I lost motivation and went back into the same shitty cycle of eating rubbish, drinking too much, not exercising at all and not sleeping well. My skin was terrible and I was always flushed and anxious. Every time Paul tried to give me a push along, I resisted. He was only trying to help because he knew how flat I was. But anyone that has been in a rut will know that you can only get out of it when you want to. It’s like quitting smoking or something like that. You can’t do it for anyone else, just yourself. . I started a new eating plan and at first, I didn’t share it with you because I didn’t think I would stick to it. But as the days went on, the results were my biggest motivation to keep going and I started to feel so much better. I am so glad I did it. Not for anyone, not for the blog, not for anything, but me. . Initially, I was just going to do it for a couple of weeks but then it turned to three and now, four weeks today I have been eating @befitfoodaustralia and I’m so proud of myself. . In 4 weeks I’ve lost… 7.8kg Over 10% body fat 8 years off my biological age . I’ve gained… Body Water A shitload of motivation And retained my muscle mass . Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive. So many of you spurred me on and chatted to me when I walked in the evenings. I’ve been so happy to hear of other people that have tried the meal plans and loved it as much as me. . Kate, one of the founders of BFF has extended a $35 discount to anyone in Melbourne or Sydney wanting to try it. And they have assured me that the rest of Australia does not have long to wait! CODE TRM35 at check out and link in bio xx . #proud #befitfood #weightloss #mummybloggerau #mummyblogger

