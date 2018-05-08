IZGUBILA 8 KG ZA MJESEC DANA BEZ IZGLADNJIVANJA I VJEŽBANJA: Mlada majka otkrila svoju tajnu, tvrdi da to možete i vi

Pronašla je super program na internetu i sretna je što napokon jede pravu hranu
Australka Adele Barbaro (35) majka je dvoje djece koja je uspjela smršavjeti gotovo osam kilograma u samo četiri tjedna. Ova se blogerica odrekla samo nezdrave hrane i vina navečer, a to joj je skinulo osam godina od njezine biološke starosti. Nedavno je objavila fotografiju svoje vitke figure dok u rukama drži dvije vreće krumpira, ekvivalent kilaži koju je izgubila. “Četiri tjedna i dvije vreće krumpira”, kratko je napisala te dodala usporednu fotografiju prije i poslije.
4 weeks and 2 bags of spuds… . I wasn’t in a great place. I hid it well though. I felt pretty overwhelmed with everything and as a result, put me last. I kept saying that I wanted to make a change, morning after morning but as the day went on, I lost motivation and went back into the same shitty cycle of eating rubbish, drinking too much, not exercising at all and not sleeping well. My skin was terrible and I was always flushed and anxious. Every time Paul tried to give me a push along, I resisted. He was only trying to help because he knew how flat I was. But anyone that has been in a rut will know that you can only get out of it when you want to. It’s like quitting smoking or something like that. You can’t do it for anyone else, just yourself. . I started a new eating plan and at first, I didn’t share it with you because I didn’t think I would stick to it. But as the days went on, the results were my biggest motivation to keep going and I started to feel so much better. I am so glad I did it. Not for anyone, not for the blog, not for anything, but me. . Initially, I was just going to do it for a couple of weeks but then it turned to three and now, four weeks today I have been eating @befitfoodaustralia and I’m so proud of myself. . In 4 weeks I’ve lost… 7.8kg Over 10% body fat 8 years off my biological age . I’ve gained… Body Water A shitload of motivation And retained my muscle mass . Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive. So many of you spurred me on and chatted to me when I walked in the evenings. I’ve been so happy to hear of other people that have tried the meal plans and loved it as much as me. . Kate, one of the founders of BFF has extended a $35 discount to anyone in Melbourne or Sydney wanting to try it. And they have assured me that the rest of Australia does not have long to wait! CODE TRM35 at check out and link in bio xx . #proud #befitfood #weightloss #mummybloggerau #mummyblogger
Pronašla super program prehrane
Budući da je dobila brojne upite o tomu kako je uspjela to postići, Adele je za Daily Mail otkrila svoju filozofiju. “Bila sam prezasićena svime i sebe stavljala na posljednje mjesto. Uvijek sam išla na dijetu od sutra, a kako su dani prolazili, imala sam sve manju motivaciju. Jela sam smeće, puno pila, nisam vježbala niti dobro spavala. Koža mi je bila u groznom stanju i osjećala sam se tjeskobno. Počela sam preskakati doručke, a jela obilne ručkove i večere, koje sam zalijevala vinom”, priznaje blogerica.
Harvey has always been a troublesome sleeper, while Chloe has slept through since he was 3 weeks old. Harvey didn’t cope with being sick or teething very well, while Chloe just gets on with it and has cut 4 teeth without so much as a dribble. He was Mr Independent, while she is like a little Koala who likes to be held, a lot. Harvey didn’t get on his feet till he was over 1 year old but Chloe is trying to stand at 9 months. And Harvey had a lot more to say than Chloe does now. They have very little in common except a love of food. . But by the time they are teenagers, they will both have a full set of teeth, both be walking, using the toilet and happily sleeping long nights in their own bed. And I won’t be able to remember who did what, when. And no amount of comparing, worrying, googling or doubt will change that. . So if you are a new mum, remember the same applies with all the babies in your mums groups or the children of your friends. . I’ve had two incredibly different babies but I genuinely believe it has had nothing to do with my parenting approach of either of them- It’s all in their makeup. All babies are little individuals that will have their difficulties, their quirks, the things they do quickly and other things, they will take their time. Embrace their uniqueness and remember they are not little forever. X. . #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #mummybloggerau #mumlife #parenthood #mummyblogger #dontcompare #unique #toddlerlife #toddlers #babies #newmum #momlife #mommyblogger
BRZI TRIKOVI ZA MRŠAVLJENJE (SAMO ZA LIJENČINE): Nemaju veze ni s dijetom ni s vježbanjem, a daju iste rezultate
Sve se dodatno pogoršalo kad su joj hormoni podivljali nakon što je prestala dojiti. Počela se debljati, a onda je konačno odlučila uzeti stvar u svoje ruke. Promijenila je plan prehrane i počela hodati nakon što bi stavila djecu na spavanje. Oslanjala se na program mrežne stranice Be Fit Food i rezultati su, kaže, došli brže no što se nadala. “Za dva tjedna izgubila sam 5,25 kg. Da, cijelu vreću krumpira”, pohvalila se.
I am always sharing with you all the hard times and the hurdles…. today I am sharing a win. . I’ve been in a bit of a rutt for a few months but I just couldn’t get my way out of it. Many of you have picked up on it and have noticed I have been flat. I have appreciated your messages and support. It all started back in December when I reduced breastfeeding. I had a massive hormonal shift and come January, I ceased feeding all together. I was not prepared for how it would hit me emotionally. On top of this low, I was all of a sudden flat out. Paul was working away and I was managing two kids, a home and a job on my own and I was just treading water. As a result, I stopped looking after me. I started skipping breakfast and then, I was eating indulgent lunches and dinners- often washed down with a wine. I was getting flushed and anxious all the time, sleeping terribly and was doing zero physical exercise. . As the months went on, so did the weight and the bloat and my emotional well-being declined also. Fuck I felt flat. I was waking up feeling low and telling myself I wanted to make a change but as the busy day went on, the motivation disappeared and that cycle just went round and round. If you have felt like I did, you will relate that it is hard to get out of. And you can’t do it for anyone else. You have to do it when you are ready. But I really needed a kick start and in all honesty a kick up the butt. And two weeks ago I found the motivation to make some changes. Not for the blog or for anyone else, but for me. . I started an eating plan but I didn’t share it with you. Why? Because to be honest, I didn’t think I was going to stick it out. So I have plotted along quietly and determined. After 3 days, I would usually fall off the wagon but instead, I was getting more determined. I was already losing weight and not by using shakes, diet pills, skinny teas or weight loss bars- by eating real food. I kinda like my food ;) . I removed the autumn leaves from my old, faded trainers on the porch and went for a few walks when the kids went to bed. I think Paul was in as much shock as my feet were…. continued in comments . @befitfoodaustralia $35 off use code TRM35
Njezin tipičan dan
Do kraja prvog mjeseca novog režima, mlada je majka izgubila 7,8 kg i preko 10 posto tjelesne masnoće. Time se biološki pomladila za osam godina jer je sa 74,6 kg došla na 66,8 kg. “Uglavnom za doručak jedem španjolski omlet, goveđi curry za ručak, za međuobrok ubacim proteine, a za večeru si spremim tajlandsku piletinu. Ako želim, počastim se i cheesecakeom za desert”, opisuje Adele svoju tipičnu prehranu.
9 months in and 9 months out…. . I remember someone saying to me that I should give it 9 months to return to my post baby body. The pressure. . Am I under 65kg with a six pack and tight butt..? NO WAY. But am I proud of how happy and healthy this little one is…? Abso-fucking-lutley. . Even if you reach your goal weight or get those skinny jeans back on, the majority of us have a ‘new body’ NOT our ‘post baby body’. It has new rolls, extra skin and lines it never had. It’s one that has grown another human. One that has given birth. And one that sacrificed its upkeep for the attention of a new little one. And that’s ok. . Remember, there is no time limit and everyone is different. What we have in common, are nourished little bodies kicking, crawling and walking amongst us. And your new body, big or small, is miraculous for what it accomplished. . . #postbabybody #mummybloggerau #mumlife #mumbod #mombod #9monthsin9monthsout #9monthspregnant #9monthsold #motherhood #bodyimage #mummyblog #motherhoodunplugged #newbody #newbabynewbody
“Također, ograničila sam si unos vina na samo jednu čašu mjesečno. Željela bih doći na 65 kila i na tome ostati. Rezultati su dosad zaista čudesni, osjećam se inspirirano”, dodaje. Najbolja je stvar koju joj je donijela ovakva dijeta, priznaje, to što napokon jede pravu hranu. Ne troši nikakve pilule za mršavljenje ni čajeve ni energetske pločice. Jede normalno, ali proporcionalno i promišljeno – u tome je cijela kvaka.
Imaš komentar?