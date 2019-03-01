‘BOLI GORE OD PORODA’: Manekenka otkrila što radi da bi izgledala mlado s 53, ali vjerujte – to ne želite probati

Zašto na ovo ne bi išao svatko? Pa, kao prvo, boli, užasno…
Nekadašnji supermodel Paulina Porizkova dokazala je kako ljepota zaista boli. U videu koji je objavila na Instagramu pokazala je što radi da u 54. godini izgleda tako mladoliko. Naime, slavna Čehinja podvrgava se izrazito skupom i bolnom zahvatu zatezanja vrata.
Age is a work of art?! . I ❤️ the quote that @kboyett4 introduced in the comments section of yesterday’s post: . “Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art.” From Polish poet Stanislaw Jerzy Lec. . What do you think? . . Grazia magazine (@grazia) for its 80th anniversary issue. September 2018. . Shot by Fabrizio Ferri (@fabrizioferriofficial) . Hair by Brian Magallones (@brianmagallones) . Makeup by Moyra Mulholland (@moyramulholland) . #paulina4decades #grazia #graziacover #fabrizioferri #AnyAgeAnyBody . PS to all asking about how to buy this @grazia issue: I’m sorry but I really don’t know. I would imagine bookstores with international magazines. eBay? Let us know here if you figure it out 😘
Čari ulterapije
“Možda vam izgleda kao da se smiješim izvana, ali iznutra idem – arrghhh”, izjavila je poznata ljepotica dok joj je kozmetičarka provlačila uređaj preko cijeloga vrata zatežući joj kožu. Ako se pitate kakav je to zahvat, riječ je o ulterapiji, neinvazivnoj metodi zatezanja kože uz pomoć visokointenzivnih ultrazvučnih valova.
Wednesday day 3: Magic trick: @ultherapy. This has been my go to magic. A laser treatment that takes an hour and rebuilds collagen without any downtime at all? Why wouldn’t everyone in the world do it?! Well, first of all, it hurts. Like a lot. I have gone through natural childbirth twice with no drugs, but when I do Ultherapy, I wish there were some around. If you haven’t felt someone take a lighter and slowly trail it across your skin, millimeter by millimeter for an hour, Ultherapy is your chance to experience this. Only, instead of burn scars, you’ll have more collagen plumping up your skin and look perfectly fine directly after. Also, I must admit, I have heard of scary cases, in which the treatment didn’t go well. AND… it’s not cheap. Unfortunately, getting a “cheaper” Ultherapy is possibly directly responsible for the scary cases. I’d have to say a properly trained and experienced technician is a must. @laserrae, yes, the same Raechel who does the amazing hydrofacials, is my only choice here. She knows her stuff, lessens the discomfort with laughing gas- which the wonderful office of @drhalaas provides – and you walk out looking like you haven’t just spend an hour in pain. #ultherapy #drhalaas #laserrae
Paulina je izjavila da joj je to poput čarolije, s obzirom na odlične rezultate koji su se pokazali ne njezinu licu i vratu. Ali, s tom nevjerojatnom procedurom ide ogromna količina boli, za koju Čehinja kaže da je gora nego porođaj.
Gore od porođaja
“Zašto na ovo ne bi išao svatko? Pa, kao prvo, boli, užasno. Dvaput sam rodila prirodno bez lijekova, ali kada idem na ulterapiju, poželim da me tako boli”, napisala je Paulina na Instagramu. Proceduru je opisala kao da vam netko upaljačem polako prelazi po koži. “Samo što umjesto opeklina dobivate nalet kolagena”, objasnila je.
Druga loša strana terapije je, kaže manekenka, njezina visoka cijena. Primjerice, tretiranje velikih područja kao što su vrat i lice zajedno stoji od 4000 do 5500 dolara. Ali rezultati dokazano uklanjaju godine s kože, piše Today.
Well, here it is folks, the REVEAL! I’m in the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit as just one of the core girls (not a special insert) at the age of nearly 54. @mj_day, the chief editor who is in my mind the one most responsible for inclusive body type and skin color in the fashion and beauty world, decided to tackle the final barrier- age. And thumbs up for the incomparable @christiebrinkley, who appeared in the issue last year, proving being sexy is ageless.#sexydoesnothaveanexpirationdate
Imaš komentar?