ZARONILA PA ZAVRŠILA RAME UZ RAME S NAJVEĆOM PSINOM NA SVIJETU: ‘Mislila sam da će mi srce eksplodirati’

Nije me bilo strah, ali to je bilo nešto čarobno
Fotografkinja Kimberly Jeffries plivala je niti meter od Deep Bluea, za kojeg se vjeruje da je najveći veliki bijeli ikada zabilježen. “Mislila sam da će mi srce eksplodirati”. Kimberly je bila na brodu uz obalu havajskog otoka Oahu. Nadali su se snimiti morske pse kako se goste strvinom ulješure.
Morski psi se odjednom razbježali
When we slipped into the water yesterday morning we had no idea what was in store for us. In search of tiger sharks we found curiously quiet waters. We didn’t have to wait long though as this ocean great revealed herself. Serene and graceful, she curiously weaved her way around us. For hours we swam drifting together through the sea in the current. We watched as she fed and swam, marveling at her round belly, perhaps she’s eating for more than one? She doesn’t have a spot tag and we’re going through the databases to ID her but she appears to be new. Stay tuned for more photos and snippets of encounters. *update* she’s Deep Blue! •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #deepblue
“Primijetili smo kako sa stražnje strane broda dolaze tigrasti morski psi. To je bilo savršeno jer to je ono što smo došli snimiti”, rekla je za BBC. No nakon što su ušli u more, tim se iznenadio jer morskih pasa više nije bilo. Uskoro su doznali zašto su pobjegli.
If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We’ve now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we’re working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned! 💙 •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #Deepblue
“Nakon možda 30 sekundi vidjeli smo ogromnog morskog psa kako se polako i graciozno uzdiže iz dubina. Došla je i krenula jesti strvinu.”, opisuje nesvakidašnji susret. Prema snimkama, vjeruje se kako su se susreli s Deep Blueom, ženkom velikog bijelog morskog psa, starom 50 godina. Duga je gotovo šest metara, a teška nevjerojatnih 2,5 tona.
Već sama veličina budi strahopoštovanje
“Andrew se okrenuo i gledao me, tipa kao, Kim, to je veliki bijeli, a ja sam bila kao ‘znam Andrew, znam”, kaže Kimberly dodajući kako je tim “ostao bez daha”. “Već sama veličina budi strahopoštovanje”, kaže i nastavlja.
“Čini mi se da prvih nekoliko sekundi, kada smo shvatili da je u pitanju veliki bijeli, mislila sam da će mi srce eksplodirati. Ali nakon početne oduševljenosti prebaciš se na radni način rada i to prođe”, kaže fotografkinja.
‘Ovo vas uči poniznosti’
Great White Breakfast •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #feeding #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #haolegirl
Ipak, priznaje da koliko god bila iskusna u fotografiranju i druženju s morskim psima, Deep Blue je bila posebna. “Bilo je očito da je ovo nešto puno čarobnije i nešto posebno. Ona je tu već jako dugo. Čak ni njena duljina nije ono što je bilo toliko nevjerojatno, nego to koliko je okrugla. Bila je ogromna i obla”, kaže.
Nije se osjećala ugroženom jer je Deep Blue imala na raspolaganju čitavu strvinu ulješure pa se sigurno ne bi zamarala roniocem. “Ovo je iskustvo koje vas u trenu nauči poniznosti. Oni su vrhunski predatori koje se mora poštovati”, zaključuje.
