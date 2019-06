UČITELJICA DIVNOM GESTOM RAZNJEŽILA SVIJET: Curici je u školi ispao zub i izgubio se, a onda je ona stupila na scenu

Today one of our children @BurchfieldSASD lost their tooth during lunch and it tragically got misplaced! Knowing how important this was, one of our caring teachers took the opportunity to author a letter to our friend the Tooth Fairy!🧚‍♀️ Check out the work of this caring teacher! pic.twitter.com/KUtJGS8AID

— 𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗘. 𝗢’𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 (@oblackb) June 4, 2019