Zdravlje i ljepota

NEVJEROJATNO

DO PRIJE DVA MJESECA JE BILA MLOHAVA: Ova cura je u samo osam tjedana isklesala zanosnu figuru, evo kako

19:24 19.09.2018

Danas kaže kako su koristi od njezina dvomjesečnog izazova veće od samog izgleda tijela

Kada se Jaimy Chappelow (27) doselila u Brisbane, Australiju, prije nekoliko godina, kronično joj je nedostajalo motivacije. Radila je u restoranu brze hrane i povremeno u baru. Živjela je na hamburgerima i pomfritu te tulumarila s prijateljima uz more alkohola.

Odlučivši da je vrijeme za drastičnu promjenu u životu, učlanila se u teretanu i usvojila program vježbanja od svega sat vremena na dan šest dana u tjednu. U samo osam tjedana, njezino se tijelo u potpunosti transformiralo – a promjena se vidjela i na psihi. Sada je za za Daily Mail otkrila kako je to uspjela i kako to možete i vi.

Njezin dnevni jelovnik

Danas osobna trenerica, Chappelow se tada najprije odrekla fast fooda, sladoleda i noćnih izlazaka te ih zamijenila složenim ugljikohidratima, proteinima i makrobiotikom. “Ujutro obično jedem zdjelicu zobenih pahuljica, prirodni jogurt i borovnice. To kombiniram s bjelanjcima jaja, špinatom i rajčicom”, rekla je.



Posting a throwback to warmer days because I'm currently marinating in @bondisands 1 hour express wrapped up in 2 layers top and bottom under my doona (SO cold today!) smashing out some work with a nice, hot coconut capp ☕️ and that definitely ain't Insta worthy 😅I just wanted to take a quick moment to thank every single one of you who sent me messages of support with my insecurities about my teeth, and for all of your tips and tricks for making the Invisalign treatment a little easier! I am so appreciative of all of your help, advice and support ☺️💕This week has been a busy one as usual, but I cant wait to reply to every single one of your messages over the weekend & have a chat with you all! Speaking of chatting with you guys, who's heading to the Brisbane @ausfitnessshow tomorrow & going to come see us/join us for a killer Muay Thai workout?! 🙋🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ Cannot waaaait to meet you all! 😍



DO FIT TIJELA U SAMO 8 TJEDANA: Svoj je napredak bilježila kamerom, pogledajte kako se mijenjala iz dana u dan

Kasnije u danu jede lagane proteine poput piletine i lososa zajedno sa svježim povrćem i smeđom rižom. Glad smanjuje i hrpom zdravih snackova koji je drže od obroka do obroka. “Već u šestom tjednu se nisam mogla prepoznati u zrcalu. Počela sam dobivati komplimente na poslu i imala sam znatno više energije”, kazala je.



SWIPE LEFT ⬅️Ahh these comparison photos between my very first week at @hiit_australia in my first 8 week challenge & the last week of my second 8 week challenge (a total of 24 weeks of 100% dedication to my training and nailing my nutrition, for anyone curious about the timeline) always gets me so keen to smash out another challenge! 😍 When I look back to those days I remember just being SO determined to get as lean as I could. I just wanted to see how far I could push myself, and I would not let ANYTHING get in the way of reaching that goal. Not the 7 days a week every week of work (sometimes going from 10-12 hour overnight shifts to 8 hour day shifts on only a few hours sleep), not the temptations within my workplaces (food at McDonalds & alcohol at my bar job) or social events, not ANYTHING. I was super strict & had my head in the game every single day & I did it!! Now I sit quite happily somewhere between these two photos, and to be honest I don't have any urge whatsoever to ever get this lean (11.6% Body fat) again anytime soon. I still live a healthy lifestyle now, it's just a lot more balanced. I am SO glad that I did those challenges, because my entire life is 100% based on good habits I created during that time. My diet now consists of 80 – 90% clean, wholefoods, and 20-10% of what would be considered "unhealthy" foods, and I train purely for enjoyment (and get to train far less consistently as well). Even though my current lifestyle doesn't allow me to stay as lean as I was on the right, I am totally okay with that because I'm happy where I am & loving the balanced lifestyle I have achieved. I definitely don't regret pushing myself to reach that goal (in fact I am SO glad that I did, because it changed every aspect of my life for the better)! But my priorities have changed, and I value the greater freedom that comes with balance a lot more now. In saying all that, I haven't really set or pushed myself to achieve any physical/fitness related goal for quite some time now, and I do really miss the amazing feeling of pushing yourself past your limits & achieving something you never thought you could. I think it's time to set some new goals!🤔



Ne vjerujte vagi

Nakon što je završila dvomjesečni izazov, obraćena Chappelow je poželjela postati osobna trenerica. Masna hrana u restoranu u kojem je još uvijek radila počela joj se gaditi. Kao savjete drugima istaknula je da valja uvijek imati širom otvorene oči i volju za učenjem. Također ne smijete biti opsjednuti brojevima na vagi jer “mišići teže više nego salo i uvijek ćete na početku dobiti još kilograma prije nego što počnete mršavjeti”.

“Napredak nije linearan”, objasnila je i rekla da je ona sama došla sa 54,8 kg na 61 kg, ali joj se spustio postotak tjelesne masti. Danas kaže kako su koristi od njezina dvomjesečnog izazova veće od samog izgleda tijela. “Promijenilo mi se stanje uma. Više me ne privlači nezdrava hrana jer želim svoje tijelo pravilno nahraniti prije treninga”, rekla je Chappelow.



When you stumble across old photos of yourself from back when you were a little string bean with no ass🌱😂 and then compare them to a recent picture of you and realize that you have definitely grown a bit more of an ass over the past 1.5 years 😳 Was I terrified of increasing my food intake and changing up my training to focus more on lifting heavier weights? YEP! But as much of an up and down road it has been (as I spoke about on my snap 👻jaimylyndal), I am SO glad I listened to my coaches 🙌🏼 My booty is still not where I want it to be but I am stoked on the progress I've made so far 🍑😊





