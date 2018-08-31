Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
NAPRAVILA ZAOKRET

ALKOHOL JU IZOBLIČIO: Seksi trenerica pokazala kako je izgledala sa 17 dok je redovito cugala, razlika je frapantna

Opovrgnula je i glasine da svoj izgled duguje plastičnim operacijama

Majka četvero djece Sophie Guidolin (29) izgradila je unosnu karijeru od fitnes programa i natjecanja u bikinijima. Sada je zgodna Australka otkrila kako u posljednjih 12 godina nije nimalo ostarjela zahvaljujući zdravom životnom stilu – s time da se osjeća zdravije i privlačnije nego ikad prije.

Fotografije prije i poslije

Guidolin je nekidan podijelila fotografiju na Instagramu na kojoj je usporedila svoj izgled sada i kada je imala 17. “Kada paziš na svoje zdravlje, godine nisu problem”, napisala je u statusu i dodala kako se veseli 30-ima jer je sada zdravija no ikad.

Isklesana Australka potiče svoje pratitelje na brigu o vlastitom tijelu jer “imaju samo jedno”. Na pitanje kako to da sada izgleda bolje nego u mlađim danima, trenerica je priznala da je to samo zato što sada pazi na svoje tijelo.

‘Šetala bocu votke’

“Čak ne upotrebljavam ni gel za tuširanje s kemikalijama. Na prvoj fotki doslovno šetam bocu votke”, rekla je te istaknula kako danas više ne pije alkohol. Opovrgnula je i glasine da svoj izgled duguje plastičnim operacijama nakon što su mnogi komentirali kako se puno promijenila.

I haven’t trained for around 2 weeks now since my op. My body has been through a journey of its own and I am certainly not as ‘tight’ as I normally am. Whilst I am not physically at my ‘favourite’ body shape, I am trying embracing this ‘time’ in my life where I am forced to rest, rather than beating myself up. I feel like we always look back on photos are think “I am happy with how I look here” but at the time we weren’t- so remember today that, our bodies fluctuate and change so regularly and it’s important to focus on how we feel, that changes are apart of our life and that change is only a mindset shift away. ❤️ how incredibly talented is my beautiful friend Tessa ( @boehm.intimates ) who made this set for me 🙏🏼🌟

Ranije je Guidolin otkrila intimne detalje o tome što jede i koje vježbe izvodi za donji dio tijela. Za doručak, primjerice, ona voli tzv. snicker oats, koji radi od Nutelle, čokoladnog proteinskog praha, granuliranih orašida te javorova sirupa.

Plan prehrane i vježbanja

Njezini su omiljeni međuobroci koje rasporedi na cijeli dan: puding s chia sjemenkama, kruh od banane, krekeri i keksići. Seksi trenerica vjeruje u umjerenost i te ekstra kalorije samo dodaje svom dnevnom unosu od 3000 kalorija.

Otkrila je i svoj fitnes režim pa tako za donji dio tijela preporučuje dizanje teških utega, a općenito su njezina najdraža vježba – čučnjevi. Guidolin ne vjeruje u držanje dijeta, kao ni u detoksikaciju jer, kako kaže, to za vas rade vaši bubrezi i jetra.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 11:13 31.08.2018

