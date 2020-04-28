DIVNA GESTA POZNATOG UMJETNIKA: Heroji koji su ovih dana na prvoj crti dobili su počast koja je dosad bila rezervirana za najmoćnije

Ne, nije sve tako crno. Na Net.hr-u ćemo vam redovito donositi pozitivne vijesti iz Hrvatske i svijeta. Priče o malim i velikim herojima, solidarnosti, pomoći, ljubavi i prijateljstvu. Pozivamo sve ljude, kompanije i institucije da se uključe u našu malu akciju i pošalju nam svoje pozitivne priče na mail vijesti@portal.net.hr ili nam dojave na Facebooku. Ljudi, ne dajte se – Zajedno smo u ovome
Britanski slikar Tom Croft besplatno je naslikao portrete stotina liječnika i medicinskih sestara kako bi im zahvalio za žrtvu koju podnose tijekom pandemije koronavirusa.
Dosad je ovjekovječio glumce, političare, nogometaše i članove kraljevske obitelji, a cijela inicijativa počela je objavom videa na Instagramu u kojem je pozvao liječnike da mu se jave ako žele da naslika njihov portret.
I'm offering a free oil portrait to the first NHS frontline worker to DM me, I will work in lockdown from a photo you can provide me with. You get to keep the oil portrait and when the restrictions are lifted we can have an exhibition of all the portraits. Tag any artist who you think might want to participate and any NHS key workers you think deserve a portrait. #portraitsfornhsheroes 🎨💚 – – @nicolasuribeb @timbensonart @angebellart @alastairadamsportraits @lucystopford_artist @frances_bell_paintings @michaelriddleart @samdalbyart @kathleen.soriano @katebryan_art @goldsmith_ian @stevecannonartist @d__shoo @christabelblackburn @jonathanyeo #davidhockney #taishanschierenberg
Ubrzo ga je kontaktirala jedna medicinska sestra, a sada čak 500 umjetnika nudi slikanje besplatnih portreta medicinskog osoblja.
“Portreti su se u prošlosti smatrali statusnim simbolom ili su se slikali da nekome odaju počast, obilježe značajna dostignuća, godišnjice ili da osobu uzdignu u očima drugih ljudi. Oni mogu obesmrtiti osobu jer portreti obično žive dulje od ljudi”, objasnio je Croft.
Leicestershire artist #Repost @alastairadamsportraits • • • • • • Oakham It seems appropriate that I should post this at 8pm this evening during #clapforourcarers . This is my first contribution to the #portraitsfornhsheroes project set up by @tomcroftartist . Tonights NHS hero is Sister Garlock, a Night Sister in Macclesfield as proposed by @wfttcoaching… 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #nhs #portraitsfornhsheroes #portraitpainting #portraitart @rsportraitpainters
Upitao se koga bi trebalo ovjekovječiti danas i čiji bi portreti trebali biti izloženi u galerijama kako bi im se buduće generacije mogle diviti. “To su morali biti ljudi koji stavljaju svoje interese i sigurnost po strani te svakodnevno riskiraju živote za dobrobit drugih – liječnici i drugo medicinsko osoblje”, dodao je začetnik ideje.
My contribution to #portraitsfornhsheroes I cheated a bit I’m afraid @tomcroftartist since rather than asking an NHS worker to choose me, I chose my own NHS hero. This is Mr Joel Dunning, a cardiothoracic surgeon and colleague at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough. Joel’s operating lists have reduced since the pandemic to help create maximum critical care capacity. Joel put himself forward to work 12 hour shifts as a nurse in our intensive care unit – what a brilliant role model. This is from me to you, Joel- thank you🙏 #portraitsfornhsheroes #tomcroftartist #acrylicportrait #covid_19 #nhs #nhsheroes #nurse #lungcancersurgery #jamescookuniversityhospital #southteeshospitalscharity #nursewhopaints #northyorkshireartist #vickidavidsonart #thankyou #🌈
Projektu se pridružio slikar Emanuel de Sousa koji je naslikao anesteziologinju Upeku Karaiskakis. “Upitala me bi li bilo moguće uključiti njezina sina i kćer. Budući da se ti ljudi brinu o nama, odlaze od svojih obitelji kako bi zaštitili naše, mislio sam da to moram prikazati, prepoznati i slaviti”, objasnio je.
This painting is part of a project that @tomcroftartist gave me the honour to be part of: painting NHS workers that are in the frontline of this pandemic, saving lives and protecting us, putting our health first. This is Upeka Karaiskakis and she’s a consultant anaesthetist redeployed to work in intensive care. I got in touch with her to get this beautiful project going and she asked me if it would be possible to include her son and daughter… considering that these people are looking out for us, going away from their families everyday to protect ours, i felt that this should be recognised, acknowledged and celebrated, and this is my contribution for this amazing gesture… thank you so much @peeks for all you and your colleagues are doing for us! You’ll never be forgotten! #portraitsfornhsheroes #tomcroftartist #contemporarypainting #picoftheday #nhsheroes
Osim u Velikoj Britaniji, slične su inicijative zasad pokrenute i u Irskoj, Španjolskoj, Belgiji i SAD-u.
This is Lois, student nurse who is working on the frontline as a healthcare assistant in a nursing home. She aspires to become a midwife here in Ireland. She was nominated by her proud aunt Denise Cruickshank for the free #portraitsforhseheroes. Well done Lois! We are all so grateful to you and your colleagues. #portraitsfornhsheroes katebedellartiststudio #katebedell #watercolours #katebedellwatercolours #dublinpaintingandsketchingclub #theartistsway #rumiquotes #dunlaoghaireartist #Inspiration #saunderswaterford #womenartists #pilgrimsoul #keepcreative #watercoloursocietyofireland #artistsofinstagram #colour #marlaycraftcourtyard #flowerpaintings #winsorandnewton #portraits #sunflowers #soulpaintings #spiritualpaintings #etherealart #dreamerofdreams #creativejournalling #sketchbooks #tarot #100daysprojects
This is the first of two portraits I’m doing for the #portraitsfornhsheroes project. This is Bret Yates who is an nhs nurse working very long hours in Lewisham on the Covid-19 wards. He had heart surgery last year and was determined to stay on the wards for his team and his patients, showing amazing bravery and dedication to his work. Oil on Board | 10 x 12in #portraitsfornhsheroes #art #oilpainting #nhs #artwork #portrait #paintings #heroes #paintdaily #oilpainters @tomcroftartist #paint #artistsoninstagram #artist #artoftheday #creative #nhsheroes #paintingoftheday #artworks #oilpainter #artistsofinstagram #artistssupportpledge
