GOLIŠAVA FOTKA LATINO DIVE POKRENULA JE ZANIMLJIV IZAZOV: Majke masovno poziraju u bikiniju i imaju jasan cilj

This is (almost) 40!⁣ ⁣ Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning. Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background – but I"m getting it done! ⁣ ⁣ Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers! 🙂 Or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn't matter… ⁣ ⁣ Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it – then YOU CAN DO IT!!!⁣ Post your #bathroomselfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it like #jlo ⁣ #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #whatsyourexcuse