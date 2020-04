PODRŠKA IZ IZOLACIJE: Ovaj tata je zbog koronavirusa bodrio suprugu i gledao porod svog prvog djeteta putem video-poziva

View this post on Instagram

My original birth plan was to go full-term and deliver at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan with my husband, mom, sister, and sister-in-law all in the room with me for support. But things changed as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the tristate area hard. I decided to get induced a week early, on March 27, when I was 39 weeks pregnant. I was fearful that if I waited, the hospital would be overrun with more coronavirus cases, and I was worried I might contract it there. I decided I wanted to get it done as soon as possible without endangering the pregnancy. On the date of my delivery, no support person was allowed in the room for labor, or for visiting afterward due to social distancing rules set in place by the hospital to limit exposure. CONTINUED IN LINK IN BIO https://herviewfromhome.com/living-birth-on-zoom/ (Story by @schtoofa )