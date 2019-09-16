TATA POSTAO ZVIJEZDA NAKON SAVJETA O DOJENJU: Njegove riječi dugo će vam odzvanjati. Gledajte i učite!

Svoja je iskustva prenio budućim i novopečenim očevima
Muhammed Nitoto stoji iza popularnog Instagram profila “Chronicles of Daddy”, a nedavno je za njega čuo cijeli svijet nakon što je podijelio savjete kako muškarci mogu pomoći svojim suprugama koje doje.
I očevi mogu hraniti dijete
Nitoto je vlastita iskustva prenio budućim i novopečenim očevima. Napravio je popis stvari koje bi muškarci trebali znati o dojenju.
“Kada se mama probudi usred noći, ustanite i vi i pitajte je treba li joj pomoć ili čaša vode. Istina je da će većinu puta reći ‘ne’, ali sama činjenica da ste se ponudili mnogo će joj značiti”, jedan je od savjeta ovoga uzornog oca.
“Pitajte partnericu može li se izdojiti pa da vi preuzmete sljedeće hranjenje bebe. Ponekad ženama treba bezbrižan odmor tijekom kojega se neće morati brinuti o bebi”, nadalje savjetuje Nitoto.
Iskoristite porodiljni dopust
“Ne postavljajte vremensko ograničenje koliko bi dugo majka trebala dojiti dijete. Ne radi se samo o hranjenu djeteta, već i o zbližavanju s njime. Ne doji svaka majka dijete jednako dugo, a tatama je to teško razumjeti. Ne požurujte ih i ne narušavajte taj proces. Započet ćete svađu iz koje ne možete izaći kao pobjednik”, toplo preporučuje.
“Budite strpljivi! Znam da su očevi u prvim tjednima jako uzbuđeni. Vaše vrijeme će doći brže nego što mislite. Bebe brzo rastu i, što su veće i snažnije, to će više biti vremena za druženje s tatom”, objašnjava Nitoto i zaključuje:
“Porodiljni dopust! Ako ga imate, iskoristite ga. Rane faze razvoja djeteta nisu samo za mame. Uvijek ćete moći zaraditi novac, ali neke stvari u životu nećete moći ponoviti. Niste veći muškarac ako ne iskoristite porodiljni. Jednako je važno da i tate budu dijelom djetetova života od samoga početka.”
