ZBOG GOLIŠAVIH FOTOGRAFIJA NAZIVAJU JE ‘DEBELOM KU*VOM’: Internetska zvijezda otkrila kakve sve gnjusne poruke dobiva

Trolovi je nazivaju glupom i debelom, a ti komentari, kaže, pogoršavaju se svaki put kada javno izrazi svoje mišljenje
Bivša ovisnica o seksu, danas uspješna kolumnistica, influencerica te ambasadorica za ženska prava, otkrila je neke od užasnih poruka koje dobiva od muškaraca. Australka Nadia Bokody kaže kako joj je inbox prepun besramnih komentara. Muškarci joj govore kako se samozadovoljavaju na njezine fotografije, a zatim joj to detaljno opisuju.
“Kao i većina žena iz medija koje znam, ne mogu se sjetiti kada sam zadnji put otvorila svoje poruke, a ne suočila se s prijetnjama, nasiljem te grafičkim prikazima seksa (povremeno popraćenima opisom masturbacijske sesije)”, otkrila je Bokody u svojoj kolumni za news.com.au.
People think ‘sexy’ is a look. They think it’s something you can buy with the right push-up bra, makeup and clothes. They think it’s got to do with having cleavage or long, shiny hair.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But true sexiness doesn’t require any of those things. ‘Sexy’ isn’t a look. It’s a way of being. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sexy is not caring how many chins it looks like you have when you fall back into bed. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sexy is letting yourself surrender completely to the moment; to make the sounds, the movements and the faces that come naturally to you without feeling the need to self-censor.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sexy is erupting into laughter when someone accidentally farts or burps or elbows someone else in the head during sex; then getting straight back to business.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sexy is knowing someone else’s perception of your body can never shift how desirable, sensual and powerful you know it is.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sexy is allowing yourself to be human. To be perfectly imperfect. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And isn’t that a beautiful thing? Because it means we all possess the potential to be endlessly sexy. To take control of how we see ourselves. To write our own definitions of beauty and desirability. To know that those things will never be found in the bottom of a makeup jar or push-up bra. Because they’re already inside you. They’ve actually been there all along.
‘Zovu me debelom ku*vom’
No, to nisu jedine neukusne poruke koje Nadia prima. Prije je opisala kako je trolovi nazivaju glupom i debelom, a ti komentari, kaže, pogoršavaju se svaki put kada javno izrazi svoje mišljenje.
“You’ve put on weight” someone commented on a recent video of mine.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I answered, simply, “yes I have”.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The old me would have let that one shallow comment tear me apart inside, because I believed weight gain was the worst thing that could happen to me as a woman. Now I know my extra weight is just that: weight. It is neither good or bad. Our weight fluctuates throughout our life, and that’s perfectly normal.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Telling me I’ve gained weight is like telling me I have two eyes. It’s a fact, neither good nor bad. It certainly won’t bring me down like it used to. Because my value no longer resides in the number on my bathroom scale (matter of fact, I got rid of my scale years ago). My body is just a vessel to help me get around and do all the awesome things I do each day. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It is not a thing to be picked apart, studied and critiqued. I won’t do that to it, after all it’s done for me. And I won’t give anyone else that power either. So yeah, thanks for noticing, I have put on weight. Now, shall we get on with discussing something of actual value?
“Ako se moja fotografija pojavi u nekome članku, dobivam poruke kritika na sve, od težine do frizure. Ako izrazim mišljenje na internetu, zovu me debelom ku*vom (usput, ova glupa ku*va ima tri sveučilišne diplome) i varijacijama na ružnu ku*vu”, rekla je.
“This woman is a donut away from being obese.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “An overweight Australian…disgusting” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Why is your face so swollen?”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “What happened to your looks?”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “You’d look better if you grew your hair out.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ These are all actual comments men have left on my YouTube videos in the last month. I want to use them to talk about a very important issue that affects all women: objectification.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While I understand this may be shocking for men like the ones who left these comments to get their minds around: women DO NOT EXIST TO BE LOOKED AT.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I DGAF what you think about my appearance, weight or diet. So here’s a nice shot of me basking in my belly rolls and my burger (which, btw, I think I look great in), as a giant f*ck you to every guy who’s ever tried to reduce a woman to less than what she’s worth by commentating on her appearance and body weight. Ps- guys, if you’re wondering when is the right time to comment on a woman’s weight, the answer is never.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ladies, please NEVER FORGET: it is NOT YOUR JOB to be thin, curvy, pretty, or visually appealing to anyone. Your value resides INSIDE – not outside – you. ✌️
Takve poruke često i ne otvara
“Kako kažu, to je ono što bih trebala očekivati. Ako mi se ne sviđa, trebala bih se maknuti s interneta, podsjećaju me”, dodala je Bokody i naglasila kako neki muškarci osjećaju da imaju pravo iskaliti se na njoj jer su seksualno frustrirani. Tvrdi i kako žene dobivaju puno više hejterskih poruka od muškaraca.
Kako bi se lakše nosila s time i očuvala svoje mentalno zdravlje, izravne poruke često i ne otvara. Drugima preporučuje isto jer kaže da je zaključila da je to najlakši način za življenje bez uznemiravanja.
This week I let my editor convince me to do what turned out to be one of the most confronting things I’ve done in my life: Walk through the crowded streets of Sydney in a ‘naked’ style romper. Here’s just a few things I’ve learned so far, writing this column:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️Camel toes are a real and serious issue.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️Little old ladies are SAVAGE when it comes to telling you what they REALLY think about your look.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️I’m nowhere near as body confident as I thought I was.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️Attempting to use the restroom in a bodysuit is a complex and frustrating endeavour not suited to the faint-hearted or tiny bladdered. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ …Read the rest of what I learnt from walking around Sydney with a camel toe in my column on @newscomauhq later this week. (Outfit by #prettylittlething )
