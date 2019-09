SPEKTAKULARNO OTKRIĆE! Znanstvenici pronašli planet na kojem postoji voda! Postoji samo jedan mali problem. Za sada…

Using #Hubble data, @UCL astronomers detected water vapour in the atmosphere of K2-18b, making it the only #exoplanet known to have both water & temperatures that could support life. Artist's impression by @ESA /Hubble, M. Kornmesser https://t.co/rmp1SRjfkw pic.twitter.com/nS49K5N8IC

— HUBBLE (@HUBBLE_space) September 11, 2019