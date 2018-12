VELIKO OTKRIĆE U MEKSIKU: Pogledajte fascinantne snimke iz podmorja oko Jucatana

WATCH: Divers in #Mexico have discovered the world's longest underwater cave! The 347 km-cave (216 miles) – located near the beach of #Tulum – could help shed light on the ancient Maya civilization.

