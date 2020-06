‘PA ŠTO, BAREM NE MORAM PAZITI NA NJEGA’: Sin (4) joj po šest sati dnevno igra igrice! Prve posljedice su već vidljive

View this post on Instagram

Head over to today @fabulousmag to read my #exclusive with them about my very #gifted #technology #whizz of a son! Rocco is so drawn to all forms of TECH and initially I was so stressed by this as a very active and sporty family. But I believe in the power of finding ones purpose as young as we can do and embracing that and Rocco is definitely more #techsavvy than either Haydn and I have ever been so we are embracing it and he’s already created lots of his own #games on @roblox #gamesdeveloper suite. For anyone moaning about kids having TEC. This is the future guys and both my kids have copious amounts of #exercise and #nature #art and #creativity.. he has a gift and I will let him #nurture that! #parenting #gaming #gamers #gamedesign #game #gamedevelopment #gamedeveloper #whizzkid #gamersofinstagram @theistedkids in the pics we are wearing @emmawallacedesigner @capturethethroneclothing @tinycrewclothing @hadesignsltd @zara @google @amazon @roblox @minecraft @microsoftuk @microsoft @nintendouk @rockstargames @ea @sony @ubisoft @sega @biowarebase @capcomusa @bungie @bandainamcoentuk @epicgames @insomniacgames @infinityward