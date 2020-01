ONA JE POSTALA BAKA S 32 GODINE: Majka i kći rodile su sa 16, zajedno izlaze, a napaljeni frajeri misle da su sestre

View this post on Instagram

TEEN PREGNANCY Here’s a topic that I and many other girls are no stranger to , the controversy! “She’s only a baby herself” “babies having babies” Well look this is how it is , YES people under seventeen are sexually active . Not all but some . I mean yes it’s not supposed to happen but is does and I’m sure will continue to happen . Young people are always becoming parents ! My mom was a young mum and now I am too ! I was sixteen when I became a mummy . I did everything the exact same as a mother of thirty would have . I fed, washed and clothed my babies and guess what ? They are still perfect , still the exact same as any other child . Don’t get me wrong it was tough at times .. tears where shed but the smiles cured everything ! I just want young girls to know sex will still be there when you’re older you don’t have to give it up so young ! And protection is so important not just from pregnancy. But from horrible infections and diseases! Some that cannot be reversed and trust me on the fact that a baby takes a lot of work ! .. never mind two ! .. what’s everyone else’s thoughts ? ! And for any young mums in cork , there is an amazing support service teen parents support program. Ask for trish .. slay young mummies !! And carry on doing the best you can ❤️ . Steph x