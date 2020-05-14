Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
MALO DRUGAČIJA MAMA

SIN (15) JOJ PO CIJELE DANE IGRA IGRICE, A ONA NE MOŽE BITI SRETNIJA: ‘Suze su mi potekle… Koliko je ovo divno?’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Magazin.hr 07:50 14.05.2020

Mama je detaljno opisala jednu od noći u karanteni, kada su njezin sin i njegovi prijatelji upoznali dječaka na ‘Fortniteu’

Mnogi roditelji su zabrinuti zbog utjecaja videoigara na njihovu djecu, ali ne i Tiffany Pitts. Ova je majka gledala svojega tinejdžera kako sjedi za računalom i nije mogla biti sretnija zbog toga.

Nepoznatom dečku priredili rođendan za pamćenje

Da stvar bude bolja, ona je čak pokrenula raspravu na Twitteru kako bi dala “argument u korist online videoigara”. Tamo je Pitts detaljno opisala jednu od noći u karanteni, kada su njezin sin i njegovi prijatelji upoznali dječaka na “Fortniteu”.

Bio je njegov 11. rođendan, ali kako je vladala pandemija, klinac ga nije mogao proslaviti. Tiffanyn sin i njegovo društvo organizirali su dječaku internetsku zabavu, a mama je shvatila koliko dobre videoigre mogu biti za povezivanje s ljudima.

Tviteraši pohvalili gestu mladog gejmera

Za divno čudo, ispod ove iscrpne rasprave u 12 dijelova, čak i nije bilo negativnih komentara, već su tviteraši pohvalili gestu mladoga gejmera i njegove ekipe.

“Ti si očito dobra majka. Na ljude utječu ljudi, a ne igre koje igraju. Tvoj je sin pravi gejmer u srcu. Najbolje su igre one koje igramo zajedno, kao što je i život ljepši kada smo u njemu zajedno. Ti si im pomogla da to nauče. Hvala ti”, samo je jedan od komentara ispod Tiffanyna tvita o prednostima videoigara.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Magazin.hr 07:50 14.05.2020

