ŠOKANTNA PRIZNANJA ŽRTAVA SEKSUALNOG ZLOSTAVLJANJA: ‘Stavio mi je ruku u gaćice kad sam imala 9 godina…’

#WhenIWas 13, the people near my house asked me to show my tits – I didn’t have tits. My mum translated what they said to me because I didn’t understand them.

I cut my hair short and wore the boys uniform, 2 sizes too big the year after that. https://t.co/XTPb9eqk9L

— くたばれ🎈 (@hoshiyoshii) October 9, 2018