ŠTO JE SPORNO U OVOM PRIZORU? Mladu majku razapeli zbog snimke porođaja kod kuće u kadi

Our first Breastfeed. Mahli crawled her way up for her first feed about 15 minutes after being born. After such an easy pregnancy and birth little did I know the difficult journey we would be taken on. After 5 weeks of intense pain, pumping every two hours to feed and me being hospitalized after getting a blood infection via my terribly wounded nipple, and seeing many many specialists Mahli was finally diagnosed with tongue, lip and cheek ties. After the laser to release them and 6 weeks of 4 hourly stretches our breastfeeding journey finally began. Life became much simpler and I am 100% happy that I listened to my mama spidey senses and persisted in finding out why feeding was so unbearably painful. Thank goddess for my IBCLC @themilkmeg, Dr Kate at @chiropractic_works_cairns & Dr Lindsey at @absolutelydental