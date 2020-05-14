SIN (15) JOJ PO CIJELE DANE IGRA IGRICE, A ONA NE MOŽE BITI SRETNIJA: ‘Suze su mi potekle… Koliko je ovo divno?’

Mama je detaljno opisala jednu od noći u karanteni, kada su njezin sin i njegovi prijatelji upoznali dječaka na ‘Fortniteu’

Mnogi roditelji su zabrinuti zbog utjecaja videoigara na njihovu djecu, ali ne i Tiffany Pitts. Ova je majka gledala svojega tinejdžera kako sjedi za računalom i nije mogla biti sretnija zbog toga.

Nepoznatom dečku priredili rođendan za pamćenje

Da stvar bude bolja, ona je čak pokrenula raspravu na Twitteru kako bi dala “argument u korist online videoigara”. Tamo je Pitts detaljno opisala jednu od noći u karanteni, kada su njezin sin i njegovi prijatelji upoznali dječaka na “Fortniteu”.

An Argument In Favor of Video Games

/thread My 15 yo son has spent every second of his free time during this pandemic hanging out online, playing video games with his friends. He started by ranking up to the elite tiers of #ApexLegends. 1/12#Quaranteens #platinum4 — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

Bio je njegov 11. rođendan, ali kako je vladala pandemija, klinac ga nije mogao proslaviti. Tiffanyn sin i njegovo društvo organizirali su dječaku internetsku zabavu, a mama je shvatila koliko dobre videoigre mogu biti za povezivanje s ljudima.

I am told this is quite a feat. Honestly, I believe it because it took him and his friend 6 hours a day for a week to rank that high. 2/12#Quaranteens #platinum4 — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

After that came #SeaofThieves. He joined up with more friends and sailed the digital oceans until piracy lost it's shine. Also, when two friends started arguing in game. 3/12#Quaranteens — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

2 nights ago they made a plan to meet up as a big group on #fortnight. None of them really play Fortnight much anymore because the crowd is a little younger. But they didn't want to work too hard at playing, they just wanted to hang out. 4/12#Quaranteens — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

Last night, six of them met up again to hang out and play #fortnight. They were goofing off, doing stupid teenager stuff, when they met a solo player named JamMaster. 5/12#Quaranteens — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

Sometimes if they meet solo players that are pretty chill, they'll join forces. JamMaster seemed pretty young but he was by himself and they were having fun showing him what they knew about the game. They invited him to join their crew. 6/12#Quaranteens #fortnight — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

Pretty soon they discovered that their first impressions were correct. JamMaster WAS much younger than they were – only 10 years old. They also discovered that it was his birthday in the morning. 7/12#Quaranteens #BirthdayInQuarantine — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

The boys realized that JamMaster had been hanging out by himself all night, on the eve of his 11th birthday- which he would be spending by himself in quarantine. CLEARLY SOMETHING HAD TO BE DONE.

8/12#BirthdayInQuarantine — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

Y'ALL THEY THREW THAT KID AN 11TH BIRTHDAY PARTY They took him on a bunch of adventures, gave him all the loot they could, helped him win a few battles, and made his stay up until midnight so they could all sing happy birthday to him. 9/12#BirthdayInQuarantine — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

This morning, as my son told me about their adventures, I started to cry. I was trying to say something like "Oh that's so nice" but tears just started spilling down my cheeks. He could not understand why.

But…but…

10/12 — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

Can you imagine the disappointment of being quarantined for your 11th birthday only to be met by a random six-pack of teenage gamers who decide you're awesome and want to throw you a birthday party? 11/12#surpriseparty #BirthdayInQuarantine — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

What a roller coaster. What an experience. What an incredible thing to do for a young gamer. In conclusion: video games, hell yeah. 12/12#thekidsarealright #WTFparenting — Tiffany Pitts (@snickerpants) May 3, 2020

Tviteraši pohvalili gestu mladog gejmera

Za divno čudo, ispod ove iscrpne rasprave u 12 dijelova, čak i nije bilo negativnih komentara, već su tviteraši pohvalili gestu mladoga gejmera i njegove ekipe.

“Ti si očito dobra majka. Na ljude utječu ljudi, a ne igre koje igraju. Tvoj je sin pravi gejmer u srcu. Najbolje su igre one koje igramo zajedno, kao što je i život ljepši kada smo u njemu zajedno. Ti si im pomogla da to nauče. Hvala ti”, samo je jedan od komentara ispod Tiffanyna tvita o prednostima videoigara.