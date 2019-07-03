UPECALA BOGATAŠA I SAD DIJELI SAVJETE KAKO SE BOGATO UDATI: Kad vidite slike, shvatit ćete da se njoj isplatilo

View this post on Instagram

What do people do in Maldives? Absolutely nothing. Yet, time flies! We start every morning with 90 minute SPA treatment that makes us ridiculously lazy for the rest of the day. Through out the day we also make sure to nap a few times and sunbath. This is for sure what they call “the beauty of doing nothing” (dolce far niente) ⛱ #jetsetbabe #schoolofaffluence