DALI SU JOJ SVEGA ŠEST MJESECI ŽIVOTA, ALI ONA JE REKLA ‘NE’: Kad kaže što joj je pomoglo da pobijedi rak, svi ostanu bez riječi

Vjeruje da je fokusiranje na stvar koju voli njoj pomoglo da ostane pozitivna i da ne razmišlja o svojoj bolesti na negativan način
Ženu oboljelu od raka crijeva, koji joj je otkriven tek u četvrtome stadiju, danas nazivaju medicinskim čudom jer je, usprkos crnim prognozama, živa i godinama nakon postavljene dijagnoze.
View this post on Instagram
🎶ᗯIᔕᕼ I ᑕOᑌᒪᗪ ᗷE…ᖇOᑕKIᑎG YOᑌᖇ ᗯOᖇᒪᗪ🎶 🧜🏻♀️🐚🤘🏼 • I grew up on fairy tales and rom-coms, so when @boundingonabudget asked me to be a part of her Disney Princess does Rom Com Mash-Up I flipped my fins at the opportunity! I am currently in Florida searching for a new grotto, so my wardrobe is limited but I managed to make do with items that I brought, borrowed, and recently thrifted. The shell crop top gave me “Pretty Woman” vibes, so that’s how Ariel AKA Vivian came to sea. I just love Julia Roberts and hope that I did her justice. 💜 • If you’ve never seen the flick, it’s an adult oriented rags to riches story with Richard Gere 😍 rescuing Roberts from the “tower” in the end. I highly recommend watching the original film behind the modern re-tailing, “My Fair Lady”. It can be enjoyed by guppies and merfolk alike. 💚 • Be sure to check out all of the other #dreambigscreenprincess mash-ups by searching #boundingonabudget • 📷🖌 @chuckeymonkey ——————————————————————————— Top- $3.50 @aliexpress Bralette- $1 @ Dance Store Skirt- $3 @platosclosetfortmyers Sweater*- $0 @ Borrowed Earrings [part of a set]- $5 @beallsoutlet Necklace- ? Bracelets*- $0 @ Borrowed Fishnets- $1.50 @walmart Boots- $20 @shoedept TOTAL: $34.00 *Items purchased/created specifically for this @thedisneybound ———————————————————————————
Imala je samo 27 godina
Tanya Mannella (35) iz Floride počela je 2011. godine osjećati probleme s probavom i bolove u želucu, mučninu, povraćanje i gubitak kilograma, ali liječnici su joj govorili da su to samo “ženski problemi” te da se nema razloga brinuti. Nakon što je dobila vrućicu, morala je ići na operaciju jer su shvatili da joj je slijepo crijevo upaljeno i uzrokuje joj sepsu.
Tanya je nakon operacije vjerovala da su zdravstveni problemi sada iza nje, ali nakon kolonoskopije u 2012. saznala je da ima rak crijeva i to sa samo 27 godina. Uslijedile su dugotrajne operacije u kojima su joj izvadili debelo crijevo, jajnike i jajovod. Pet godina poslije doznala je da joj se rak vratio, a liječnici su joj prognozirali samo šest mjeseci života.
View this post on Instagram
A Snow Day “Tradition” 🌬☃️❄️ • In honor of Frozen Week(s)!, here is a throwback of my Elsa from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”. Take some snow, add a little [Disney] Magic, and get an icy BLAST! ❄️ • Have a great [snow] day guys!! Hope your family wants to build a snowman…🤓☃️ • 📷🖌 @chuckeymonkey
Ukratko, u lipnju 2019. od toga su prošle dvije godine, a Tanyu su liječnici nazvali medicinskim čudom. Ona, pak, sve pripisuje svojoj ljubavi prema Disneyju. Tijekom cijeloga liječenja, Tanya se odijevala u likove iz Disneyjevih filmova te je izjavila kako joj je to pomoglo da ostane mlada i zdrava u srcu.
View this post on Instagram
• ☀️𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗻𝗲𝘆𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲☀️ 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟯: 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗻𝗲𝘆+ (𝗥𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗻𝘇𝗲𝗹) • 𝒫𝓁𝓊𝓈 𝐸𝓈𝓉 𝐸𝓃 𝒱𝑜𝓊𝓈 noʎ uı ǝɹoɯ sı ǝɹǝɥ⊥ • Last night I finally said farewell to @tangledseriestv. It was like saying goodbye to a long-time friend, a confidante. Raps helped me to believe in, and to live out, my dreams. If you are struggling with your path, your way…it’s okay. The best part about a dream is that you can always find a new one. ☀️ • 𝒲𝒽𝒶𝓉’𝓈 𝒴𝒪𝒰𝑅 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂? “Like” this post and check out my stories on how to win your very own @theboundingblondie “Tangled Sun” necklace set. Contest open worldwide and not affiliated with Disney, Disneybound, or Instagram. • 💜 1st Disney Princess in my #plaidprincessstyle series 📷 @chuckeymonkey ——————————————————————————— Custom Dress [ @raven_madd_boutique ]- $0 @ Gift from @chuckeymonkey Top- $11.50 @ebay Petticoat- $15 @ebay Headband- $5.25 @aliexpress Earrings- ? Custom Purse- $23.50 @whimsicalcreationsbyrobbin Cummerbund- $8 @ebay/DIY Ring- $9 @hottopic Kid’s Shoes- $10 @shopdisney TOTAL: $82.25 *No items purchased/created specifically for this @thedisneybound ———————————————————————————
Svoju strast prebacila je i na muža
“Kemoterapija je najgora stvar kroz koju sam prošla pa, kada sam saznala da imam samo šest mjeseci za život, odlučila sam raditi ono što volim, a ne provesti vrijeme tugujući. Svoje vrijeme provela sam s prijateljima i obitelji te odijevajući se u Disneyjeve likove”, ispričala je za Daily Mail.
View this post on Instagram
𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘢 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘻𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘶𝘦 🌅💫 • Our time in Florida has come to a PAUSE. ✨ The places we like are spoken for, but we have the communities in mind and are awaiting openings. 🤞🏻 It’s not quite the “surprise” I had in mind, but not everything in life goes 100% according to plans. I am thankful that my chance to finally “pursue” a new dream is on the “horizon”. • 📷 @chuckeymonkey
Svoju ljubav prema Disneyju prebacila je i na supruga Chucka te se sada zajedno odijevaju u razne likove i posjećuju Disney World, u kojemu su bili više od stotinu puta.
View this post on Instagram
𝐼 𝒸𝒽𝑜𝑜𝓈𝑒 𝓎𝑜𝓊, 𝒜𝓁𝒶𝒹𝒹𝒾𝓃 💜🕌 • In honor of @thedisneybound “Prince Week”, I present to you my Prince Ali Ababwa, better known as 𝒜𝓁𝒶𝒹𝒹𝒾𝓃. We took a magic carpet ride over to the marketplace, and the journey did not disappoint! Did you know that Dole Whips are the local treat of choice in Agrabah, or shall I say “Adventure Land”?! 🙈🍍🍦 I like my snacks like I like my men…sweet. Ha • Aladdin is enjoyable for me, but has never been one of my favorite films. I do appreciate the lesson, however, that Jasmine loved Al for who he was…a 💎 in the rough. More people should see others for their INNER worth rather than their FINANCIAL worth. • Tag your 💎 below ⬇️ ——————————————————————————— Jasmine: Vintage Top- 25 cents @goodwillkeystonearea Skirt*- $4 @harrisburgfamilystores Headband/Necklace- DIY Earrings- $1 @aliexpress Bracelets- @alexandani Vintage Shoes- $4 @harrisburgfamilystores TOTAL: $9.25 • Aladdin: Top*- $2 @harrisburgfamilystores Pants*- $16.75 @amazonfashion Vintage Hat- 75 cents @lancastercreativereuse Sandals- @reef TOTAL: $19.50 *Items purchased/created specifically for this #disneybound ———————————————————————————
Sada Tanya želi ohrabriti osobe koje boluju od raka i pomoći im da ga prebole. Savjetuje im da ostanu pozitivni i rade ono što vole i što ih usrećuje te će im to pomoći u liječenju. Vjeruje da je fokusiranje na stvar koju voli njoj pomoglo da ostane pozitivna i da ne razmišlja o svojoj bolesti na negativan način.
View this post on Instagram
🏴☠️ Yσ Hσ Mιƈƙҽყ! 🏴☠️ • ARR! It be another month of #minniethemainattraction and ‘tis time we be sailing the high seas! February’s feature is the “Pirates of the Caribbean”, a true Disney classic. The iconic ride has had various overhauls over the years, each one depicting new scenes from the latest movie of the same name. My favorite addition (RIP) was the mermaid skeleton, creepy yet accurate with lore. Another “accurate” depiction is the @disneyphotopass of me obliviously shoving my face full of popcorn. I screamed when the flash went off. 😬 • Speaking of screaming, did ye know that a HIDDEN POTC ROOM lies inside of “The Pirates League”?! 😱🤯 I discovered it, thanks to some “Disney Magic”, this past weekend. Stay tuned next week ye blaggards for a look at the Pirate’s hidden booty. 💰💎⚔️ • Want to set sail with me? Join the crew with #minniesmainbounds 🏴☠️ Land ahoy [3/21] for a Mad Tea Party! We drink grog in our cups!🍻 • 📷🖌 @chuckeymonkey ——————————————————————————— Top- $11.50 @ebay NWT Corset- $4.50 @goodwillswfl Skirt^- @atticclothes / DIY Swim Top- $8 @vspink Ears*- DIY Earrings [part of a set]*- $5 @beallsoutlet Bracelets- @alexandani Boots- $20 @shoedept TOTAL: $49.00 *Items purchased/created specifically for this @thedisneybound ^Tailoring fees not included ———————————————————————————
View this post on Instagram
What’s better than 𝙲𝙾𝚁𝙾𝙽𝙰𝚃𝙸𝙾𝙽 𝙳𝙰𝚈?! 𝟻𝟶% 𝙾𝙵𝙵 𝙲𝙷𝙾𝙲𝙾𝙻𝙰𝚃𝙴 𝙳𝙰𝚈! {𝕄𝕞𝕞…𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕔𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕥𝕖 🤤🍫🥰} • I may or may not have walked out of Walmart with the last of the @reeses 🧡 and 2 boxes of @girlscouts 🍪🙈 #sorrynotsorry Go out there and TREAT YOURSELF, because you DESERVE IT! 🤗💕 • 📷🖌🍫 created by @chuckeymonkey Box and styling by Anna 😜
View this post on Instagram
𝘞𝘩𝘺, 𝘪𝘵'𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮. 𝘼 𝙬𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙚. ✨ • Happy early Anniversary Cinderella! You were the movie that changed my life, the one that made me believe in fairy tales. My first doll was in your likeness and I cherish those memories of brushing its hair and playing “dress up”. My first costume, as a child, was your blue dress complete with plastic mask. My first kiss with my “Prince Charming” was during the film, which lead to a Cinderella Royal Table (Castle) engagement, and a Cinderella wedding. I have watched the film numerous times, nightly for many years, as your voice put me at ease during my worst times. You are a princess in every sense of the word, kind, beautiful, and gracious. Thank you @disneycinderella for making all of my dreams come true. 👠💙 • 📷🖌 @chuckeymonkey ——————————————————————————— Top- $0 @ebay Tank- $2 @forever21 Vintage Skirt*- $2 @ Thrifted Vintage Apron*- $0 Bow- $1 @ Dance Store Shoes*- $8 @amazonfashion Slipper & Mice- Borrowed from @caityjaynecosplay TOTAL: $13.00 *Items purchased/created specifically for this @thedisneybound ———————————————————————————
Imaš komentar?