DO PRIJE DVA MJESECA JE BILA MLOHAVA: Ova cura je u samo osam tjedana isklesala zanosnu figuru, evo kako

View this post on Instagram

Throwing it back with an oldie this Thursday morning because sometimes you just have to be your own inspiration 🤗 I'm not saying I ever want to get this lean again because #balance BUT these photos always remind me of what I can achieve if I really put my mind to something. My goals are much different now to what they were back then, but this reminds me that I have the strength and ability to do anything! And you know what… YOU CAN TO! I truly believe that anyone can achieve anything, you just have to want it bad enough #throwbackthursday #tbt #fityoupt #hiitaustralia