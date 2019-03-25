DOBILA RAK S 21, ALI JE ODLUČILA POBIJEDITI: ‘Već sam tri godine zdrava samo zato što sam odbacila ove proizvode’

Donijela je svjesnu odluku o tome da će se odreći proizvoda koje je dotad koristila i prebaciti se na netoksičnu njegu kože
Djevojka je imala samo 21 godinu kada joj je dijagnosticirana najteža medicinska dijagnoza. Ipak, odlučila je kako je bolest neće pokolebati te je čvrsto odlučila promijeniti doatadašnje životne navike. Sada je zdrava, ali mora biti na oprezu do kraja života.
I traded my beanies and moon face for longer hair and wide brim fedoras with great thanks to all that the @leukemialymphomasociety has done to find better treatments along with amazing patient support AND now initiatives to better survivorship and life after cancer… because guess what? more people are surviving now due to all the amazing research that has been accomplished. Why the spiel, Racheli? Well, because it’s #GivingTuesday, that’s why! Head over to www.lls.org to see how you can play a part in the wonderful future of cancer cures and treatment. #TransformationTuesday
Promijenila njegu kože
“U 22. godini dijagnosticirali su mi limfom te sam si zadala zadatak istražiti svoj stil života i informirati se o načinima na koje mogu utjecati na ishod liječenja. Usred bjesomučnog guglanja, otkrila sam da je ono što stavljamo na naša tijela jednako značajno kao i ono što unosimo u njih. Naša koža je naš najveći organ, koji upija najviše toga”, napisala je u svom članku za “Who What Wear” Racheli Alkobey.
Did you know that our skin is our largest and most absorbent organ? It’s just as important to be conscious of what we put ON our body as it is to be conscious of what we put in it. Head over to the link in my bio for an extensive list of the skincare I use in order to avoid toxic ingredients used in mainstream products. Link to my feature on @whowhatwear is in my bio! 🧖🏻♀️
Dodala je kako je donijela svjesnu odluku o tome da će se odreći proizvoda koje je dotad koristila i prebaciti se na netoksičnu njegu kože. “Mogu reći da tri godine nemam rak i volim vjerovati da je to zbog moje netoksične rutine. Želim s drugima podijeliti popis potencijalno štetnih proizvoda koje sam odbacila”, napomenula je.
In honor of #WorldCancerDay, I’m going to share some specifics of my story that I haven’t done in a while on here. My FAQs contain questions like “how did you get diagnosed” and “what were your symptoms?”👇 ⠀ When I was 20 years old, I moved from Florida to Los Angeles and took a job as a live in nanny. For the first few months out in LA, I was feeling quite fine! Then things started to take a turn- I got sick, with what I thought was a cold. I was stuffy, *exhausted and developed a pretty *horrid cough. In March, I transitioned families and noticed that I still wasn’t getting better. By this point, I became *itchy and had *night sweats. I then went to the doctor and was diagnosed with bronchitis. Thinking that I was getting better because of the Z Pack I was prescribed, the horrid cough and *chest pains returned. After my 21st birthday in April, I started to get more and more sick and had terrrrrible *backpains. By early May, it was time to see the doctor again due to a newly discovered *lump in my clavicle. This urged my doctor to order an ultrasound and labs to determine what was going on in my body and ultimately, after a few more tests including a Core Needle Biopsy, it was determined that I had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. ⠀ ⠀ I then returned to Florida and met with an Oncologist, who we now know as Hoffie, and it was determined that I was stage 3B and was to receive 12 rounds of ABVD chemo. ⠀ ⠀ For more on my journey and specifics, check out my YouTube channel (Radiant Racheli/link in bio), my video column on @bloodcancer_hu or my previous column on Lymphoma News Today. ⠀ ⠀ I share all this with you, and will always continue to share, because I am a THRIVER and I find it to be MY PURPOSE to raise awareness and aid YOU in advocating for your body and wellness so that we can know the signs, treat them and continue to heal and ULTIMATELY find cures through fundraising and advocacy. #IAmAndIWill #fuckcancer⠀ ⠀ ‘After you are diagnosed, You will be different. You will never have the same sense of self… but you should embrace this. Your old self was probably really great. Your transformed self will be even better. Give into what is happening and trust it.’ (@huffpost)
Stvari koje više ne koristi
Kada je riječ o proizvodima koje više ne koristi, ključni su bili sastojci u njima.
“Nema iznimke kad je riječ o parabenima, natrijevu lauril-sulfatu, olovu, umjetnim parfemima i aluminiju. Ti se sastojci nalaze u velikom dijelu uobičajenih preparata za njegu kože, kao što su umjetni dezodoransi, sredstva za čišćenje kože i parfemi koje sam koristila prije dijagnoze. Rizici koje nose ti proizvodi mogu biti blagi poput akni ili ozbiljni poput narušenih razina estrogena, što može dovesti i do raka. Važno je stalno čitati etikete na proizvodima i brinuti se o svom najvećem organu svjesno”, tvrdi Racheli.
