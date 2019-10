AKNE I CELULIT NA INSTAGRAMU: Žene masovno objavljuju neuređene fotografije. Je li ovo kraj bolesnih ideala ljepote?

View this post on Instagram

#AllIsFineWithMe: In a new wave of #Russian #feminism, thousands of women are posting selfies on social media showing their pimples, cellulite and hair loss to challenge #beautystereotypes. “In Russia … we show very few people with ordinary bodies,” @Tysya, whose real name is Natalia Zemlianukhina, told the @thomsonreutersfoundation by email. “Girls who are not thin, have acne or different traits are often picked on at school and pressured to diet”, she said, “adding she had fought to overcome anorexia.” “#AllIsFineWithMe is about the fact that every body is right and beautiful. There are no bodies that need to be worked on, improved or changed.” 📸: @tysya @guardian #SoMnoyVsyoTak (“All is fine with me”). Tap the link in bio for our take.