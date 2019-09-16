TATA POSTAO ZVIJEZDA NAKON SAVJETA O DOJENJU: Njegove riječi dugo će vam odzvanjati. Gledajte i učite!

View this post on Instagram

Daddy Chronicles Father's Day Edition These two call me Daddy. No other name I've been called in life has changed me as much as this one. I love being their Dad. Every moment, every tantrum, every sleepless night, every diaper change, EVERYTHING. They make my day everyday and I don't know what life would be without them. I use to think it's no big deal being a father. It's my job. But I've learned that because of the world we live in Black Father's are not strongly represented in a positive light. I'm fortunate to be able to help change that narrative and these two are the stars of the show. Happy Father's Day to all the Men who have kids and take care of them. You are the dirt that grows the most beautiful flowers. #theblackmancan #daddydaughter #daddiesgirls #thechroniclesofdaddy #lifestyle #love #daddygang #nitotogirls #twoundertwo #daddysgirls #afrofitness #blackgirlmagic #blackdads #blackfamily #blackfathers #frobabies #blackexcellence #smile #dontforgetdads #wivesandmothers #thedadgang #blackmomsblog #luvblacklove #bestfriendgoals #daddiesdothistoo #happyfathersday #strongblackfathers