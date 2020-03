U ŠKOLI SU JOJ SE RUGALI ZBOG IZGLEDA, A POGLEDAJTE JE SAD: Tek joj je 20, a od golišavih fotki zarađuje iznose od kojih boli glava

View this post on Instagram

Ahhhh 50,000 of you are following this amazing journey i am on 🥰 i cant believe it! I want to thank you all so here is my 50K giveaway… I will choose one Female and one Male follower to win! All you have to do is LIKE, COMMENT & REPOST this on to you story tagging me. I will be checking that all 3 steps have been done in order to WIN! 🎉 Prizes: Female winner 💖 Urban Decay Naked 3 palette 👀 APOLLONIA lashes 💄 Pretty Little Thing dress 💅🏼 APOLLONIA voucher worth £50 💃🏼 Earring set ✨ Male winner 💙 Signed 2020 calendar 📆 3 signed photos of your choice 📸 Best of luck. Winner announced this SUNDAY 1ST MARCH 🖤 PS are you ready for my 50k picture? 😍 #apollonias50k #50kgiveaway