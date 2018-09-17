RUŽNA POZADINA IDILIČNE OBITELJSKE FOTOGRAFIJE: Ne možete ni naslutiti što se dogodilo samo minutu poslije

View this post on Instagram

#PicturePerfect right!? Well, you know, apart from the fact that everyone on the gram knows 5 minutes before this was taken I was scrubbing the reminisce of a poop explosion off my shoes from morning shenanigans 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ {See last post} Just goes to show we shouldn’t compare our lives to these tiny squares 😌 The day ended on a high, we went out for an afternoon stroll and burgers. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and reminded me that the hard parenting moments will pass {and come back but then go again} and also on all the advice on Lola refusing a bottle after my Snapchat rant. I can’t believe we are going down the same path we did with Lexi. Both hate the car, both love the boob / hate the bottle! 🤦🏽‍♀️ // Love this pic, when a windy day, magic hour and an expert #instaHubby collide 🙌🏽💕 matching dresses by @piperandme_ #mumlife #daughters