OVAKO SLAVNA GLUMICA SMIRUJE DJECU: Otkrila genijalan trik koji pali kad njene curice uhvati žuta minuta

Iako njezine mezimice više nisu toliko malene (imaju pet i četiri godine), ona i dalje dijeli trikove novim mamama koje ju prate na Instagramu
Roditelji male djece jako dobro znaju što to znači kad njihovi mališani imaju izljeve bijesa jer nešto nije po njihovom. Glumica Drew Barrymore (43) otkrila je jedan od svojih genijalnih trikova koji su palili kad bi njezine klince uhvatila žuta minuta. Slavna majka dvoje djece na Instagramu je pohvalila članak koji je isticao puhanje balona od sapunice kao izvrstan način za odvlačenje pažnje usijanim glavicama.
I took this pic about 2 years ago and we have all changed so much. But the love we have here has only grown stronger. I love this picture and carry it everywhere I go. I carry it in my heart. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. although everyday is Mother’s Day, it is sure great to celebrate! My olive and my Frankie… you are the loves of my life.
U statusu je glumica istaknula borbe svake mlade majke, ali i kako trikovi poput puhanja balona mogu zaista umiriti dijete. “Neka sapunica uvijek bude uz vas. Ne možeš bjesniti ako dišeš, a ne možeš puhati balone ako ne dišeš. Ne možeš bjesniti dok se smiješ, a ne možeš loviti balončiće bez smijeha. Brza distrakcija za mir u kući”, napisala je zvijezda Charliejevih anđela.
#accountsilove @seedlingsgroup This was a great tip from them. The post said… Summer toddler tip: “keep bubbles on hand. You cannot tantrum if you are breathing and you cannot blow bubbles without breathing. You can’t tantrum while smiling while smiling and you can’t catch bubbles without lots of smiles. Quick distraction to get back to calm”. These are things I really needed as a new parent and I still marvel at them. I have worked with seedlings since my kids were born and still seek their advice regularly. They also make me feel not alone as a parent as well with relatable humor.
Savjet stručnjaka
“To su stvari koje sam stvarno trebala kao neiskusna majka i još mi uvijek uspijevaju. Surađivala sam sa ‘seedlingsima’ otkad sam rodila i dan-danas tražim njihove savjete. Uz njih se osjećam kao da nisam sama, a i paše mi njihov smisao za humor”, otkrila je glumica.
#TBT makeup looks! I’ve always been a #beautyjunkie and love being inspired, playing with color and trying new products. Many years in a makeup chair working with the best makeup artists in the world, led me to create @flowerbeauty I love to see how all of you use our products to create unique beauty looks of your own, from the natural and pretty to the bold and fierce. I still ❤️ this galactic blue eye as much now as I did back then. Try it for yourself with our @flowerbeauty Galactic Glow Holographic Palette 🎨 and have fun with it! Our Wanderlust NYC- Midnight Manhattan palette is great for a purple lid and Wanderlust LA-Hollywood hills palette is fun for bright blue & green shadow. For a bold red lip, my go-to is our Miracle Matte Liquid Lip in Scarlett Letter. For everyday, I’m a Pore Perfect Instant Blur Stick and Lash Warrior addict, but it’s fun to play and experiment with color too! #FlowerBeauty (available now at @ultabeauty & @walmart )
SUMNJA DA JOJ JE KĆI (6) PODVOJENA LIČNOST: ‘Vuče me za kosu, šamara, baca stvari po kući, ne mogu s njom na kraj’
Skupina Seedlings je, inače, tim specijalista za dječji razvoj i edukatora koji rade s roditeljima i pomažu im oko odgoja. Od njih je Barrymore i čula za spomenuti trik s balonima od sapunice.
Link in bio to see our full length commercial campaign. I love it so much. It’s so fun and breezy with the BEST MESSAGE!!!! Enjoy, we made it for you and exactly who you are!!!!! Ps the shoes I am wearing are from my new collection and they are called the “SLOANE” @crocs and if you would like to buy them go to the website!
Igračke bez tehnologije
Iako njezine mezimice više nisu toliko malene (imaju pet i četiri godine), ona i dalje dijeli trikove novim mamama koje ju prate na Instagramu. Tako je nedavno preporučila igračke iz trgovine ‘The Creative Toy Shop’, u kojoj se mogu pronaći predmeti za djecu koji ne uključuju nikakvu tehnologiju.
Nagrađivana glumica ima dvije kćeri – Olive i Frankie – koje je dobila s bivšim suprugom Willom Kopelmanom. Par je bio u braku četiri godine, a razveli su se u kolovozu 2016.
Imaš komentar?