GOLIŠAVA FOTKA LATINO DIVE POKRENULA JE ZANIMLJIV IZAZOV: Majke masovno poziraju u bikiniju i imaju jasan cilj

Na Instagramu se pojavio hashtag #jlochallenge, a označava izazov u kojemu nisu u fokusu kilogrami i ravan trbuh, već snažna poruka mladih mama
Zanosna Jennifer Lopez (50) nedavno je na Instagramu objavila fotografiju u bijelom bikiniju, u kojemu je pokazala nestvarno dobro tijelo usprkos činjenici da je zagazila u šesto desetljeće života.
Latino diva vjerojatno nije planirala potaknuti novi trend na društvenim mrežama, ali dogodilo se upravo to. Nakon što je dobila hrpu pozitivnih komentara, fatalna J.Lo inspirirala je brojne majke diljem svijeta da, poput nje, prihvate svoje tijelo nakon trudnoće i porođaja.
#jlochallenge 🤳 Så kult at sååå monge mødre kasta sej på dinne utfordringa 👏 Lat oss omfavne mangfoldet. Lag litt mindre kroppspress, og bruk jantelova mykje mindre. Lat oss heie på kvarandre, istedet for å drag kvarandre ned. Lat oss bygge kvarandre opp. Hei på dei som går ut av komfortsona!! 💛 #selflovechallenge #noexcusemom
Stotine žena objavljuju svoje ‘J.Lo fotke’
Na Instagramu se tako pojavio hashtag #jlochallenge, a označava izazov u kojemu nisu u fokusu kilogrami i ravan trbuh, već snažna poruka o samopouzdanju. Osnivačica pokreta “No Excuses Mom” Maria Kang, koja inače mlade mame potiče na vježbanje i brigu o tijelu objavila je svoju “J.Lo fotku” u bijelom bikiniju i zahvalila slavnoj pjevačici.
This is (almost) 40! Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning. Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background – but I"m getting it done! Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers! 🙂 Or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn't matter… Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it – then YOU CAN DO IT!!! Post your #bathroomselfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it like #jlo #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #whatsyourexcuse
“Ako niste slavni i ne dobivate milijune da izgledate fantastično u filmu ili za druženje sa zgodnim sportašem (premda je i moj muž nekako sladak!), nije važno… Svi imamo svoju priču, a vi stvorite svoju na vlastitu odgovornost i ne opravdavajte neaktivnost”, napisala je Kang na Instagramu i pozvala svojih 77.000 pratiteljica da objave svoj selfie u bikiniju uz spomenuti hashtag.
Stotine žena prihvatile su izazov te na Facebooku i Instagramu podijelile vlastite golišave fotografije, ali i priče koje stoje iza njih. Instruktorica fitnesa Bily Bean (32) napisala je da ima tri kćeri i muža te da je motivirana da ostane zdrava za svoju obitelj.
I am 32 years young! I have 3 beautiful daughters with my amazing husband @p.r._bean who has supported me through everything! I want to be the best me I can be and that means #selfcare. I want to be there for my family and I can’t do that if I’m not at my best. My kids are not my excuses, they are my reason. Being healthy matters to our family and it should matter to everyone. Be happy and treat yourself with #love and #care. Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic this morning. Our lives doesn’t have to end when we become mothers, it adds to it. 🙌 We are moms, we’re capable of doing anything we set our minds to. Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it – then YOU CAN DO IT!!! Post your bathroom selfie and tag 3 friends who can proudly bring it like #jlo #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #whatsyourexcuse #nemlosangeles #fitfam #fitmom #noexcuses #losangeles #explorepage
Djeca ne smiju biti izgovor, već razlog
“Želim biti tu za svoju obitelj, a to neću moći ako nisam u dobroj formi”, napisala je Bean i dodala da joj “djeca nisu izgovor, već razlog. Jer zdravlje je stvar cijele obitelji i trebalo bi biti važno svima”.
Sliku u bijelom bikiniju podijelila je i majka dvoje djece Katelyn Beevers, koja je priznala kako joj to nije suviše ugodno, ali da je odlučila prihvatiti izazov.
Hopping on the bandwagon! #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #nemwoodlandpark #nemwp I'm not comfortable in a bathing suit, but it's all in my head. After 2 babies (currently 5 and 2) I was exhausted and unmotivated. When my two best friends asked me to run a half marathon with them I was timid but thought why not! Running again helped me find myself and it sparked the motivation I needed! That was a year and a half ago and since then I have ran a full marathon, lost 15 lbs and am extremely proud of myself. I can be the mom I want to be and show my kids what a strong woman looks like! I can be the example for my daughter to love herself. Although my journey is far from over I am on the right track. Join me in posting a bathroom selfie in a bathing suit or workout gear.
“Nakon dvije bebe (trenutno pet i dvije godine stare) bila sam iscrpljena i nemotivirana. Tada su me dvije prijateljice zamolile da dođem s njima trčati polumaraton i konačno sam pristala! Trčanje mi je pomoglo da ponovno pronađem sebe i potaknulo mi je motivaciju. Sada mogu biti mama kakva želim biti i pokazati svojoj djeci kako izgleda jaka žena! Mogu biti primjer kćeri da zavoli sebe”, napisala je Beevers, koja je godinu i pol dana poslije istrčala cijeli maraton i izgubila 15 kilograma.
U nastavku pogledajte još inspirativnih fotografija fit majki koje neumorno preplavljuju Instagram pod famoznom oznakom #jlochallenge.
Here it is my selfie fit mom. I have 4 amazing kids, I am 48. I learned how to love myself and accept myself.I am not perfect, I embrace my imperfections, I am me. I decide to be happy no matter what: I am strong, I am enough, I am worth it, I am beautiful. Every morning I wake up with a grateful heart, go on and work hard to create the life I want and become a better version of myself. Nothing is impossible, I can do it and you can do it too Thank you @bilybean for the challenge and @jlo to inspire a lot of women. Post your bathroom selfie picture #jlo #jlochallenge #fitmoms #noexcuses #fitafter40 #perfectlyimperfect #viefitandstrong #losangeles #california
O K A Y F I N E…….. #jlochallenge 😜 We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.' Maya Angelou ♥️ Wow. Isn't this a true statement. How often do we scroll on social media highlight reel playing the comparison game… wishing we had that model body, that perfect family, house, job, that perfect life, maybe even a jlo booty….. 🍑 We wish for this yet, didnt see the struggles. We didn't see the fire within to get there. We didn't see the sweat, tears, 5am wake up or hard work and we certainly don't see the reality. And although we may get a glimmer of motivation to achieve the same results, typically motivation doesn’t last. It needs to go deeper. I call it the #FireInTheBelly God knows, I'm not the most confident woman around the swimming pool and I 100% NEVER wear a bikini 👙 outside of my house! ✨I'm 45. I've birthed 4 babies. I've recently undergone a breast EXplant surgery I've recently discovered cellulite. (yay!) And I'm not in my BEST shape.✨ But I am on a journey of BECOMING ME and on this journey, i want to BE BETTER! I want to push the limits of what i know is possible! ✨I will not accept anything less than what i know am capable of achieving. I will fuel my core; my body, my mind & my spirit with what is healthy. ✨ Ladies & Mommas, I post this pic to EMPOWER YOU to accept, own and push yourself to fall in love with YOUR individual & authentic beauty.😍 Your journey. Your struggles. Your scars. What a beautiful person you have morphed into and become, within & without. True beauty is a FEELING. A light that comes from within your soul! ⭐️ Stop your inner bullying. Be kind to you. Your mindset is so powerful. Remember, Your perception of yourself will determine the life you live. If you don’t love who and where you are, what are your actions to improve? ❤️ #JLoChallenge #EmpowerYourself #noexcusemoms #whatsyourexcuse #10daychallenge #keto #selflove #ketoneswiththekoerners #mommapouch
