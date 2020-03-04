DALI SU JOJ SVEGA ŠEST MJESECI ŽIVOTA, ALI ONA JE REKLA ‘NE’: Kad kaže što joj je pomoglo da pobijedi rak, svi ostanu bez riječi

View this post on Instagram

🎶ᗯIᔕᕼ I ᑕOᑌᒪᗪ ᗷE…ᖇOᑕKIᑎG YOᑌᖇ ᗯOᖇᒪᗪ🎶 🧜🏻‍♀️🐚🤘🏼 • I grew up on fairy tales and rom-coms, so when @boundingonabudget asked me to be a part of her Disney Princess does Rom Com Mash-Up I flipped my fins at the opportunity! I am currently in Florida searching for a new grotto, so my wardrobe is limited but I managed to make do with items that I brought, borrowed, and recently thrifted. The shell crop top gave me “Pretty Woman” vibes, so that’s how Ariel AKA Vivian came to sea. I just love Julia Roberts and hope that I did her justice. 💜 • If you’ve never seen the flick, it’s an adult oriented rags to riches story with Richard Gere 😍 rescuing Roberts from the “tower” in the end. I highly recommend watching the original film behind the modern re-tailing, “My Fair Lady”. It can be enjoyed by guppies and merfolk alike. 💚 • Be sure to check out all of the other #dreambigscreenprincess mash-ups by searching #boundingonabudget • 📷🖌 @chuckeymonkey ——————————————————————————— Top- $3.50 @aliexpress Bralette- $1 @ Dance Store Skirt- $3 @platosclosetfortmyers Sweater*- $0 @ Borrowed Earrings [part of a set]- $5 @beallsoutlet Necklace- ? Bracelets*- $0 @ Borrowed Fishnets- $1.50 @walmart Boots- $20 @shoedept TOTAL: $34.00 *Items purchased/created specifically for this @thedisneybound ———————————————————————————