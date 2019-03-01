‘BOLI GORE OD PORODA’: Manekenka otkrila što radi da bi izgledala mlado s 53, ali vjerujte – to ne želite probati

View this post on Instagram

Age is a work of art?! . I ❤️ the quote that @kboyett4 introduced in the comments section of yesterday’s post: . “Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art.” From Polish poet Stanislaw Jerzy Lec. . What do you think? . . Grazia magazine (@grazia) for its 80th anniversary issue. September 2018. . Shot by Fabrizio Ferri (@fabrizioferriofficial) . Hair by Brian Magallones (@brianmagallones) . Makeup by Moyra Mulholland (@moyramulholland) . #paulina4decades #grazia #graziacover #fabrizioferri #AnyAgeAnyBody . PS to all asking about how to buy this @grazia issue: I’m sorry but I really don’t know. I would imagine bookstores with international magazines. eBay? Let us know here if you figure it out 😘