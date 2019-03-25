DOBILA RAK S 21, ALI JE ODLUČILA POBIJEDITI: ‘Već sam tri godine zdrava samo zato što sam odbacila ove proizvode’

View this post on Instagram

I traded my beanies and moon face for longer hair and wide brim fedoras with great thanks to all that the @leukemialymphomasociety has done to find better treatments along with amazing patient support AND now initiatives to better survivorship and life after cancer… because guess what? more people are surviving now due to all the amazing research that has been accomplished. Why the spiel, Racheli? Well, because it’s #GivingTuesday, that’s why! Head over to www.lls.org to see how you can play a part in the wonderful future of cancer cures and treatment. #TransformationTuesday