Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Roditeljstvo

SUPERMAMA

OVAKO SLAVNA GLUMICA SMIRUJE DJECU: Otkrila genijalan trik koji pali kad njene curice uhvati žuta minuta

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 21:52 12.06.2018

Iako njezine mezimice više nisu toliko malene (imaju pet i četiri godine), ona i dalje dijeli trikove novim mamama koje ju prate na Instagramu

Roditelji male djece jako dobro znaju što to znači kad njihovi mališani imaju izljeve bijesa jer nešto nije po njihovom. Glumica Drew Barrymore (43) otkrila je jedan od svojih genijalnih trikova koji su palili kad bi njezine klince uhvatila žuta minuta. Slavna majka dvoje djece na Instagramu je pohvalila članak koji je isticao puhanje balona od sapunice kao izvrstan način za odvlačenje pažnje usijanim glavicama.

U statusu je glumica istaknula borbe svake mlade majke, ali i kako trikovi poput puhanja balona mogu zaista umiriti dijete. “Neka sapunica uvijek bude uz vas. Ne možeš bjesniti ako dišeš, a ne možeš puhati balone ako ne dišeš. Ne možeš bjesniti dok se smiješ, a ne možeš loviti balončiće bez smijeha. Brza distrakcija za mir u kući”, napisala je zvijezda Charliejevih anđela.

Savjet stručnjaka

“To su stvari koje sam stvarno trebala kao neiskusna majka i još mi uvijek uspijevaju. Surađivala sam sa ‘seedlingsima’ otkad sam rodila i dan-danas tražim njihove savjete. Uz njih se osjećam kao da nisam sama, a i paše mi njihov smisao za humor”, otkrila je glumica.

#TBT makeup looks! I’ve always been a #beautyjunkie and love being inspired, playing with color and trying new products. Many years in a makeup chair working with the best makeup artists in the world, led me to create @flowerbeauty I love to see how all of you use our products to create unique beauty looks of your own, from the natural and pretty to the bold and fierce. I still ❤️ this galactic blue eye as much now as I did back then. Try it for yourself with our @flowerbeauty Galactic Glow Holographic Palette 🎨 and have fun with it! Our Wanderlust NYC- Midnight Manhattan palette is great for a purple lid and Wanderlust LA-Hollywood hills palette is fun for bright blue & green shadow. For a bold red lip, my go-to is our Miracle Matte Liquid Lip in Scarlett Letter. For everyday, I’m a Pore Perfect Instant Blur Stick and Lash Warrior addict, but it’s fun to play and experiment with color too! #FlowerBeauty (available now at @ultabeauty & @walmart )

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

SUMNJA DA JOJ JE KĆI (6) PODVOJENA LIČNOST: ‘Vuče me za kosu, šamara, baca stvari po kući, ne mogu s njom na kraj’

Skupina Seedlings je, inače, tim specijalista za dječji razvoj i edukatora koji rade s roditeljima i pomažu im oko odgoja. Od njih je Barrymore i čula za spomenuti trik s balonima od sapunice.

Igračke bez tehnologije

Iako njezine mezimice više nisu toliko malene (imaju pet i četiri godine), ona i dalje dijeli trikove novim mamama koje ju prate na Instagramu. Tako je nedavno preporučila igračke iz trgovine ‘The Creative Toy Shop’, u kojoj se mogu pronaći predmeti za djecu koji ne uključuju nikakvu tehnologiju.

Nagrađivana glumica ima dvije kćeri – Olive i Frankie – koje je dobila s bivšim suprugom Willom Kopelmanom. Par je bio u braku četiri godine, a razveli su se u kolovozu 2016.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 21:52 12.06.2018

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr