UPECALA BOGATAŠA I SAD DIJELI SAVJETE KAKO SE BOGATO UDATI: Kad vidite slike, shvatit ćete da se njoj isplatilo

Porijeklom Šveđanka s američkom adresom, Anna Bey (33) blogerica je nekima poznata pod imenom JetSetBabe. Nedavno je ‘upecala’ dobrostojećeg bankara pa je savjete za upoznavanje bogatih frajera odlučila podijeliti putem svojih društvenih mreža na kojima inače dijeli prizor eiz svog glamuroznog života.
Pa evo gdje biste, kako i kada, po njenom mišljenju, trebali zalaziti ne biste li naletjeli na bogate muškarce.
“Ljeto je savršeno vrijeme za upoznavanje muškaraca jer generalno svi više izlaze.”
“Ako se nađete i blizini nekih financijskih institucija upoznat ćete biznismene, čak i u kafićima i restoranima, i konkurencija će vam biti manja.
“Potrudite se da više izlazite, odmah će vam i šanse za upoznavanje novih ljudi biti veće.”
“Razmislite o tome kamo putuju slobodni muškarci. Ja bih preporučila Europu, posebice Mediteran.”
“Muškarci žele ići na mjesta gdje će moći partijati. Ako su mlađi od 50 godina, onda će putovati s grupom prijatelja.”
“Preporučila bih odlazak na Mykonos ili Ibizu, tamo ima puno solo frajera. Unatoč uvriježenom mišljenju, to nisu loša mjesta za naći budućeg muža.”
“Pobrinite se za osobni networking. Dobre veze su ključ za pronalazak partnera. Tako sam i ja upoznala svog partnera.”
“Kad uđete u visoke krugove, savršeno mjesto za pronalazak partnera su vjenčanja ili zabave prijatelja.”
