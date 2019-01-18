ZARONILA PA ZAVRŠILA RAME UZ RAME S NAJVEĆOM PSINOM NA SVIJETU: ‘Mislila sam da će mi srce eksplodirati’

View this post on Instagram

When we slipped into the water yesterday morning we had no idea what was in store for us. In search of tiger sharks we found curiously quiet waters. We didn't have to wait long though as this ocean great revealed herself. Serene and graceful, she curiously weaved her way around us. For hours we swam drifting together through the sea in the current. We watched as she fed and swam, marveling at her round belly, perhaps she's eating for more than one? She doesn't have a spot tag and we're going through the databases to ID her but she appears to be new. Stay tuned for more photos and snippets of encounters. *update* she's Deep Blue!