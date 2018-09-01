ŠTO JE SPORNO U OVOM PRIZORU? Mladu majku razapeli zbog snimke porođaja kod kuće u kadi

‘Odjednom smo počeli dobivati hrpu negativnih i uvredljivih komentara’
Nakon što je mama blogerica javno prikazala svoj porođaj kod kuće u kadi, mediji su je razapeli. Ona im je sada zadala protuudarac. Jessie Goetze iz Queenslanda rodila je kćerkicu Mahli bez babice i liječnika prije 10 mjeseci. Tom su posebnom trenutku prisustvovali samo njezin suprug te dva obiteljska psa.
Our first Breastfeed. Mahli crawled her way up for her first feed about 15 minutes after being born. After such an easy pregnancy and birth little did I know the difficult journey we would be taken on. After 5 weeks of intense pain, pumping every two hours to feed and me being hospitalized after getting a blood infection via my terribly wounded nipple, and seeing many many specialists Mahli was finally diagnosed with tongue, lip and cheek ties. After the laser to release them and 6 weeks of 4 hourly stretches our breastfeeding journey finally began. Life became much simpler and I am 100% happy that I listened to my mama spidey senses and persisted in finding out why feeding was so unbearably painful. Thank goddess for my IBCLC @themilkmeg, Dr Kate at @chiropractic_works_cairns & Dr Lindsey at @absolutelydental #breastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #worldbreastfeedingweek #worldbreastfeedingweek2018 #freebirth #homebirth #doula #doggiedoulas @australianbreastfeedingproject
Par je snimku porođaja u kadi podijelio na društvenim mrežama, na što su odmah skočili liječnici prozivajući je da promovira kućne porođaje, koji mogu biti opasni. Mlada majka opravdala se tvrdnjama da su trolovi donijeli zaključke prije nego što su čuli njezinu stranu priče.
⬆️⬆️ CLICK WATCH MORE to view or link in Bio ❤️ https://youtu.be/01vg1F0CfGg || OUR RIGHT OF REPLY || and a glimpse into our full birth video. Annabel Hennessy, it’s a disgrace that the information I gave you on the truth of our story, updated evidence based research and the fact that the maternity system in Australia is failing mums was disregarded and didn’t fit into the angle you sensationalized. You had the opportunity to do a huge service to the Australian midwifery and maternity system. It’s a shame you and the Daily Telegraph, The Today Show, The Project, Sunrise & countless other influencers are not using your platforms to help share the latest research and evidences that shows the critical changes that are needed to support Australian midwifery and improve our maternity system. My question to you is don’t you think it is irresponsible to spread and use outdated research about birth and to install fear into women? Why did you use the opinions of obstetricians only instead the opinion of experts who actually attend homebirths and waterbirths every day? You reporters/journalists, commentators and 'expert mother of three' radio presenters have not let the true facts get in the way of your ratings. Did you care what affect the hate, bullying and criticism could have done to an isolated new mum!? #9Today @thetodayshow @sunriseon7 @theprojecttv @sundaynighton7 @triplemsydney #womenhelpingwomen #birth #freebirth https://youtu.be/01vg1F0CfGg
Procurila lažna informacija
“Naš intiman i poseban trenutak je uništen, demoniziran, kritiziran i obavijen senzacionalizmom, a moja je inteligencija dovedena u pitanje. Ne volim stvarati dramu i svađati se, ali ovo je nešto u što vjerujem i naravno da ću se obraniti”, kazala je Goetze gostujući u Today Showu.
The power of breastfeeding (I know it’s long! Try to read through to the end ❤️) This is the last breastfeeding photo taken for 6 weeks. She still wasn’t diagnosed with tongue ties despite my determination and questioning of the doctors for another 4 weeks after this photo was taken. This was after I was admitted to hospital on day 5 with the blood infection as a result of the damage my poor nipples had sustained from trying to feed a baby with ties and a high narrow palate. I was hooked up to IV antibiotics which were administered every 4 hours around the clock. Each one took about an hour to complete. I was in for 5 days. I pumped each hour before the antibiotic treatments in the hope that Mahli would receive the least amount through my milk. It was exhausting. My amazing Doula Shelly would visit me and keep me positive. My temperature would spike to 40 and the doctors could not get it to go down. My heart rate was 120. In my darkest hour I believe that I would have to be put into an induced coma while they tried to manage my health. I began to think that Mahli would grow up without a mother. In what I thought at that moment might be our last Breastfeed ever I offered Mahli a feed. At not even a week old she looked up at me with these wise old eyes. I began to sob and couldn’t stop. It hurt, my heart was so low and I truly didn’t know at that time if I would live – this is what sleep deprivation and stress do to you. It was awful. The nurse came in to check my vitals as they did every hour. This was the first time my temp had dropped! The power of breastfeeding is incredible. I believe that Mahli helped drop my temperature that night when I had lost hope. I still think she is magic. So here is me pumping milk and feeding at the same time in between IV antibiotic treatments. She certainly gave me strength when I did not think I had it ❤️ #breastfeeding #worldbreastfeedingweek #worldbreastfeedingweek2018 #normalizebreastfeeding #tonguetied
Tako je mlada majka prvi put javno progovorila o incidentu u kojemu su njezin postupak prikazali čudovišnim. Naime, snimku svog porođaja kod kuće objavila je na tematskim Facebook i Instagram stranicama, a njezin je video naišao na pozitivan odjek sve dok lažna informacija o njoj nije prouzročila oluju.
So you've probably all seen Mahli's birth in the media by now, mostly thanks to an inaccurate, sensationalised Daily Telegraph article by Annabel Hennessy Since I wasn't offered one – my video Right of Reply coming tomorrow … but in the meantime, the 'best' worst 'News' heading I've come across 😂🤦♀️🤷♀️ 🦋 F O L L O W this link: https://www.facebook.com/jessicarabbit80/videos/10156667509796810/ 🐶🛁 #normalizebirth #badassmotherbirther #freebirth #birthchoices #thisisbirth #birth #waterbirth #whatiwantwomentoknow #womenhelpingwomen @dailytelegraph
Rodila za samo 23 minute
“Odjednom smo počeli dobivati hrpu negativnih i uvredljivih komentara. Bilo je mučno uključiti TV i vidjeti da je ono što je trebao biti najdivniji trenutak naših života iskorišten na način da su se strah i ranjivost budućih majki samo dodatno pojačali”, rekla je Goetze.
Napomenula je kako su se ona i suprug odlučili na kućni porođaj jer je najbliža bolnica za to bila udaljena više od sat vremena. Kaže kako bi joj bilo puno lakše da je imala barem babicu uza se, ali tada jednostavno nije imala mogućnost izbora jer je rodila svega 23 minute nakon što joj je puknuo vodenjak. Ipak, priznaje da su imali spremne torbe za odlazak u bolnicu u slučaju da bi se stvari zakomplicirale.
